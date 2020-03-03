PCA Pairs Trader Pro

PCA Pairs Trader Pro is an Expert Advisor that, using the Principal Component Analysis (PCA) method, automatically identifies the optimal asset pair from a portfolio of five instruments and constructs a market‑neutral hedged position comprising two legs—LONG and SHORT. Unlike classic pair trading, which analyzes only a single pair, PCA Pairs Trader Pro performs a multidimensional statistical analysis, uncovers hidden patterns, and adapts to changing market conditions without manual adjustments.

“Professionals generally don’t possess greater knowledge or superior skill. They make money because they play an entirely different game.”

Change your trading approach—apply “different” rules and methods just as successful “big players” at top trading firms and hedge funds do.

Why PCA Pairs Trader Pro is the next level of pair trading

Multi‑Asset Analysis
Instead of two assets, this EA considers an entire sector of five instruments, identifying the best pairs via PCA and a covariance‑matrix calculation. This reveals hidden interdependencies that traditional approaches miss.

Principal Component Method + Machine Learning Algorithm
Calculating key market‑distribution vectors with an ML algorithm allows you to separate the overall trend from anomalies. You get pairs that truly deviate, not just correlate.

Advanced Machine Learning & Automation
This EA “learns” from historical data, adapts to changing correlations and volatility, and automatically adjusts position sizes without manual tweaking—everything is accounted for.

Market‑Neutral Position & Capital Protection
LONG and SHORT legs within one pair offset overall market movement. This reduces net risk and delivers stability even during high volatility.

No High‑Risk Schemes
No martingale, no averaging, no grid trading—only rigorous mathematical analysis and risk‑management protocols.


Why this EA?

  • The only EA on MarketMQL that applies full PCA analysis across a five‑asset sector to find “true” pairs for pair trading.

  • Traditional pair trading is limited to the correlation of two assets. PCA Pairs Trader Pro processes statistics on five instruments simultaneously, uncovering hidden patterns that single‑pair analysis misses.

  • High reliability thanks to objective statistical criteria: trade entries and exits are based on quantitative signals rather than exotic indicators.

  • No risky techniques like grid trading or lot‑sizing escalation—just a purely mathematical strategy.

Discover the next generation of pair trading with PCA Pairs Trader Pro—when the market speaks in numbers, you get the edge!


User Guide for the Expert Advisor

Installation on the Chart

Choosing the chart:
The EA uses the chart’s symbol as the first asset. Therefore, we recommend opening the chart of the asset you consider primary for this strategy. For example, take the U.S. banking sector: chart on JPM. For the second through fifth symbols, use BAC, WFC, C, BK (set in parameters).

IMPORTANT: You should select FIVE instruments that exhibit high mutual correlation—for example:

  • NVDA, AVGO, AMD, QCOM, ADI (technology)

  • USDCHF, USDCZK, USDHUF, USDDKK, USDPLN (European currencies vs. USD)
    – and so on.

Attaching to the chart:
Drag the EA onto the chart of your chosen asset. The “Expert Properties” window will display all input parameters available for modification. 

PCA Pairs Trader Pro — Expert Advisor Parameters

Default parameters use placeholder symbols. You must configure the Symbol values (Forex, CFDs, stocks, ETFs) yourself and optimize them according to your broker’s conditions. For example:

  • Attach to chart: JPM

  • Symbol2: BAC

  • Symbol3: WFC

  • Symbol4: C

  • Symbol5: BK

For stocks and ETFs, use a broker offering maximum allowable leverage and widest available stock/ETF selection. When backtesting, account for your broker’s margin requirements! 

IMPORTANT: Remember that pair trading is portfolio trading. Don’t aim for massive profits from one chosen pair. It makes more sense and is more effective to assemble a portfolio of at least 3–5 pairs and allocate capital according to your risk policy.

Your future is created by what you do today, not tomorrow. If you’re ready to go beyond standard algorithms and discover new risk‑management opportunities, PCA Pairs Trader Pro is the tool you need. Accept the challenge, invest in your future, and trade at a new level of professionalism. Don't wait, take action - get PCA Pairs Trader Pro now and give your trading a new sound!

Further Reading on the PCA Method

Disclaimer: Trading—especially Forex and CFD trading, as well as futures—carries a significant level of risk. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses. You may lose part or all of your invested capital, and sometimes more. Never invest funds you cannot afford to lose. There are no guarantees of future profit. Past results or backtests do not guarantee future performance.


