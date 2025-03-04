Easy Trend Scalper MT5

The "Easy Trend Scalper MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend directions.

The principle of the indicator.
The indicator determines which direction the market is moving.
Large red arrows - for the bullish direction.
Large blue arrows - for the bearish direction.

Within a bullish or bearish trend, an algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates.
Orange arrows - signals for making a purchase.
Blue - signals for making a sale.

  1. Can be used on any trading instruments and any time frames.
  2. Provides several types of alerts when signals appear, for changing trend directions and signals for entry.
  3. Works without redrawing, allows you to forecast the price direction for 2-5 candles.
  4. The arrow generation mode can be changed manually - on the current candle or at the candle's close.
  5. In two cases, if the next candle has opened, the arrow on the previous one is not redrawn.

Also, the parameters that need to be configured for the desired instrument are available for manual change.
"Channel Width" - Channel width for trend determination, increase on lower time frames and increase on higher ones.
"Signal Generator" - Adjusts the frequency of signal generation, a higher number reduces the number of signals.
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Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
ZAB Supply Demand MTF
Mr Adisorn Mayang
Indicators
ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
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Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
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Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Trending Volatility System
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Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Cyclic Impulse
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Technical indicator that structures charts and identifies cyclical price movements. Can work on any charts. Several types of alerts. There are additional arrows on the chart itself. Without redrawing on history, works on closing a candle. Recommended TF from M5 and higher. Easy to use and configure parameters. When using 2 indicators with different parameters, you can use without other indicators. Has 2 input parameters Cyclicality and Signal duration These 2 parameters work with the processin
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Wave Reversal Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
4.33 (3)
Indicators
Wave Reversal Indicator - determines the direction of trend waves and price reversals. The indicator shows wave movements and trend directions. It gives recommendations where to follow the trader, helps to follow the trading strategy. It is an addition to an intraday or medium-term strategy. Almost all parameters are selected for each time frame and are changed automatically, the only parameter for manual adjustment is the wavelength. Works on various trading instruments and timeframes, recomme
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Arrow Micro Scalper MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Arrow Micro Scalper - an indicator designed for scalping and short-term trading, integrated into any chart and financial instrument (currency, crypto, stocks, metals). In its work, it uses wave analysis and a trend direction filter. It is recommended to use on time frames from M1 to H4. How to work with the indicator. The indicator contains 2 external parameters for changing the settings, the rest are already configured by default. Large arrows indicate a change in trend direction, blue - the
Point Directions MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Point Directions MT5 - An indicator showing point levels of support and resistance when the price moves. The arrows show price bounces in the indicated directions. The arrows are not redrawn, they are formed on the current candle. Works on all time frames and trading instruments. There are several types of alerts. Has advanced settings to customize signals for any chart. Can be configured to trade with the trend and corrections. For drawing arrows, there are 2 types of moving averages and an in
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Route Lines Prices MT5  - is an indicator designed for finding potential trading signals. Its simple interface contains multiple price behavior algorithms, as well as signal endpoint detection and calculations of completed trajectories. The algorithms include volatility and price smoothing calculations based on the timeframes used. The indicator has a primary parameter for changing its values: " Calculating price values " The default value of 1 provides a balanced automatic calculation form, wh
Correction Signals In Trend MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Correction Signals In Trend MT5 - a technical indicator that analyzes the market dynamics, helps the trader determine the trend direction and find points for opening orders. The indicator follows the trend in the format of support and resistance lines and shows an upward or downward trend. In the trend direction, after the end of the correction, a search for signals is performed. Arrows indicate potential moments for trading operations. For each signal, the recommended SL and TP levels are displ
Level Breakout Indicator MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Scalping and Binary Signal Detector
