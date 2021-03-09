Data Historical Suleiman
- Experts
- Suleiman Alhawamdah
- Version: 1.0
IMPORTANT: THIS EXPERT IS FOR DATA HISTORICAL DOWNLOAD ONLY DOES NOT EXECUTE ANY TRADING OPERATIONS
-Expert Advisor Function: To download historical data accurately, correctly, and quickly.
-Need for It: Sometimes, we notice that certain indicators containing drawings, graphics, lines, and arrows behave strangely when placed on the chart or when switching between timeframes. The drawings and lines may move unnaturally on the main screen. This issue arises due to a lack of necessary data that some indicators might require.
Steps to Use:
-Open a new pair in a new window.
-Drag the Expert Advisor onto the new pair.
-Within a short period, it will download the required historical data.
In the ToolBox section at the bottom of the platform screen, under the Experts tab (as shown in the explanatory image), messages and notifications will appear. You will find a confirmation message indicating the successful download:
"The pairs have been downloaded successfully."
-Close the window when finished.
Important Warning:
In the Expert Advisor settings, there is an option called DownloadAllSymbols. It is recommended to keep it as "False" so that the EA downloads historical data only for the pairs available in your list.
Do not choose "True", as the EA will then attempt to download historical data for all pairs, indicators, stocks, metals, and other hidden symbols available with the broker. After the download is complete, all these names will appear in your list, which can be inconvenient for you since it may contain hundreds of symbols you do not intend to trade.
Another topic:
if you like try "King of Pattern MT5 – Head and Shoulders" Indicator:
and if you like try my Suleiman Levels indicator for advanced analysis, exclusive levels, and other feature:
I also try the second remarkable indicator, RSI Trend V:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132080
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132080