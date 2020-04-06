A precision-engineered pullback trading algorithm for the forex market.

Live performance : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326381 - no set files required, just defaults used.

How It Works

BounceEdge EA is a robust algorithm designed to capture intraday pullbacks across all forex pairs. It analyses currency-specific price action and opens trades in anticipation of a return to earlier price levels.

The system is fully optimized for 28 forex pairs, covering all combinations of USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CAD, CHF, AUD, and NZD.

Key features include:

• Sequential trade execution for smooth market entry.

• Fixed common Stop Loss.

• Dynamic Take Profit that adjusts in real-time to market conditions.

This strategy blends accuracy, safety, and efficiency — creating the potential for sustainable growth with controlled risks and making it a dependable tool for traders aiming for stable long-term results.

Setup Instructions

• Attach the EA to the M5 timeframe on the following charts: EURGBP, AUDCAD, NZDCHF.

• Make sure the EA’s timezone settings are correct. The defaults are valid for most brokers.

• Maintain a minimum of $300 per pair.

• That’s all — the EA manages the rest.

Use BounceEdge as a simple reversal system (single trade, SL = TP), or scale up with multi-trade logic, all while maintaining unified risk control. Advanced users can customize trading by day of the week or 3-hour time slots (up to 8 intraday periods). This allows you to identify time-sensitive price patterns unique to each pair and fine-tune your strategy for optimal results.





Technical Requirements

• Timeframe: M5.

• Pairs: Any forex pair.

• Broker: Any hedged account; ECN with low spreads preferred but not required.

• VPS: Any basic VPS is sufficient.

• Swaps: Favourable swap rates improve long-term performance.

Trade Smart & Safe

• Past performance, whether live or backtested, does not guarantee future results.

• While all forex pairs are supported, using multiple pairs simultaneously increases total exposure. Typical capital requirement is at least $300 per pair.

• Trades may be held for extended periods — ensure your broker offers favourable swap conditions.

BounceEdge EA — Your All-in-One Tool for Confident Trading. Built for performance. Tuned for safety. Designed for traders who take the market seriously.

If you have any questions, feel free to send me a private message.

Activate your edge today.