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Scalping and Binary Signal Detector - Scalping indicator that gives directional signals for opening positions along the trend. The indicator is a complete trading system that can be used for Forex and binary options. The system of algorithms allows you to recognize intense price movements in several consecutive bars. The indicator provides several types of alerts for arrows. Works on any trading instruments and time frames (M5 or Higher recommended). How to use for trading The appearance of a
Trade Balance Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
A trend indicator showing the strength of bulls and bears in a trading range. Consists of two lines: The green line is a balanced overbought/oversold condition. The red line is the direction of trading activity. Does not redraw calculations. Can be used on all Symbols/Instruments/Time Frames. Easy to use and set up. How to use the indicator and what it determines. The basic rule is to follow the direction of the red line: if it crosses the green line from the bottom up, the market is dominat
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ZigZag on Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
The " ZigZag on Trend " indicator helps determine price movement direction, as well as a bar and pip calculator. It consists of a trend indicator, a trend line represented as a zigzag that tracks price direction, and a counter that calculates the number of bars passed in the trend direction and the number of pips on the vertical scale (calculations are based on the bar's opening). The indicator does not repaint. For convenience, it is presented as colored bars or lines. It can be used on all tim
Entry Point Scalper
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Arrow indicator with trend filter. Generates trend input without delays or delays - on the emerging candle. Suitable for use on any trading tools and timeframes. Easy to use, contains the direction of the trend in the form of a histogram lines and signal generator. Input parameters Period Trend Line - Period of the Histogram Line Signal Generator Period - If the period is longer, then the arrows are less Play sound Display pop-up message Send push notification Send email Sound file signal - Fi
Channel Cluster
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
Cluster indicator working in the price channel. For operation, the indicator builds a channel line - (dashed line). Inside the channel, cluster sections are determined that determine the direction of the price movement - (histograms in two directions), start with large arrows. Small arrows are plotted above / below each histogram - indicator increase volatility. The indicator does not redraw the values. Works on any tools and timeframes. Entrances are made when large arrows appear, inside small
Indicator Line laser
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Linear indicator for trend trading together with scalping method. The yellow line is used to calculate the long-term price trend. As the yellow line moves, a scalper signal line is applied - a thin red one. A zero level is applied to confirm signals. If the yellow line crossed the zero level upwards, the trend is up. If the yellow line crossed the zero level from top to bottom, the trend is down. The signal red line works in a similar way, only its sensitivity to price movements is higher. Re
Volume Trend Channel
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
A technical indicator that calculates its readings based on trading volumes. It has an oscillatory line that follows the change in volumes. Large arrows on the line indicate reversal values. A channel is built around the line with small arrows showing the strengthening of price movement in the direction of increasing volumes. The indicator does not redraw values. Works on any instrument and timeframe. It can complement any trading strategy by finding a trend or make entries in the direction of a
Entry Scalping Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
This indicator is based on a trend guide line and a special oscillator, defining entry points at the moments of potential price movement. The indicator does not redraw. Works on any instrument. The most preferred time frames to use are M5, M15, M30, H1, H4. The guide trend line of the indicator gives an idea about the movement of the market. When the green line crosses the zero level from top to bottom - the market is bearish when it crosses from bottom to top - bull market. The oscillator is
Trend Entry Arrows
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Developed methods for trading collected in one indicator. In the form of arrows, it defines entries in the direction of the trend. It has 2 types of arrows - trend and signal guides, informing about the potential movement in the direction of the trend. Works without redrawing, ready for use on all symbols/tools. The most suitable time frames to use are M15, M30, H1, H4. How to use The indicator finds the direction of the trend in the form of a signal arrow, a graphic rectangle stretches along
Max Min Cycle
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Cyclical indicator for trading and predicting the direction of the market. Shows the cyclical behavior of the price in the form of an oscillator. Gives signals for opening deals when rebounding from the upper and lower boundaries of the oscillator. In the form of a histogram, it shows the smoothed strength of the trend. Will complement any trading strategy, from scalping to intraday. The indicator does not redraw. Suitable for use on all symbols/instruments. Suitable time frames for short-term t
Max Min Reversal Arrows
