One Trade Gold pro

🟡 OneTradeGoldPro EA – High-Precision Gold Trading with Weekly Discipline

OneTradeGoldPro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on the Daily timeframe, designed to trade just once per week based on strong, rule-based logic.

Optimized for stability, simplicity, this EA delivers strong performance using RSI and fallback MA breakout strategy — avoiding overtrading, martingale, or grid tactics.





🔍 2024 Backtest Results (100 → 411.78 USD)

Metric Value Initial Deposit $100 Net Profit $311.78 (+311%) Profit Factor 20.23 Win Rate 93.33% (14 out of 15) Max Drawdown 3.79% (Balance), 29.73% (Equity) Sharpe Ratio 0.80 Recovery Factor 3.43 Max Consecutive Wins 14 Max Consecutive Losses 1 Largest Profit Trade $26.92 Largest Loss Trade -$16.21

✅ Backtest Data Quality: 99%

✅ Timeframe: Daily (D1)

✅ Symbol: XAUUSD

✅ Trade Frequency: ~1 trade per week

✅ Lot Size Used: 0.01

✅ Core Features

🧠 Signal-Based Entry RSI < Oversold triggers strong buy signal Backup entry via MA crossover for reliability Uses only one trade per week to reduce risk and optimize timing

📆 Trade Filter Trades only between Tuesday–Thursday to avoid early-week fake outs and Friday volatility

💰 Risk Management Configurable Take Profit & Stop Loss using % of price Fixed lot trading with normalized lot control No Martingale, No Grid, No Re-entry

⚙️ Lightweight & Compatible Designed for both netting and hedging accounts Uses only standard indicators: RSI and SMA Fast execution and clean logic







🛠️ User Inputs

Input Purpose LotSize Fixed lot per trade TakeProfitPercent % TP from entry StopLossPercent % SL from entry UseTPandSL Enable/Disable SL/TP RSI_Period / Oversold RSI strategy tuning FallbackMAPeriod MA-based backup strategy Slippage Max slippage in points

📌 Best Use Guidelines

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: D1 (Daily)

Account Type: Netting or Hedging

Minimum Balance: $100+

Ideal for: Long-term traders, swing traders, low-frequency strategies

VPS Hosting: Recommended for 24/5 stability





⚠️ Disclaimer

This EA is not a guaranteed money-making tool. It is a disciplined system for structured trading. Please test on demo and adjust parameters as needed for your risk appetite.



