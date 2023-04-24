Trading Keys MT5

5

Trading Keys is an advanced and easy to use risk calclator.

Features:

  • Drag and drop visual lines to take profit/stop loss/ entry levels.
  • Risk calculation based on account balance / quity percentage per trade.
  • Profit protection and trailing toggle button
  • Auto break even toggle button
  • Risk calculation for prop firms based on drawdown level

How to setup your Trading Keys?

  • Add trading keys to your chart
  • Setup the parameters
  • Save the chart as default template "Default.tpl"

How to use Trading keys?

  • Click on "New" to start a Market order. 
  • Drag the SL line to stop loss level.
  • Drag TP line to target proft level.
  • Click on "GO" button to create the trade

How to use scalp risk calculation using mouse cursor?

Scalp risk calculator is a fast method to get the lot amount for trade very easily using a mouse click.

Click   Shift button and   move mouse cursor between SL area and entry area to get the lot size required for potential trade.


Reviews 12
evans1z
26
evans1z 2025.07.21 17:23 
 

great but is there a limit to number of trades I can set up in a day because it keeps deleting old limit if I add a new one. thanks

MaleeSuwannee
94
MaleeSuwannee 2024.07.26 17:16 
 

a very good tool

The Algo Trader
283
The Algo Trader 2023.11.07 11:12 
 

Amazing product especially its for free, makes everything so much better!, just one quick question. Once I have a limit order executed, and it reaches a pre-determined level the EA will automatically move my SL to BE? I'd love to know how to do this, thank you

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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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[Deleted] 2025.09.30 03:53 
 

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evans1z
26
evans1z 2025.07.21 17:23 
 

great but is there a limit to number of trades I can set up in a day because it keeps deleting old limit if I add a new one. thanks

A WR
18
A WR 2024.10.07 09:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MaleeSuwannee
94
MaleeSuwannee 2024.07.26 17:16 
 

a very good tool

fbq6257686
99
fbq6257686 2024.05.16 10:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

The Algo Trader
283
The Algo Trader 2023.11.07 11:12 
 

Amazing product especially its for free, makes everything so much better!, just one quick question. Once I have a limit order executed, and it reaches a pre-determined level the EA will automatically move my SL to BE? I'd love to know how to do this, thank you

peter bob
18
peter bob 2023.10.18 18:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
13084
Reply from developer Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa 2023.10.18 18:37
Hi, you can trigger more then one position. But it's not possible to set more than one pending order.
Denny Kurniawan
49
Denny Kurniawan 2023.09.28 04:31 
 

nice simple program, may i give sugesstion put the risk percentage editable in the dashboard would be awesome ( like 10%, 5%, 1 % ).

Eduard Chernyi
291
Eduard Chernyi 2023.08.16 03:15 
 

An excellent product for active trading, good support.The author is super responsive and added features on request very quickly. I highly recommend this product. THANK YOU , please enter the information in the lines to the right of the last price

Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
13084
Reply from developer Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa 2023.08.16 06:07
Most welcome
prequest01
739
prequest01 2023.08.12 17:02 
 

This is an excellent product, especially for those who take fixed cash risks, so you exactly know how much you are risking, very helpful for prop firms so you can keep a tab on that drawdown parameters. It shows you how much you risk and how much you profit on the fly, there are buttons to breakeven, close and partials which is very helpful so you do not have to go through multiple inputs while you're actively trading. The author is super responsive and added features on request very quickly. I highly recommend this product.

Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
13084
Reply from developer Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa 2023.08.12 17:08
Most welcome
Agustin Garcia
18
Agustin Garcia 2023.08.12 16:56 
 

Good expert, sometimes i push "GO" and it doesn´t make the order.

I solved changing the risk method for "fixedamount", i wanted to risk 125, i wrote "1.25" . thankyou

Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
13084
Reply from developer Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa 2023.08.16 06:06
Order could be rejected by the broker sometimes or maybe you have very tight sl. Check the tab "Experts" at MT5 toolbox bar to see the reason of the order rejection
marouane123
46
marouane123 2023.07.04 04:47 
 

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