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Max Min Reversal Arrows - an arrow reversal indicator for predicting price movement. The indicator is built on the support and resistance levels at the local lows and highs of the price. Product features Arrows appear on the current candle. The indicator does not redraw. Can be used on all time frames and trading instruments. Recommended timeframes to use M30, H1, H4. The dotted lines are the support and resistance levels within the signal. Price movement from these levels means a reversal. Pr
Scalping Entry Points
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
Scalping Entry Points - is a manual trading system that can adjust to price movements and give signals to open trades without redrawing. The indicator determines the direction of the trend by the central level of support and resistance. The dot indicator provides signals for entries and exits.  Suitable for manual intraday trading, scalping and binary options. Works on all time frames and trading instruments. The indicator gives several types of alerts. How to use the product The blue line det
Candle Binary Scalper
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Candle Binary Scalper - is a technical analysis product for forex and binary options. Includes several technical indicators combined into a trading system. Suitable for manual trading within a trend, for scalping and binary options. Works on all time frames and trading instruments. Recommended Timeframes for trading M15, M30, H1 and H4, M5 and M1 should be used in case of high volatility. There are several types of alerts. How to use the product The optimal settings have already been selected
Point Directions
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
Point Directions - An indicator showing point levels of support and resistance when the price moves. The arrows show price bounces in the indicated directions. The arrows are not redrawn, they are formed on the current candle. Works on all time frames and trading instruments. There are several types of alerts. Has advanced settings to customize signals for any chart. Can be configured to trade with the trend and corrections. For drawing arrows, there are 2 types of moving averages and an intens
Binary Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Binary Lines is a technical analysis indicator for currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices and any financial instruments. Can be used for binary options or Forex scalping. Shows entry and exit points at fixed intervals and provides traders the necessary information about the results of possible transactions. Entry points are formed at the very beginning of the candle, in the direction of the MA line, duration trades in bars can be adjusted manually and adjusted to any financia
Volume Accumulation Index
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
A technical indicator that calculates its readings on trading volumes. In the form of a histogram, it shows the accumulation of the strength of the movement of the trading instrument. It has independent calculation systems for bullish and bearish directions. Works on any trading instruments and time frames. Can complement any trading system. The indicator does not redraw its values, the signals appear on the current candle. It is easy to use and does not load the chart, does not require addition
Line Breakouts
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Line Breakouts - System for trend trading. Contains a trend identifier that can be adapted to any chart and trading instrument using the period and smoothing function. And a determinant of support and resistance levels. When the price is below the resistance line, open Sell trades, and when the price is above support lines - open Buy transactions. Stop loss should be placed a few points from the lines, Take Profit should be fixed after several candles (3-10-15), based on the time frame. The indi
Point Trend Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Point Trend Indicator - An indicator of the upper and lower level of the trend, which can determine the trend direction and indicate its strengthening. The trend direction is determined by round dots; if the points are above the zero line, the trend is bullish; if below, the trend is bearish. The increase in directional movement is indicated by arrows. It has the only parameter for manual adjustment - Duration of the trend direction.   Possibilities Works on all time frames Adapts to any financ
Candle Power Signals
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Candle Power Signals is a trend indicator that uses a strategy of searching for potential volatile signals to make trading decisions. By analyzing the market, the indicator identifies zones of increased and decreased volatility within the directional trend movement. The main signal generation parameters have already been configured, the remaining settings and periods are indexed into 2 parameters for manual configuration: 1. "Candle calculation method" - 2 signal generation modes, it is recomme
Indicator Waiting Volatility
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Indicator Waiting Volatility - an indicator for determining volatility zones and flat conditions. Over time, the price on the chart is in different trends, goes down, goes up, or stays the same. The indicator helps the trader determine which trend the price is in. In its work, it uses several tools for technical analysis; first, the direction of the trend is determined, then, in this direction, the indicator monitors changes in volatility. If the price fluctuates within the noise, it is in track
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