Keys to Market

Hello! I am a professional trader with experience trading on the Forex and Moscow Exchange margin markets. Trading in total for about 14 years. For all the time of trading, I have gained tremendous knowledge, experience and understanding of the essence of the market. I want to tell you that for a beginner, the market seems like a place to make easy profits. But this is an illusion and a big mistake. The market changes all the time, volatility changes, trends are replaced by flats, and flats by trends, and therefore it is very difficult to make money on it. And this means that in nature there are no magical universal settings for the market. Each market instrument, whether it is a currency pair, futures, options or stocks, as well as their time frames on which they are traded, each of them, is a unique individual world. And to each of this world there are keys for making a profit. They just need to be found. Therefore, I have developed an analytical adviser to obtain these keys, which can be suitable for the trading instruments of the market. Now a few words about the adviser. The Expert Advisor was created to work on the Moscow Exchange, FORTS platform. It is possible to trade any futures presented in the MT-5 terminal. The Expert Advisor designed for trading on the FOREX market is in the process of testing. Coming soon to Market. All of these Expert Advisors mainly involve trend trading, which is based on a very simple idea. In order for the market to start moving in any direction, it is necessary that the price breaks through the High or Low of the Signal bar. We can call a signal bar any bar that meets the requirements of the parameter settings. You define these settings yourself, using various tools embedded in the adviser. These tools are very large and the choice will be varied. The advisor is not simple. With a variety of settings, you can pick up the keys to any market. The EA works on all time frames presented in MT-5. Based on the huge functionality of the Expert Advisor, you can create various strategies, from trend and counter-trend to scalping. The EA contains indicators, various candle patterns, a large set of moving averages MA, De Mark's Point and the ability to select a signal bar according to geometric parameters (bar size, bar body size, shadow size and various ratios between them). The EA also provides the ability to trade with increasing volumes. All measurements are carried out relative to the selected signal bar, regardless of the filters. After you decide on the strategy and the choice of the signal bar, you can set Take Profit and StopLoss, as well as, if necessary, Trailing Stop. The EA trades not by the market, but by pending Buy Stop or Sell Stop orders. The Expert Advisor is laid out on a window with the same time frame on which the settings were made in the tester. To understand the adviser, you need to spend time. But he is very understandable. All parameter settings are in Russian. If you have any questions about the work of the adviser, write to me by mail wiseman-pro@mail.ru or chat and I will give you a comprehensive answer. Good luck to everyone and profitable trading.



