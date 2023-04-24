Trading Keys MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 6 October 2023
Trading Keys is an advanced and easy to use risk calclator.
Features:
- Drag and drop visual lines to take profit/stop loss/ entry levels.
- Risk calculation based on account balance / quity percentage per trade.
- Profit protection and trailing toggle button
- Auto break even toggle button
- Risk calculation for prop firms based on drawdown level
How to setup your Trading Keys?
- Add trading keys to your chart
- Setup the parameters
- Save the chart as default template "Default.tpl"
How to use Trading keys?
- Click on "New" to start a Market order.
- Drag the SL line to stop loss level.
- Drag TP line to target proft level.
- Click on "GO" button to create the trade
How to use scalp risk calculation using mouse cursor?
Scalp risk calculator is a fast method to get the lot amount for trade very easily using a mouse click.
Click Shift button and move mouse cursor between SL area and entry area to get the lot size required for potential trade.
great but is there a limit to number of trades I can set up in a day because it keeps deleting old limit if I add a new one. thanks