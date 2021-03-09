Data Historical Suleiman

IMPORTANT: THIS EXPERT IS FOR DATA HISTORICAL DOWNLOAD ONLY DOES NOT EXECUTE ANY TRADING OPERATIONS





-Expert Advisor Function: To download historical data accurately, correctly, and quickly.

-Need for It: Sometimes, we notice that certain indicators containing drawings, graphics, lines, and arrows behave strangely when placed on the chart or when switching between timeframes. The drawings and lines may move unnaturally on the main screen. This issue arises due to a lack of necessary data that some indicators might require.

Steps to Use:

-Open a new pair in a new window.

-Drag the Expert Advisor onto the new pair.

-Within a short period, it will download the required historical data.

In the ToolBox section at the bottom of the platform screen, under the Experts tab (as shown in the explanatory image), messages and notifications will appear. You will find a confirmation message indicating the successful download:

"The pairs have been downloaded successfully."

-Close the window when finished.

Important Warning:

In the Expert Advisor settings, there is an option called DownloadAllSymbols. It is recommended to keep it as "False" so that the EA downloads historical data only for the pairs available in your list.