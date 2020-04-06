BounceEdge EA

A precision-engineered pullback trading algorithm for the forex market.

Live performance: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326381 - no set files required, just defaults used.


How It Works

BounceEdge EA is a robust algorithm designed to capture intraday pullbacks across all forex pairs. It analyses currency-specific price action and opens trades in anticipation of a return to earlier price levels.

The system is fully optimized for 28 forex pairs, covering all combinations of USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CAD, CHF, AUD, and NZD.


Key features include:

• Sequential trade execution for smooth market entry.

• Fixed common Stop Loss.

• Dynamic Take Profit that adjusts in real-time to market conditions.

This strategy blends accuracy, safety, and efficiency — creating the potential for sustainable growth with controlled risks and making it a dependable tool for traders aiming for stable long-term results.


Setup Instructions

• Attach the EA to the M5 timeframe on the following charts: EURGBP, AUDCAD, NZDCHF.

• Make sure the EA’s timezone settings are correct. The defaults are valid for most brokers.

• Maintain a minimum of $300 per pair.

• That’s all — the EA manages the rest.

Use BounceEdge as a simple reversal system (single trade, SL = TP), or scale up with multi-trade logic, all while maintaining unified risk control. Advanced users can customize trading by day of the week or 3-hour time slots (up to 8 intraday periods). This allows you to identify time-sensitive price patterns unique to each pair and fine-tune your strategy for optimal results.


Technical Requirements

• Timeframe: M5.

• Pairs: Any forex pair.

• Broker: Any hedged account; ECN with low spreads preferred but not required.

• VPS: Any basic VPS is sufficient.

• Swaps: Favourable swap rates improve long-term performance.


Trade Smart & Safe

• Past performance, whether live or backtested, does not guarantee future results.

• While all forex pairs are supported, using multiple pairs simultaneously increases total exposure. Typical capital requirement is at least $300 per pair.

• Trades may be held for extended periods — ensure your broker offers favourable swap conditions.


BounceEdge EA — Your All-in-One Tool for Confident Trading. Built for performance. Tuned for safety. Designed for traders who take the market seriously.

If you have any questions, feel free to send me a private message.

Activate your edge today.

