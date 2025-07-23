Breakout Emperor
- Experts
- John Samuel Ifegwu
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 23 July 2025
- Activations: 5
Breakout Emperor — Breakout Trading System for XAUUSD (M15)
Breakout Emperor is an automated breakout trading Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe. The system was developed to identify structured breakout conditions using volatility, momentum, and range filters. It includes multiple layers of risk protection and adaptive entry logic based on market conditions.
The EA was evaluated through a backtest from October 2023 to July 2025, during which it executed 213 trades on the tested configuration. All performance metrics shown below are based solely on the backtest results for this specific period and configuration.
Strategy Overview
The trading logic uses a combination of ATR, ADX, and RSI to filter breakout scenarios. The EA operates within predefined volatility zones and applies adaptive trade management. Its entry structure is designed to capture continuation moves while maintaining controlled exposure.
Key Technical Highlights
- 213 trades executed in the tested period
- Backtest net result for the tested configuration: $14,619.59 (initial balance $6,000)
- Maximum drawdown (Balance): 6.43%
- Maximum drawdown (Equity): 9.39%
- Dynamic position sizing based on account equity
- Risk management tools: breakeven, trailing stop, stop-loss buffering, partial take profit, drawdown-based stop
- Entry refinement using ADX and RSI conditions
- Key statistics from the backtest: Profit Factor 1.73, Recovery Factor 7.37, Sharpe Ratio 4.91
Smart Trade Filters
- Range Filter: Identifies breakout zones between 160–2200 pips
- ADX & RSI Filters: Used to reduce low-momentum or false breakout entries
- ATR-Based Stop Loss & Trailing: Adjusts protection levels according to market volatility
- Loss Cap: Option to suspend trading when approaching a 30% equity reduction
Backtest Configuration
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Platform: MT5
- Leverage: 1:10
- Trading Session: Asian Session Breakout (Session 3)
- Testing Period: 2023.10.01 – 2025.07.22
- Modeling Accuracy: 99% tick precision
Backtest Performance Summary
|Metric
|Value
|Total Trades
|213
|Profit Factor
|1.73
|Max Drawdown (Balance)
|6.43%
|Average Trade Profit
|$68.64
|Largest Profit Trade
|$739.62
|Largest Loss Trade
|-$284.97
|Sharpe Ratio
|4.91
|Recovery Factor
|7.37
- Note: For accurate replication of the above results, ensure that the parameter "EnableTradeManagement" under the "DEBUG" section is set to true during backtesting.
Target Users
- Traders working with XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe
- Users implementing breakout-focused methodologies
- Traders requiring structured risk and volatility-based filters
- Algorithmic system users seeking a breakout model with predefined rules
System Description
Breakout Emperor is structured to analyze volatility compression and expansion phases. The EA integrates range evaluation, momentum confirmation, and risk adaptation. Its configuration options allow the user to adjust risk tolerance, breakout thresholds, and trailing logic to match individual trading requirements.