Data Historical Suleiman

IMPORTANT: THIS EXPERT IS FOR DATA HISTORICAL DOWNLOAD ONLY DOES NOT EXECUTE ANY TRADING OPERATIONS

-Expert Advisor Function: To download historical data accurately, correctly, and quickly.
-Need for It: Sometimes, we notice that certain indicators containing drawings, graphics, lines, and arrows behave strangely when placed on the chart or when switching between timeframes. The drawings and lines may move unnaturally on the main screen. This issue arises due to a lack of necessary data that some indicators might require.
Steps to Use:
-Open a new pair in a new window.
-Drag the Expert Advisor onto the new pair.
-Within a short period, it will download the required historical data.
In the ToolBox section at the bottom of the platform screen, under the Experts tab (as shown in the explanatory image), messages and notifications will appear. You will find a confirmation message indicating the successful download:
"The pairs have been downloaded successfully."
-Close the window when finished.
Important Warning:
In the Expert Advisor settings, there is an option called DownloadAllSymbols. It is recommended to keep it as "False" so that the EA downloads historical data only for the pairs available in your list.
Do not choose "True", as the EA will then attempt to download historical data for all pairs, indicators, stocks, metals, and other hidden symbols available with the broker. After the download is complete, all these names will appear in your list, which can be inconvenient for you since it may contain hundreds of symbols you do not intend to trade.

Another topic:
if you like try "King of Pattern MT5 – Head and Shoulders" Indicator:

and if you like try my Suleiman Levels indicator for advanced analysis, exclusive levels, and other feature:
I also try the second remarkable indicator, RSI Trend V:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132080




Recommended products
Darwin Swing MT5
Guillaume Duportal
4.8 (45)
Experts
Darwin SWING Launch price 999 USD , future price 1490 USD DESCRIPTIONS: -- To understand how it works, come read the blog (This EA reflects my philosophy of forex trading...If you like the way I look at it, then you will like my EA. Take the time to do it! (Forex is not a race): https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/745790 -- To see the past performance here are the links of the signals Live and demo signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tradedeal/seller EXPLANATION: After the huge succes
Fake Breakout Bot
Rahmat Pradana
Experts
Introducing FAKE BREAKOUT BOT – A Smart Solution to Handle Fake Breakouts in the Asian Range. Fake Breakout Bot is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for the EURUSD, Nasdaq and US30 pairs. It leverages a smart algorithm to detect false breakouts within the Asian session range (00:00–08:00) and executes well-timed reversal trades with precision. Telegram monitoring:  for EURUSD, US30, US100 NasdaQ 2025   click here   Key Features: Fully automated Asian range identification.
Fair Value Gap SMC EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.64 (11)
Experts
Fair Value Gap SMC EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MT5 trading platform that basically scans the current market conditions and environment , gets un-mitigated imbalances, or so called Fair Value Gaps, draws these levels on the chart, and trades them accordingly. For instance, it if finds a bullish FVG , it draws the box for visualization purposes, assigns it the color lime to indicate we anticipate a buy position and reversal momentum, and then if price reverts to the drawn box length, we
FREE
Project Maximum Heat MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Project Maximum Heat is a unique fully automated system designed to operate on 28 currency pairs and 5 timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4. The strategy is based on numerous strategies such as working on a sideways trend, downtrend, uptrend, breakout of triangular trends and others. To calculate the required combinations, such indicators are used as: Moving Average, MACD, Standard Deviation, Commodity Channel Index, RSI, Momentum, Bollinger Bands. The EA uses a hidden one: stop loss, take profit, b
Gold Rush Turbo EA
Pham Tung Anh Nguyen
Experts
INTRODUCTION Gold Rush Turbo – Ride the Fastest Wave of Gold Trading Experience the thrill of fast-paced gold trading. Gold Rush Turbo is a high-performance, medium-risk Expert Advisor designed for traders who thrive in dynamic market conditions. Built for aggressive scalping on XAUUSD (gold), it uses rapid market entries, tight stops, and momentum-based logic to capture short-term price movements. If you’re ready for high-speed decision-making, Gold Rush Turbo keeps your strategy sharp and your
WH AutoFib EA MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (4)
Experts
AutoFib EA is a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to harness the power of Fibonacci retracement and extension levels for automated trading. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, AutoFib EA empowers your trading strategy with precision and efficiency. Test The EA Before Risking Real Money.  Adjust the setting based on your testing results. Questions ? feel free to ask.   Key Features: Automated Trading: Open buy and sell orders seamlessly based on Fibonacci levels, minimizing manu
