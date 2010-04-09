Alpha Trigger
- Experts
- Ming Ying Lee
- Version: 1.4
- Activations: 5
Alpha Trigger™ - Advanced Precision Trading System
Harness the Power of Strategic Market Timing
The Alpha Trigger™ system is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed to capture high-probability market movements during key trading sessions. By leveraging advanced price action analysis and precise entry timing, Alpha Trigger™ aims to capitalize on institutional market flows and breakout opportunities.
|Introductory Price - $299, will go up $100 every 10 purchases
Live Signal - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2287754
Key Features
- Precision Timing Technology: Specialized algorithm targets optimal trading windows
- Dual-Direction Strategy: Captures profitable moves regardless of market direction
- Advanced Risk Management: Built-in protective features including trailing stops and breakeven functionality
- Smart Position Sizing: Choose between risk-based or volume-based position management
- Set-and-Monitor Design: Fully automated operation with clear exit parameters
- No Grid or Martingale or other dangerous trading techniques
Professional Risk Management
- Dynamic position sizing based on account equity
- Customizable risk parameters
- Automated breakeven feature
- Intelligent trailing stop system
- Time-based position management
Perfect For
- Active traders seeking automated execution
- Portfolio managers looking for systematic trading solutions
- Traders focused on major market sessions
- Those wanting to minimize screen time while maintaining professional trading standards
Technical Specifications
- Compatible with MetaTrader 5
- Works with major trading instruments (download SET files in Comments section)
- Customizable risk parameters from 0.1% to 10% or fixed lot