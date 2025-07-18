One Trade Gold pro

🟡 OneTradeGoldPro EA – High-Precision Gold Trading with Weekly Discipline

OneTradeGoldPro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on the Daily timeframe, designed to trade just once per week based on strong, rule-based logic.

Optimized for stability, simplicity, this EA delivers strong performance using RSI and fallback MA breakout strategy — avoiding overtrading, martingale, or grid tactics.


🔍 2024 Backtest Results (100 → 411.78 USD)

Metric Value
Initial Deposit $100
Net Profit $311.78 (+311%)
Profit Factor 20.23
Win Rate 93.33% (14 out of 15)
Max Drawdown 3.79% (Balance), 29.73% (Equity)
Sharpe Ratio 0.80
Recovery Factor 3.43
Max Consecutive Wins 14
Max Consecutive Losses 1
Largest Profit Trade $26.92
Largest Loss Trade -$16.21

Backtest Data Quality: 99%
Timeframe: Daily (D1)
Symbol: XAUUSD
Trade Frequency: ~1 trade per week
Lot Size Used: 0.01

✅ Core Features

  • 🧠 Signal-Based Entry

    • RSI < Oversold triggers strong buy signal

    • Backup entry via MA crossover for reliability

    • Uses only one trade per week to reduce risk and optimize timing

  • 📆 Trade Filter

    • Trades only between Tuesday–Thursday to avoid early-week fake outs and Friday volatility

  • 💰 Risk Management

    • Configurable Take Profit & Stop Loss using % of price

    • Fixed lot trading with normalized lot control

    • No Martingale, No Grid, No Re-entry

  • ⚙️ Lightweight & Compatible

    • Designed for both netting and hedging accounts

    • Uses only standard indicators: RSI and SMA

    • Fast execution and clean logic


🛠️ User Inputs

Input Purpose
LotSize Fixed lot per trade
TakeProfitPercent % TP from entry
StopLossPercent % SL from entry
UseTPandSL Enable/Disable SL/TP
RSI_Period / Oversold RSI strategy tuning
FallbackMAPeriod MA-based backup strategy
Slippage Max slippage in points

📌 Best Use Guidelines

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: D1 (Daily)

  • Account Type: Netting or Hedging

  • Minimum Balance: $100+

  • Ideal for: Long-term traders, swing traders, low-frequency strategies

  • VPS Hosting: Recommended for 24/5 stability


⚠️ Disclaimer

This EA is not a guaranteed money-making tool. It is a disciplined system for structured trading. Please test on demo and adjust parameters as needed for your risk appetite.


