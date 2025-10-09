Prime Euro

**Prime Euro: Your Reliable and Secure EUR/USD Trading Partner**

Prime Euro is a robust and user-friendly Expert Advisor designed to automate your EUR/USD trading with precision and consistency. Whether  you're a seasoned professional or new to automated trading, Prime Euro provides a straightforward and effective solution for capturing opportunities in the world's most liquid currency pair. Enjoy automated trading without the complexity.

Protect your capital while generating consistent returns with Prime Euro, an Expert Advisor designed for risk-conscious EUR/USD traders. This EA prioritizes stability and drawdown protection, employing a conservative yet effective trading approach. Trade with confidence, knowing your account is safeguarded.

"Dominate the M1 Chart: Prime Euro identifies and executes high-probability scalping trades with exceptional accuracy."


**Key Highlights:**

* Optimized for EUR/USD: Specifically tailored for the EUR/USD currency pair's unique characteristics.

* [9] Core Strategies: Leverages a blend of proven strategies, including [ 2 key strategies ].

* Easy Setup: Simple installation and configuration.

* Robust Risk Management: Includes drawdown protection, adjustable stop-loss levels, and dynamic lot sizing options.

* 24/7 Automation: Trade EUR/USD around the clock, even while you sleep.

* Responsive Support: We're committed to your success.


Trading Recommendations

Symbol EURUSD
Timeframe M1
Test From Last year
Settings Default or custom set files
Brokers Any, preferably with low spreads
Minimum Deposit 100 usd or more
Market Entry method Market Order
Tester Method tick by tick and open price only


Disclaimer

While Prime Euro is built for long-term performance, always remember that Forex trading involves risks. Use the EA responsibly and trade within your risk tolerance.

The starting price is $60 and will rise by $30 after every ten sales.
The sales will be restricted to a distribution of approximately 100 copies.