FREE
Capital Gate PRT EA
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
This universal expert advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous work in two directions of the trading strategy, which is based on our own trend indicator "   Extreme Spike PRT "  and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the opportunity to set up their own risk management system with two filters to control deposit drawdow
Tensline
Vladimir Karputov
Experts
Simple, Efficient, Profitable — an Expert Advisor that works for you This EA is designed for traders who value simplicity and control . With minimal settings, it’s incredibly easy to configure and launch — no complex optimization required. Holds only one market position at a time — no clutter, no overlap. Flexible strategy selection — choose the one that best fits your trading style. Backtesting results reveal : Certain currency pairs perform exceptionally well on rebate services , g
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (1)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA   is a multifunctional robot for active trading on the most in-demand financial instruments, including popular currency pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), gold (XAU/USD), oil (Brent, WTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, LTC, and others). The core of the algorithm is a modernized version of the Hull Moving Average (HMA), which provides clearer signals compared to classic Moving Averages. The advisor reacts flexibly to short-term price fluctuations, using a gr
Expert BDT
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Advisor based on triangular arbitrage. The Expert Advisor analyzes the prices of all trading instruments on the entire account opened in the market overview. The analysis takes place at the expense of other currency pairs linked by a single currency. (currency triangles). Examples of triangles: EURUSD – USDJPY – EURJPY USDCAD – CADCHF – USDCHF EURGBP – GBPUSD – EURUSD AUDUSD – USDCAD – AUDCAD GBPAUD – AUDUSD – GBPUSD The Expert Advisor analyzes each currency through the other two and calculate
Owl Eye 01
Angel Perez Sanchez
Experts
Nuestro Robot de Trading Owl Eye 01 se caracteriza por su enfoque prudente y su capacidad para controlar el riesgo. Este robot opera de manera cautelosa, permitiendo la apertura de una sola operación a la vez. Su estrategia se basa en el análisis de patrones de price action y el indicador WPR, con ciertas partes de su algoritmo mantenidas en secreto. Diseñado para funcionar en un contexto realista y específicamente orientado a pares de divisas, este robot es ideal para traders con conocimiento
Big Atlas
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now Big Atlas this amazing EA was made and carefully tested for the   AUD/USD   market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is that you get more than 25% monthly profit and your account never reach 0$.   This EA can be used with little capital 100$ and work perfectly, I tested with 50$ and work perfectly but it is advisable to start with 100$ minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a larger capital just have to raise the lots according to your fund e
Golden Tiger EA
Keyan Goh Cheng Jun
5 (2)
Experts
Price will be increased by $10 USD after every 10 purchases. Only 1  Copy left before price increases! Live Signal  |  Set Files   Golden Tiger is an Expert Advisor designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) using a proven daily high/low breakout strategy with a very high win rate. It automatically detects the previous day range, places breakout trades with risk management, and gives traders full control over key parameters. This EA is built for traders who want a simple but effective breakout approach,
FSilverTrend
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FSilverTrend - Expert Advisor for USDJPY Trading FSilverTrend is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade USDJPY, taking advantage of market trends with precision and efficiency. Based on an advanced algorithmic approach, this EA identifies the prevailing market direction and executes optimized trades to capture sustainable movements. Key Features: Trend-Based Strategy: Uses indicators and price action patterns to identify the predominant USDJPY trend and trade in its direction.  Smart Filters
Inside the Black Hole MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Inside the Black Hole     It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.       Inside the black hole. It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both the inputs and the batches, the operator just has to place the robot on the graph and let it act It is an ideal system for people who do not want complications or strange configurations. The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You can dow
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Advanced ADX Bot
Steve Zoeger
1 (1)
Experts
Welcome to the MT 5 Advanced ADX Robot Simply set the ADX Indicator Filter as you want and the Robot does the Job for you. Features: - Magic Number - Spread Filter - Take Profit - Stop Loss - Bar Shift - Exit at opposite Signal - Filter (adjustable) - Trailing (adjustable) - Martingale (adjustable) and many  more. Please feel free to download it and trade 24/7. If you need help setting it up please feel free to contact me.
