Argos Fury Documentation

📘 Documentation

📌 Introduction

This documentation provides a clear overview of how to use the Expert Advisor and what each parameter means.

Please take the time to read everything carefully to ensure correct setup and optimal performance.

The EA is based on the Deep Seek engine combined with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy.

It works adaptively and does not require manual optimization – but understanding the available options will help you get the most out of it.

🔗 WebRequest Configuration

The following URLs need to be added to the WebRequest settings to allow proper communication with required external services.

This step only needs to be done once.

🔧 Setup

Parameter Value Timeframe H1 Leverage min 1:30 Deposit min $200 Symbol XAUUSD Broker All





🧩 Parameters Overview

Parameter Value Explanation Show EA Menu true / false Show or hide the EA's interface. EA Magic Number Any number Unique ID for managing an EA's trades. EA Comment Any text To make trades easier to identify. Risk Percent Any value in % Defines what percentage should be risked per trade.

Risk 0.0 -> uses manual lot Manual Lot Any value Defines the fixed lot size to be used for each trade. Order Take Profit Any value Defines the take profit level for each order. Order Stop Loss Any value Defines the stop loss level for each order. Deepseek Enabled true / false Enable or disable Deep Seek. Deepseek Model deepseek-chat Select the model to be used. Deep Scale The number 1 - 5 Adjusts the depth of market analysis. Deep Mode Guard / Steady / Fury Selects the AI and EA behavior mode. Deep News true / false Activate adaptive news analysis.

🧠 Deep Mode

Mode Description Guard Conservative / protective The most conservative and protective setting.

This mode prioritizes safety, avoids unnecessary risk, and executes the fewest trades. Ideal for cautious strategies and volatile market phases.

Steady Balanced / stable A balanced and stable setting.

This mode offers a well-rounded approach between trade frequency and effective performance — ideal for consistent, controlled trading without being too aggressive or too passive.

Fury Aggressive / high-impact An aggressive and high-impact setting.

This mode generates the highest number of trades, with precise decision-making on whether the AI or the EA logic takes control. Designed for dynamic market phases and traders seeking maximum activity.





⚙️ Deep Scale

A scale from 1 to 5 that controls how strongly Deep Seek influences the EA’s behavior.

While lower levels rely more on the EA’s internal logic, higher levels shift decision-making increasingly toward Deep Seek.

Level Description 1 Minimal Deep Seek influence – fast, surface-level checks 2 Basic structure analysis – slight Deep Seek involvement 3 Balanced setting – EA and Deep Seek cooperate 4 Deep Seek leads most decisions – advanced zone analysis 5 Full control by Deep Seek – complete pattern evaluation

📨 Final Note I hope everything is clearly explained and easy to follow.

If you have any questions or need further clarification, feel free to contact me via MQL5.

I'm happy to assist and provide additional guidance where needed. Feel the Fury – and trade with confidence.



