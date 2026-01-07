Snapback X0 EA
- Experts
- Mutiara Widya Pertiwi
- Version: 1.10
SnapBack EA – Mean Reversion Trading System Version 1.10
SnapBack EA is a robust mean-reversion Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, leveraging popular technical indicators to spot potential pullback opportunities in ranging markets.
Strategy Overview
- Enters trades based on extreme price levels combined with momentum confirmation
- Buy on oversold conditions; Sell on overbought setups
- Strict one position at a time rule (no hedging, no grid, no martingale)
- Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit for disciplined risk management
- Executes only on new bar formation to filter noise
Key Features
- Compatible with any symbol and timeframe (excels on major forex pairs)
- Automatic lot size adjustment to match broker rules
- Built-in margin verification – skips trades if funds are insufficient
- Efficient MT5-native code with CTrade class
- Safe and clean: No risky lot escalation or averaging
Recommended Settings
- Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, etc.
- Timeframe: H1 (optimal), also effective on M30, D1
- Lot Size: 0.01 (default – ideal for micro accounts)
- Risk Levels: Customizable SL/TP in points
- Indicator periods fully adjustable
Why SnapBack EA?
- Straightforward, reliable logic you can trust
- Fully compliant with MQL5 Market validation standards
- Great for automated trading with low maintenance
- Focuses on controlled drawdowns via proper money management
Important Notes
- Thrives in sideways or choppy markets
- Use additional trend filters in strong trends for best results
- Demo test recommended before live deployment
- Trading involves risk; no guarantees on profits
Input Parameters
- LotSize – trading volume
- StopLoss – in points
- TakeProfit – in points
- Indicator settings (periods & deviations)
Automate smart pullbacks with SnapBack EA – simple, safe, and effective!
Happy Trading! Mutiara Widya