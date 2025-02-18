BTC Winner Expert
- Experts
- AHMED ABULFATEH
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 10
Maximize Your Crypto Profits with Advanced Automated Trading
The BTC Winner Expert is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Expert Advisor, specially engineered to dominate Bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets. Combining smart trend-following strategies with military-grade risk management, this EA delivers consistent profits while protecting your capital—whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader.
To watch demo account works with icmarkets with BTC Winner Expert. view account on MT5
account : 52326142
password : @Ahmed123
SERVER: ICMarketsSC-Demo
for the set of vps check comment #7
Why BTC Winner Expert Stands Out
1. Hedge-Following Trend Algorithm
-
Adapts dynamically to bullish & bearish trends for optimal entries/exits
-
Outperforms traditional strategies in high-volatility crypto markets
2. Unmatched Risk Protection
-
High Recovery Factor – Bounces back stronger from drawdowns
-
Strict Stop-Loss System – Shields your account from major losses
3. Proven Performance
20 K -->120K in 2.5 Years (Real Track Record)
Consistently profitable in all market conditions
4. Accessible to Everyone
-
Low Minimum Investment: Start with just $1,000
-
Flexible Lot Sizing: Trade from 0.01 lots (perfect for small accounts)
-
Recommended Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500 for optimal results
Who Is This For?
- Crypto Traders – Capitalize on Bitcoin & altcoin movements 24/7
- Passive Investors – Let the EA work while you sleep
- Small & Large Accounts – Scalable strategy for any budget
Ready to Transform Your Trading?
Comment #1 ' #2 #3 ' #4 ' #5 ' #6 sets. for customized settings based on your capital size—or PM me for a personalized strategy!
(Risk Warning: Trading involves risk. Past performance doesn’t guarantee future results.)
Signal set download: click here
Account Requirements:
-
RAW Spread Accounts.
-
Hedge Accounts.
-
Metatrader 5 (MT5).
BTC Winner Expert - Your Ultimate Cryptocurrency Trading Solution for MT5
doesn't work on Metatrader official vps. works on any other desktop vps.
The algorithm is reliable and its clearly proven by its track record and back testing.