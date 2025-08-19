HTTP ea
- 专家
- Yury Orlov
- 版本: 1.4
- 更新: 26 十月 2025
- 激活: 12
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 来自拥有25年以上经验的作者的专业交易顾问，用于交易任何资产，无需马丁格尔或网格。
大多数顶级顾问处理上涨黄金。它们在测试中看起来出色……只要黄金上涨。但当趋势耗尽时会怎样？谁来保护您的存款？HTTP EA 不相信永恒增长 — 它适应不断变化的市场，并旨在广泛分散您的投资组合并保护您的存款。它是一个纪律严明的算法，在任何模式下都能同样成功：上涨、下跌、横盘。它像专业人士一样交易。HTTP EA 是精确的风险和时间管理系统。不要根据历史上的漂亮图表选择顾问。根据工作原理选择。
|资产
|任意，每种资产购买后有自己的 .set 文件
|时间框架
|M5-H4（在顾问设置中指定）
|原理
|处理动态价格缺失区域
|存款
|从 $100 起。杠杆 1:25+
|经纪商
|任意，ECN/Raw 低点差
|测试
|策略测试器：EURUSD，01.01.2025 — 今天，每跳
|特性
|SL/TP，追踪止损，保本，紧急模式，图形面板。
How To Trade Pro EA 不猜测 — 它跟随变化并适应。这是一个纪律严明、活的算法，随着市场变化而变化，并在其他算法崩溃的地方保持有效。由 Entry Points Pro 的作者创建 — 该指标在 MQL5 排行榜上领先 3 年。交易顾问仅使用挂单 — 保证精确执行。每种工具仅一笔交易。SL 和 TP 在开仓时设置。所有仓位每日关闭。
重要！ 测试顾问演示版 仅在 EURUSD 从 01.01.2025 开始。
顾问为每种工具有独特设置 — 购买后您将收到。
How To Trade Pro EA — 这是一个新一代的全自动交易算法，专为重视稳定、控制和清晰逻辑的交易者创建。它不使用“魔法指标”、马丁格尔或网格。其核心是适应性市场脉冲处理和严格算法控制。最大安全优先 — 止损和止盈立即设置，从开仓时刻确保风险完全透明。
关键特性 和优势
- 100% 自动运行 + 图形面板
- 精英风险管理：SL/TP，追踪止损，保本，每日关闭
- 通用性：不仅交易黄金 — 与 10 个顶级顾问中的 8 个不同
- 安全：挂单，无马丁格尔，紧急止损
- 简单：最小设置，12 次激活（PC/VPS/备用）
- 易上手：存款从 $100 起，杠杆从 1:25
- 适用于道具公司，适用于任何经纪商，包含所有更新
定价政策
每 10 次销售价格上涨 — 以保持支持质量和独特性。这不是营销伎俩 — 这是必要性。我重视每位客户，并力求提供最佳服务。
|销售
|价格，USD
|剩余
|1-10
|99
|—
|...
|...
|...
|41-50
|299
|—
|51-60
|349
|1
|61-70
|399
|10
|71-80
|449
|10
I only ever sit down to write a review when an EA has officially paid for itself on a live account—and wow, HTTP didn’t waste any time making that happen! This bot is the strong, silent type. You won’t see charts cluttered with endless pending orders; HTTP just sits patiently like a seasoned sniper, waiting for the perfect moment. When it finally pulls the trigger? Bullseye—straight to profit, almost every time. I grabbed one of Yury’s setfiles more or less at random, slapped it on multiple pairs, and let it run on a $20,000 live account. Within the first 24 hours, the cost of the EA was fully covered. Four trades in total: three solid wins and one small loss, but the total profits made up for the EA. What more could you ask for? Yury is clearly committed—he keeps the setfiles fresh with regular updates and even throws in incentives to encourage the community to hunt for even better optimizations. Yes, I know some traders get nervous about “overfitting” when setfiles need periodic tweaks, but honestly? If thoughtful updates keep the edge sharp in changing markets, I’m all for it. Results don’t lie. Working with Yury himself is genuinely enjoyable—he’s kind, approachable, and has a great sense of humor that makes every interaction lighter. He’s also generous with real, actionable trading advice. (I couldn small note: I’ve since picked up his Entry Point Pro indicator too, if it’s another winner, then it's another clear proof that Yury really knows his craft.) Thank you, Yury, for building HTTP and for the ongoing care you put into it. This one’s a keeper—I’m excited to see where it goes from here! 🚀