ICT Silver Bullet Time Window MT4

Ultimate Silver Bullet and Killzone ICT Indicator

Are you an Inner Circle Trader or Smart Money Concepts enthusiast looking for the perfect tool to master time and price? The Silver Bullet strategy is one of the most powerful, straightforward, and highly effective official rules within the ICT methodology. This indicator is the exact charting tool you need to automate your daily market analysis and capitalize on these specific high-probability trading windows.

To achieve consistent profit in the financial markets, traders must deeply understand how the market narrative moves and, more importantly, the exact time to enter the market. The Silver Bullet setup occurs at very specific hours every single trading day. By utilizing this indicator for deep backtesting, you will easily learn how to identify institutional footprints, execute with precision, and build a highly profitable trading routine.

This tool is specifically engineered for traders who demand clean charts, accurate algorithmic timing, and strict adherence to ICT rules.

Key Features and Advantages

1. Automated Silver Bullet Windows The indicator automatically draws precise time boxes on your chart for the three official daily setups: the London Silver Bullet, the New York AM Silver Bullet, and the New York PM Silver Bullet. You will never miss the true algorithmic trading hours again.

2. Dynamic Fair Value Gap Detection Finding the right imbalance is critical. This tool automatically identifies and draws Fair Value Gaps that strictly occur within your designated Silver Bullet timeframes. This ensures you are only focusing on the gaps that carry true institutional sponsorship.

3. Advanced Mitigation Break Logic Unlike basic indicators that clutter your screen with endless lines, our FVG zones feature smart mitigation tracking. The FVG box will automatically stop and cut off the exact moment a candle body closes beyond the gap boundaries. This keeps your chart incredibly clean and strictly shows only the unmitigated gaps.

4. Integrated Liquidity Killzones Understanding the daily narrative requires knowing the daily ranges. This indicator features fully customizable Killzone sessions for the Asian Range, London Killzone, and New York Killzone. It accurately maps out the highest and lowest points of these sessions so you can easily target draw on liquidity.

5. Built for Deep Backtesting and Consistency The only way to master the Silver Bullet is through repetition. We built this indicator to be highly optimized and lightweight, making it the perfect companion for manual strategy testing. The alert systems are automatically disabled during testing environments to ensure smooth, uninterrupted backtesting sessions.

6. Smart Alert System When trading live, you do not need to stare at the screen all day. The indicator comes with a built-in alert system that notifies you exactly when the Silver Bullet hour begins, ensuring you are at your desk only when the highest probability setups are forming.

Why You Need This Indicator

The beauty of the ICT Silver Bullet is that it is incredibly easy to learn, yet it provides a massive edge for those who practice it. This indicator removes the guesswork from your chart preparation. It visually hands you the market narrative, the correct timeframes, and the structural imbalances all in one place.

Equip your trading terminal with the ultimate algorithmic charting tool today. Run your backtests, study the market narrative, and experience the power of precise timing with the Silver Bullet and Killzone indicator.

ATTENTION! Download the free demo before purchasing. Backtesting is mandatory before trading on a REAL account.





--- MT5 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147728

--- If You Want All in One SMC MT4 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177134

--- If You Want All in One ICT Concept MT4 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184914





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