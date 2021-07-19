EA Lemon MT5

The Expert Advisor is designed for night scalping

The EA is based on overbought and oversold conditions of the RSI indicator at night and opens a grid when trading is on the losing side of the market. An asset is usually considered overbought when the RSI is above 70%, and oversold when it is below 30%. (These parameters are adjusted depending on the trading instrument and timeframe)


Use the settings posted in discussions

The settings are designed for a minimum deposit of $ 500. The trading timeframe is M15.

• Minimum deposit of $ 500 (per trading pair)

• Broker with minimal slippage.

• Account type ECN

• Leverage 1: 500 or higher

.set available in the discussion to the advisor

Recommended pairs for trading Working pairs USDCAD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD

    You can always request technical support, settings and installation assistance in my profile.


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