Recommended products
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
5 (4)
Experts
BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with   live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to   manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA   is a multifunctional robot for active trading on the most in-demand financial instruments, including popular currency pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), gold (XAU/USD), oil (Brent, WTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, LTC, and others). The core of the algorithm is a modernized version of the Hull Moving Average (HMA), which provides clearer signals compared to classic Moving Averages. The advisor reacts flexibly to short-term price fluctuations, using a gr
Dragon Quantum
Yassine Mouhssine
5 (3)
Experts
Dragon Quantum EA – Advanced Dual-Market AI Trading System (XAUUSD & EURUSD) Dragon Quantum EA is a fully automated trading system built using advanced Artificial Intelligence techniques. It employs a hybrid neural architecture that integrates LSTM and Transformer models to analyze price behavior on XAUUSD and EURUSD . This structure enables the system to detect market patterns, adapt to volatility changes, and generate technically refined trading signals in real time. Core Features Dual-Market
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
Gold Farming
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Gold Farming is a fully automated expert advisor that uses complex algorithm mainly based on Standard Deviation, CCI, and several other indicators as confirmations. This forex EA uses adaptive take profit and stop loss based on price action, and fixed hard stop loss to secure equity drawdown. This forex trading robot works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for   Gold  H1  timeframe. Main Features:  No Martingale. No Hedging.  No Averaging. No Grid.   Setting Paramet
Mir Station MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Mir Station MT5  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.    The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions      Mir Station MT5   Have neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation   Mir Station MT5         It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      Mir Station MT5   is a plug and play system Mir Sta
ISS Station MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
ISS Station MT5      it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions ISS Station MT5       Have neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation ISS Station MT5           It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        ISS Station MT5       is a plug and play system   ISS Stat
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
Investopedia FIVE EA is based on this article: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp TRADING CONDITIONS - Look for currency pair trading below the X-period EMA and MACD to be in negative territory. - Wait for price to cross above the X-period EMA, then make sure that MACD is either in the process of crossing from negative to positive or has crossed into positive territory within five bars. - Go long X pips above the X-period EMA. - Sell X of the position at en
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
The S&P 500 Scalper Advisor is an innovative tool designed for traders who want to successfully trade the S&P 500 Index. The index is one of the most widely used and prestigious indicators of the American stock market, comprising the 500 largest companies in the United States. Peculiarities: Automated trading solutions:   The advisor is based on advanced algorithms and technical analysis to automatically adapt the strategy to changing market conditions. Versatile approach:   The advisor combine
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Forex Diamond EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
3 (1)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Rel
Project Indirect Lock
Sopheaktra Phan
Experts
Project Indirect Lock is the hybrid algorithm of Arbitrage, Grid and Hedging. Simple way to describe is Lock USD by using GBPUSD and EURUSD. It is almost all time parallel direction. This way, we can reduce a lot of drawdown if we compare to original Grid and Hedging. P.S. Please note that !!EVERY INVESTMENT ALWAYSE HAVE RISK!! !!USE WISELY WITH YOUR OWN RISK!!
Grid Hlevel MT5
Sergey Ermolov
2 (1)
Experts
MT4 version |  Valable ZigZag Indicator  |   FAQ The  Grid HLevel  Expert Advisor is perfect for those traders who want to make a stable profit in the Forex market every month. The Expert Advisor works  according to  the averaging strategy and I suggest you to use it correctly. To use it "correctly" means to open trades with averaging in the reversal point of the market and trade only in the direction of a global trend. As for the direction of the main trend, I suggest to determine it by the in
MedusaBitcoin AI
Aii Karadag
Experts
Medusa Bitcoin AI: Advanced Deep-Learning Trading System Important:   Receives regular updates (quarterly & during market shifts). Use the latest version. The model is trained on   M5 timeframe and is optimal on this. Overview Building on the success of Medusa Gold AI,   Medusa Bitcoin AI   applies our proven deep learning methodology to   Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading . It combines classic technical indicators (MAs, Bollinger Bands, RSI, ATR) with advanced neural networks, prioritizes current marke
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Added the ability to change the Lost size and make the EA the Lowest Price possible. If you buy it you will get support and future updates. Please support its evolution. This EA is plug-and-play. Aussie Precision is a time-sensitive Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for the AUD/USD currency pair. It is built to execute trades at predefined, controlled moments and is ideal for traders looking to automate high-precision entries based on timing. All time-based actions are align
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.7 (33)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
VHV Trend U
Hadi Sadek
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO -- Buy One EA, if you like it, put feedback and get the second for Free This is the opposite EA of my other EA "VHV Trend D" This EA is based on Up Trends with a customized intelligent algorithm in combination with RSI .  Not too many parameters, it is very simple to use. Live Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/867539 Recommended Time Frame is H1. Recommended Currency Pair : any currency pair can work (Tested on EURUSD) Amount: 100 $ Fixed Lot, default 0.1 - you can change a