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
The S&P 500 Scalper Advisor is an innovative tool designed for traders who want to successfully trade the S&P 500 Index. The index is one of the most widely used and prestigious indicators of the American stock market, comprising the 500 largest companies in the United States. Peculiarities: Automated trading solutions:   The advisor is based on advanced algorithms and technical analysis to automatically adapt the strategy to changing market conditions. Versatile approach:   The advisor combine
Smoothing Oscillator EA MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Smoothing Oscillator   is an ea based on the Smoothing oscillator indicator.  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/59188 This ea uses the indicator's trend exhaustion signal to initiate a countertrend strategy. The system has a costly lotage, although it can have more than one operation open at a time It does not require large capital or margin requirements to be operated. You can download the demo and test it yourself.  Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safet
CryptoSecurency
Ruslan Brezovskiy
Experts
Cryptosecurency is a fully automatic trending trading advisor for cryptocurrency trading. The EA enters a trade at moments of increased volatility in the direction of momentum. The impulse is determined according to one of two algorithms: By the percentage change in the price for a certain time period or by the built-in indicators based on Bollinger bands. The ADX indicator can be used to measure the strength of a trend. Trades are closed by Stop Loss / Take Profit. It is not recommended to use
Magic Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.14 (7)
Experts
Magic Grid MT5 is a non-indicator Expert Advisor using a grid strategy (on a hedging account). The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (once at the beginning of the trade).   The robot can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs,
Ofir Blue Light
Gad Benisty
Utilities
Ofir blue is the first full trading application for Telegram. It is proposed in 2 versions : OfirBlueLite (without trading) and OfirBluePro (with trading). The Pro version is still in beta (available on request).  To access Ofir Blue Lite, go to Telegram and open the bot @OfirBlueLite. All demos, tutorials and docs are available in Telegram. Join the Telegram group @OfirBlueUserGroup to get updated information and support. Features: Dashboard  ️ Account summary ️» Profit of the day ️» Eq
FREE
Mary Pippins FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Introducing Mary Pippins FX: Your Practically Perfect Partner for Navigating GBPUSD! DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 3 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! Tired of the unpredictable gusts and downpours in the GBPUSD market? Wish you had a helping hand to manage the "chimney sweeps" of volatility, especially on the H1 chart? Mary Pippins FX is here to bring a spoonful of order and sophistication to your trading approach! This isn't just another Expert Advisor; it's your meticulou
Gold Trade Expert MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (3)
Experts
- Real price is 1000$ - Limited Discount (It is now 299$) Welcome, Gold Trade Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2320935 No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Strategy Tester can't filter critical news. Gold price is widely followed in financial markets around the world. Gold was the basis of economic capitalism for hundreds of years until the repeal of the Gold standard, which led to the expansion of a flat currency system i
KongAI
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
The Kong AI is a neural network expert advisor designed for trading crypto pairs. Default settings can be used for trading the BTCUSD currency pair on the H4 timeframe. The robot is cutting-edge technology that allows training the NN network on historical data and live data during application initialization. In both cases, the robot creates a database to store the acquired data for later use. The robot offers various features, such as working with all types of orders, including market, stop, and
News Advisor MT5 Pro
Zakaria Rachid
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed for news trading. This version is the professional version for MT5. The price of this version is going to be 50 USD for a limited number of copies. The Final price is 99 USD. Please find below the MT4 version of the expert: News Advisor MT4 Pro. The main advantage of this expert is that it’s offering backtesting capabilities (something that is not found in most news expert advisors). This ability gives you the opportunity to optimize and test the efficacity, the s
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Optimal for Trends and Sideways Markets
Le Quoc Dat
Experts
10-Year Optimized EA for EURUSD H1 This Expert Advisor is specifically designed and optimized for the EURUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. This strategy has been optimized to adapt to both trending and ranging market conditions, ensuring consistent performance over time. Risk is set at about 3% of balance, the number of lots placed on the order will change when the balance changes I don't want to waste your time explaining too much, see the backtest results for each cycle below, since 2014. Thank
Whoosh MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
WHOOSH – Smart Heiken Ashi Grid EA MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142798 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142799 WHOOSH is a smart, multi-timeframe Heiken Ashi-based Expert Advisor (EA) designed to quickly capture market momentum, dynamically manage positions, and protect accounts with comprehensive risk management. This EA combines the power of trend filtering, controlled grid averaging, and flexible money management to enable both scalping and swin
