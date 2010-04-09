Alpha Trigger

Alpha Trigger™ - Advanced Precision Trading System
Harness the Power of Strategic Market Timing


The Alpha Trigger™ system is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed to capture high-probability market movements during key trading sessions. By leveraging advanced price action analysis and precise entry timing, Alpha Trigger™ aims to capitalize on institutional market flows and breakout opportunities.

Introductory Price - $299, will go up $100 every 10 purchases

Live Signal - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2287754

Key Features

  • Precision Timing Technology: Specialized algorithm targets optimal trading windows
  • Dual-Direction Strategy: Captures profitable moves regardless of market direction
  • Advanced Risk Management: Built-in protective features including trailing stops and breakeven functionality
  • Smart Position Sizing: Choose between risk-based or volume-based position management
  • Set-and-Monitor Design: Fully automated operation with clear exit parameters
  • No Grid or Martingale or other dangerous trading techniques


Professional Risk Management

  • Dynamic position sizing based on account equity
  • Customizable risk parameters
  • Automated breakeven feature
  • Intelligent trailing stop system
  • Time-based position management


Perfect For

  • Active traders seeking automated execution
  • Portfolio managers looking for systematic trading solutions
  • Traders focused on major market sessions
  • Those wanting to minimize screen time while maintaining professional trading standards


Technical Specifications

  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5
  • Works with major trading instruments (download SET files in Comments section)
  • Customizable risk parameters from 0.1% to 10% or fixed lot


