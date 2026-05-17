ICT Silver Bullet Time Window MT4

Ultimate Silver Bullet and Killzone ICT Indicator

Are you an Inner Circle Trader or Smart Money Concepts enthusiast looking for the perfect tool to master time and price? The Silver Bullet strategy is one of the most powerful, straightforward, and highly effective official rules within the ICT methodology. This indicator is the exact charting tool you need to automate your daily market analysis and capitalize on these specific high-probability trading windows.

To achieve consistent profit in the financial markets, traders must deeply understand how the market narrative moves and, more importantly, the exact time to enter the market. The Silver Bullet setup occurs at very specific hours every single trading day. By utilizing this indicator for deep backtesting, you will easily learn how to identify institutional footprints, execute with precision, and build a highly profitable trading routine.

This tool is specifically engineered for traders who demand clean charts, accurate algorithmic timing, and strict adherence to ICT rules.

Key Features and Advantages

1. Automated Silver Bullet Windows The indicator automatically draws precise time boxes on your chart for the three official daily setups: the London Silver Bullet, the New York AM Silver Bullet, and the New York PM Silver Bullet. You will never miss the true algorithmic trading hours again.

2. Dynamic Fair Value Gap Detection Finding the right imbalance is critical. This tool automatically identifies and draws Fair Value Gaps that strictly occur within your designated Silver Bullet timeframes. This ensures you are only focusing on the gaps that carry true institutional sponsorship.

3. Advanced Mitigation Break Logic Unlike basic indicators that clutter your screen with endless lines, our FVG zones feature smart mitigation tracking. The FVG box will automatically stop and cut off the exact moment a candle body closes beyond the gap boundaries. This keeps your chart incredibly clean and strictly shows only the unmitigated gaps.

4. Integrated Liquidity Killzones Understanding the daily narrative requires knowing the daily ranges. This indicator features fully customizable Killzone sessions for the Asian Range, London Killzone, and New York Killzone. It accurately maps out the highest and lowest points of these sessions so you can easily target draw on liquidity.

5. Built for Deep Backtesting and Consistency The only way to master the Silver Bullet is through repetition. We built this indicator to be highly optimized and lightweight, making it the perfect companion for manual strategy testing. The alert systems are automatically disabled during testing environments to ensure smooth, uninterrupted backtesting sessions.

6. Smart Alert System When trading live, you do not need to stare at the screen all day. The indicator comes with a built-in alert system that notifies you exactly when the Silver Bullet hour begins, ensuring you are at your desk only when the highest probability setups are forming.

Why You Need This Indicator

The beauty of the ICT Silver Bullet is that it is incredibly easy to learn, yet it provides a massive edge for those who practice it. This indicator removes the guesswork from your chart preparation. It visually hands you the market narrative, the correct timeframes, and the structural imbalances all in one place.

Equip your trading terminal with the ultimate algorithmic charting tool today. Run your backtests, study the market narrative, and experience the power of precise timing with the Silver Bullet and Killzone indicator.

ATTENTION! Download the free demo before purchasing. Backtesting is mandatory before trading on a REAL account.


--- MT5 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147728

--- If You Want All in One SMC MT4 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177134

--- If You Want All in One ICT Concept MT4 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184914


SUPPORT & REVIEWS 

Your success is my priority. If you love this product, I would greatly appreciate a 5-star review! If you need any assistance with setup or have feature requests, please send me a direct message before leaving feedback. I am always here to help.

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Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (8)
Indicators
Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Price will increase to 119$ By 15th August Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
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Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
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VolFire
Robby Suhendrawan
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CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
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CandleTimer Countdown MT5
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Indicators
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Master the market rhythm with the Advanced Market Sessions indicator. Timing is everything in trading. Knowing exactly when major financial centers open and close is the key to understanding market volatility, liquidity, and directional bias. This indicator gives you crystal-clear visibility into the three major trading sessions: Asia, London, and New York. By automatically mapping the exact High and Low of each session in real-time, this tool empowers you to trade with true institutional contex
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Master the market rhythm with the Advanced Market Sessions indicator. Timing is everything in trading. Knowing exactly when major financial centers open and close is the key to understanding market volatility, liquidity, and directional bias. This indicator gives you crystal-clear visibility into the three major trading sessions: Asia, London, and New York. By automatically mapping the exact High and Low of each session in real-time, this tool empowers you to trade with true institutional contex
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Draw On Liquidity (DOL) – PDHL, PWHL & Kill Zones Liquidity levels often act as magnets for price movement. The highs and lows of the previous day (PDHL) and week (PWHL) are key reference points where stop orders and institutional activity tend to cluster. Identifying these levels manually is time-consuming and prone to error. The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones.
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Master the Market Open with the Ultimate Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Indicator for MT4! The   Opening Range Breakout (ORB)   is one of the most powerful and time-tested day trading strategies used by professional traders worldwide. This indicator completely automates the process of identifying, mapping, and tracking the opening ranges for the three major forex sessions (Asian, London, and New York), giving you a massive edge in catching explosive daily moves. For Free EA ORB Download Here   :  
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