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (262)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Disco
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (11)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (26)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (1)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.92 (13)
Experts
Aria Connector EA (112 Paid and Free Ais + Voting System + Audit Api) Most EAs in the market claim to use “AI” or “neural networks”, but in practice they only run basic logic or rely on unreliable scripts. Aria Connector EA was built with a single, transparent mission: to directly connect your MetaTrader 5 platform with real artificial intelligence models, without middlemen or fake layers. From its very first version, Aria has offered a direct and verifiable link with official GPT models, evo
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.4 (83)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (471)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum Queen and Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details 250%+ Growth Verified Si
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
4.33 (9)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 199 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculatio
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (12)
Experts
MultiWay EA is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy. Thanks to broad diversification across nine correlated (and even some typically “trending”) currency pairs — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP and GBPCAD — it captures price moves back to the average after strong directional impulses. After purchase, please send a private message to receive full setup instructions. Live Signal:  CLICK HERE Current price —   o
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.56 (27)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (13)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (any) Type Artificial intelligence Single order trading support         YES Minimum deposit 50 USD (or equivalent in another currency) Compatible with ANY broker YES (supports 2 or 3 digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Run without prior setup YES If you’re interested in artificial intelligence in trading, subscribe to my channel. I research the latest advances in machine learning, share free models, and sometimes write mini-ar
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (115)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (8)
Experts
VectorPrime — Algorithmic System with Multi-Layered Vector Logic VectorPrime is an autonomous trading system engineered for structured execution under multi-timeframe market conditions. At its core lies the concept of vector analysis, where price dynamics are decomposed into directional impulses and matrix-based structures. The system interprets market flow not as isolated signals, but as interconnected vectors forming a coherent market map. Key modules of VectorPrime: Vector Dynamics Engine — i
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.77 (66)
Experts
Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping . I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that: Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm, Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account, Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading", Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems, Runs on the M15 tim
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (6)
Experts
EA New Player   — New Generation Trading Advisor A special offer is in effect at the start of sales: first 10 copies — $249, next 20 copies — $350.  EA New Player is a unique trading advisor for MT5, built on the basis of 7 different classic trading strategies. The advisor was created without the use of artificial intelligence, only on the basis of time-tested technical analysis tools. Its main feature is the transparency of logic, simple settings and versatility for any trader. Attention slow
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (5)
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at   comment #3 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based o
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.9 (21)
Experts
AlphaCore X The AlphaCore X EA is a cutting-edge trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. By integrating ChatGPT-o1 , the latest GPT-4.5 , advanced machine learning models, and a robust big data approach, AlphaCore X achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional featu
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.92 (37)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (3)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (14)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that combines Martingale strategy with hed
Http EA
Yury Orlov
5 (3)
Experts
HTTP EA (How To Trade Pro) — MT5 trading robot without martingale and grid, with daily position closing. Developed by professional trader with over 25 years of experience. Only 2 copy left at current price, then price will increase by $100. The advisor uses pending orders, maintains only one trade per instrument, always applies stop-loss and take-profit, and closes positions every day. Works with the following financial instruments: Currency pairs Cryptocurrencies Metals Indices Stocks Operates
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
5 (9)
Experts
