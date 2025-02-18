BTC Winner Expert

5

Maximize Your Crypto Profits with Advanced Automated Trading

The BTC Winner Expert is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Expert Advisor, specially engineered to dominate Bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets. Combining smart trend-following strategies with military-grade risk management, this EA delivers consistent profits while protecting your capital—whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader.

To watch demo account works with icmarkets with BTC Winner Expert. view account on MT5 

account : 52326142

password : @Ahmed123

SERVER:    ICMarketsSC-Demo


for the set of vps check comment #7

Why BTC Winner Expert Stands Out

1. Hedge-Following Trend Algorithm

  • Adapts dynamically to bullish & bearish trends for optimal entries/exits

  • Outperforms traditional strategies in high-volatility crypto markets

2. Unmatched Risk Protection

  • High Recovery Factor – Bounces back stronger from drawdowns

  • Strict Stop-Loss System – Shields your account from major losses

3. Proven Performance

20 K -->120K in 2.5 Years (Real Track Record)
Consistently profitable in all market conditions

4. Accessible to Everyone

  • Low Minimum Investment: Start with just $1,000

  • Flexible Lot Sizing: Trade from 0.01 lots (perfect for small accounts)

  • Recommended Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500 for optimal results

Who Is This For?

  • Crypto Traders – Capitalize on Bitcoin & altcoin movements 24/7
  • Passive Investors – Let the EA work while you sleep
  • Small & Large Accounts – Scalable strategy for any budget

 Ready to Transform Your Trading?

Comment #1 ' #2  #3 ' #4 ' #5 ' #6 sets. for customized settings based on your capital size—or PM me for a personalized strategy!

(Risk Warning: Trading involves risk. Past performance doesn’t guarantee future results.)

Signal set download: click here

Account Requirements:

  1. RAW Spread Accounts.

  2. Hedge Accounts.

  3. Metatrader 5  (MT5). 


BTC Winner Expert - Your Ultimate Cryptocurrency Trading Solution for MT5

doesn't work on Metatrader official vps. works on any other desktop vps.




abdulla hassan
23
abdulla hassan 2025.08.08 19:01 
 

The algorithm is reliable and its clearly proven by its track record and back testing.

abdulla hassan 2025.08.08 19:01 
 

The algorithm is reliable and its clearly proven by its track record and back testing.

divonney 2025.05.14 10:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

