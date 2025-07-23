Breakout Emperor — Breakout Trading System for XAUUSD (M15)

Breakout Emperor is an automated breakout trading Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe. The system was developed to identify structured breakout conditions using volatility, momentum, and range filters. It includes multiple layers of risk protection and adaptive entry logic based on market conditions.

The EA was evaluated through a backtest from October 2023 to July 2025, during which it executed 213 trades on the tested configuration. All performance metrics shown below are based solely on the backtest results for this specific period and configuration.

Strategy Overview

The trading logic uses a combination of ATR, ADX, and RSI to filter breakout scenarios. The EA operates within predefined volatility zones and applies adaptive trade management. Its entry structure is designed to capture continuation moves while maintaining controlled exposure.

Key Technical Highlights

213 trades executed in the tested period

Backtest net result for the tested configuration: $14,619.59 (initial balance $6,000)

Maximum drawdown (Balance): 6.43%

Maximum drawdown (Equity): 9.39%

Dynamic position sizing based on account equity

Risk management tools: breakeven, trailing stop, stop-loss buffering, partial take profit, drawdown-based stop

Entry refinement using ADX and RSI conditions

Key statistics from the backtest: Profit Factor 1.73, Recovery Factor 7.37, Sharpe Ratio 4.91

Smart Trade Filters

Range Filter: Identifies breakout zones between 160–2200 pips

Identifies breakout zones between 160–2200 pips ADX & RSI Filters: Used to reduce low-momentum or false breakout entries

Used to reduce low-momentum or false breakout entries ATR-Based Stop Loss & Trailing: Adjusts protection levels according to market volatility

Adjusts protection levels according to market volatility Loss Cap: Option to suspend trading when approaching a 30% equity reduction

Backtest Configuration

Symbol: XAUUSD

XAUUSD Platform: MT5

MT5 Leverage: 1:10

1:10 Trading Session: Asian Session Breakout (Session 3)

Asian Session Breakout (Session 3) Testing Period: 2023.10.01 – 2025.07.22

2023.10.01 – 2025.07.22 Modeling Accuracy: 99% tick precision

Backtest Performance Summary

Metric Value Total Trades 213 Profit Factor 1.73 Max Drawdown (Balance) 6.43% Average Trade Profit $68.64 Largest Profit Trade $739.62 Largest Loss Trade -$284.97 Sharpe Ratio 4.91 Recovery Factor 7.37

Note: For accurate replication of the above results, ensure that the parameter "EnableTradeManagement" under the "DEBUG" section is set to true during backtesting.

Target Users

Traders working with XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe

Users implementing breakout-focused methodologies

Traders requiring structured risk and volatility-based filters

Algorithmic system users seeking a breakout model with predefined rules

System Description

Breakout Emperor is structured to analyze volatility compression and expansion phases. The EA integrates range evaluation, momentum confirmation, and risk adaptation. Its configuration options allow the user to adjust risk tolerance, breakout thresholds, and trailing logic to match individual trading requirements.