DeMarshall Pip Hunter EA

DeMarshall Pip Hunter EA is a powerful and advanced trading expert advisor designed and built with confidence to help traders in the financial market. This expert advisor utilizes sophisticated algorithms and technical analysis to identify profitable trading opportunities and execute trades with precision. It is equipped with features such as trend detection, risk management, and customizable settings to cater to different trading styles and preferences. DeMarshall Pip Hunter EA is suitable for both novice and experienced traders looking to enhance their trading performance and achieve consistent profits in the financial market. With its user-friendly interface and reliable performance, this expert advisor is a valuable tool for anyone looking to succeed in forex trading.

NOTE: DEFAULT SETTINGS WILL NOT GIVE ANY GOOD RESULT ON BACKTEST.... IF YOU DOWNLOAD OR PURCHASE THE EA CONTACT ME ON  WHATSAPP: +2347063689841 OR TELEGRAM: https://t.me/Info_DeMarshallGlobal TO GIVE YOU SETFILE OR INVESTOR PASSWORD TO WATCH AND SEE HOW THE EA WORKS....

IF YOU NEED THE MT4 VERSION OF THE DEMARSHALL PIP HUNTER DO WELL TO CONTACT ME DIRECTLY

Features

*Built with Advance Price action trading strategy that execute trades in discount and premium levels..

* Very Low Draw down...

*100% Auto trading...

*Work in Cent and Standard Accounts..

*Trade all forex pairs, Deriv pairs, crypto and indices..

*Work with any Prop Firm...

*Comes with Account blowing protection..

*MyfxBook history available..

*MT4 and MT5 available...

 If you purchase DeMarshall Pip Hunter EA please do well to contact DeMarshall Global directly on

WhatsApp: +2347063689841

Telegram: https://t.me/Info_DeMarshallGlobal

For set files and further assistance


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Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
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