0 copies left at 699 USD (i will raise the price in 4 hours) Next price 799 USD I am pleased to introduce the Expert Advisor I developed following numerous requests from users of my proprietary trading strategy and indicator, Divergence Bomber . Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link How it performs: Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -   link Test results: "Bomber M15 Channel" portfolio -  link --- Live Signal: "Bomber H1 Channel" – link Test results "Bomber H1 Channel" portfolio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.23 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (102)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Price: 404$ -> 550$ Signal:   ENEA How To: Manual ENEA mt5 – Regime-Switching + GPT5 with Hidden Markov Models (HMMs) ENEA mt5 is a state-of-the-art, fully automated trading algorithm that combines the power of artificial intelligence in the form of ChatGPT-5 with the precise statistical analysis of a Hidden Markov Model (HMM). It monitors the market in real time, identifying even complex and hard-to-detect market states (regimes) and dynamically adjusting its trading strategy to the prevaili
Venom Us30 Scalp
Antoine Melhem
5 (7)
Experts
Venom US30 Scalp — Pure Precision for US30 Trading Venom US30 Scalp is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for US30 (Dow Jones Index) on the M30 timeframe . It runs on a proprietary mathematical engine — no indicators, no martingale, no grid — just clean, logic-based trading. SIGNAL : ask me for the live signal link Next price in 24h: $399 and rising. Future pricing will reflect its true market value. Next price 480$ Default settings can be used for US30 with Take Profit = 50 and Stop Loss =
Smart Prop Firm EA
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
4.2 (35)
Experts
Smart Prop Firm EA - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader   - Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates   - Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on M15 timeframe Triple-Purpose Design - Suitable For Challenge, Funded and Live Accounts Challenge Accounts - Optimized to pass prop firm evaluations   Funded Accounts - Maintains strict compliance with all prop firm rules   Personal Live Accounts - Fully customizable risk settings for personal trading
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.38 (29)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
More from author
Time Candle Suleiman
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (8)
Indicators
Advice:  I suggest you to try and test this unique and innovative indicator   "Shock Pullback V 3.1" indicator because it is a fully integrated analysis system: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145042   Important Note: The image shown in Screenshots is of my 2 indicators, first one with Suleiman Levels indicator and Shock Pullback indicator , and other for  Suleiman Levels and RSI Trend V indicator, including of course attached "Time Candle", which is originally part of the comprehensive
FREE
Volume Liquidity Hunter Scalping
Suleiman Alhawamdah
Indicators
Volume & Liquidity Hunter – Scalping is a professional-grade scalping indicator designed to track real-time volume surges and liquidity zones across multiple timeframes. It combines smart money concepts with live trading conditions, making it an ideal tool for precision scalping.. Whether you’re trading reversals, breakouts, or fair value gaps — this indicator helps you identify where real buying and selling pressure is concentrated. Real-Time Volume Detection Tracks tick volume spikes and com
Suleiman Levels
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (3)
Indicators
Important Note: The image shown in the screenshots includes two indicators: the “Suleiman Levels” indicator and the “RSI Trend V” indicator. NEW UPDATE v 7.9:  A remarkable and special update for Mode #3, which is dedicated to detecting levels. The Suleiman Levels indicator is a professional, advanced, and integrated analysis tool. With nearly 9,800 lines of code, it makes your analysis charts clearer than ever before. It is not just an indicator. Powerful features of Suleiman Levels: Yellow Bo
RSI Trend V1
Suleiman Alhawamdah
Indicators
A special offer for a cherished occasion… Special price for a limited number of days. "RSI Trend V" Indicator is designed for trend identification and is integrated with Fibonacci to determine target zones and potential reversals. It includes bullish and bearish arrows that appear in potential price movement reversal areas. However, the key elements to focus on are: -Thick blue line - Uptrend -Thick yellow line - Downtrend -Green cloud above the thick green line -Red cloud below the thick yell
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
Indicators
Shock Pullback Indicator - A True Breakthrough in Market Analysis & a  fully integrated analysis system The Shock Pullback Indicator is a genuine breakthrough in detecting pullbacks and accumulation zones. Built on a completely innovative algorithm, it empowers traders to identify trading opportunities, track price movements, and detect pullbacks, accumulation zones, gaps, and breakouts with ease and absolute clarity. New Update Shock Pullback V 3.0: A radical and comprehensive update to make th
Pattern Head and Shoulders
Suleiman Alhawamdah
Indicators
Welcome price: 35  $ Pattern Head and Shoulders is ideal for traders seeking reliable pattern recognition, including both bullish and bearish Head and Shoulders formations, with integrated Fibonacci levels, neckline break detection, and early prediction techniques. A powerful MT5 tool for those who value technical analysis, and precision in identifying chart structures and trend reversals. Dual Detection Methods Method 1 – Classic Pattern Detection Detects standard Head and Shoulders pattern
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review