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
Experts
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven will have a promotional launch price until December 8, 2025. This Expert Advisor adapts to any asset. It is universal. The Multi-Asset Scalper EA is a professional automated trading system developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed for scalping operations on multiple assets simultaneously. Version 8.2 incorporates multi-timeframe technology with triple confirmation and integrated risk management. Technical Architecture 1. Intelligent Signal Sy
Volatility Pullback
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
Experts
Volatility Pullback EA is an automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . The EA trades pullbacks during high-volatility conditions using auto-generated grid levels that dynamically adapt to current market volatility, allowing intelligent position scaling during price retracements instead of fixed grid spacing. To protect trading capital, especially on small and cent accounts , the EA includes equity protection that automatically pauses trading when predefined equity limits
GOLD M1 Nonnoi for MT5
Phichak Anuma
Experts
Note: minimum investment 1000 usd or (100 usd is Account Cent (10000 Cent)) Run At 0.01 lot start.  Trading with an Expert Advisor (EA) on the M1 timeframe (1-minute chart) can be quite challenging due to the rapid price movements and increased noise in such short timeframes. However, it's not impossible, and some traders do use EAs on the M1 chart for specific strategies. Here are some considerations for trading with an EA on the M1 timeframe: 1. Strategy Selection:   Choose a trading strategy
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
PrimeTrader EA – Intelligence Refined PrimeTrader EA is a sophisticated automated trading system built to deliver structured performance across changing market conditions. By blending multiple analytical engines into a single decision framework, it focuses on precision, adaptability, and disciplined execution. The system manages trades intelligently from entry to exit, applying protective logic and session-based control while keeping you informed through a clean, real-time information panel. De
Gold Algonomics
Max Dong Sen Zhou
Experts
New Release Promotion! Gold Algonomics is launching with a limited-time discount : Starting Price: $200 Price Increases: +$100 every 8 purchases (to preserve exclusivity and maintain a market edge) Final Price: $2,000 After your purchase, please contact me directly — I will personally provide the set files and a list of the trusted brokers that helped me achieve financial independence and early retirement. Special Giveaway: Every buyer during the release promotion automatically partic
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.8 (35)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.61 (49)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
More from author
PulseX
Ervand Oganesyan
Experts
Smart impulse trading algorithm with managed risk and dynamic control of trade series. Monitoring : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347041 — request set files via private messages. How PulseX Works PulseX EA is a standalone, thoroughly optimized impulse trading system designed to work across a wide spectrum of currency pairs. The advisor analyzes market microstructure and identifies moments when price forms a short-term impulse and then slows down. This model differs from classic bounce system
MT5 Trade Master
Ervand Oganesyan
Utilities
Multifunctional trade dashboard to simplify manual trading. Deals and orders visualization, p&l calculations, one click trading, orders modification, breakeven, trailing stop, partial stop loss, partial take profit, closing by time, equity stop loss and take profit - all of that is possible in one or a few clicks, using hotkeys or with simple mouse drag of the levels on the chart. User friendly interface allows you to test necessary scenarios and move to the use the application almost immediatel
Finex MT4
Ervand Oganesyan
Experts
Powerful pullback EA to trade any forex pair. Live performance: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2267756 - send a private message to request the set files Quick start - Set the EA on M15 chart of EURGBP (sell only), EURCHF (buy only), USDCAD (buy only), EURUSD (sell only). - One-time risk is about 300 usd per pair for min lot. Make sure risks are comfortable for you. - Make sure the time zone settings are correct. The defaults are valid for most brokers. - Left the rest at their defaults, there
Finex
Ervand Oganesyan
5 (3)
Experts
Powerful pullback EA to trade any forex pair. Live performance: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2267756 - send a private message to request the set files Quick start - Set the EA on M15 chart of EURGBP (sell only), EURCHF (buy only), USDCAD (buy only), EURUSD (sell only). - One-time risk is about 300 usd per pair for min lot. Make sure risks are comfortable for you. - Make sure the time zone settings are correct. The defaults are valid for most brokers. - Left the rest at their defaults, there
Fine Timeframes
Ervand Oganesyan
Indicators
Fine Timeframes is a sub-minute timeframe indicator for MT5. It creates charts with intervals from 1 to 30 seconds, giving you access to market movements that remain invisible on minute and hourly charts, while preserving full trading functionality: you can open and close positions just like on standard timeframes. Fine Timeframes works only on live ticks and is not designed for the Strategy Tester — download the demo version and test the indicator under real market conditions on EURUSD and AUDU
Equity Firewall
Ervand Oganesyan
Utilities
Equity Firewall is a utility for MT5 designed for automatic drawdown control and risk management at the account level. It protects capital, especially when multiple expert advisors are trading on the same account with the risk of sudden position increases or drawdowns. Install the trial version for demo accounts Equity Firewall allows setting a maximum overall drawdown, a daily loss limit, and a profit target, with a choice of action when the limit is reached: close all positions and orders, clo
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review