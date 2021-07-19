EA Lemon MT5

The Expert Advisor is designed for night scalping



The EA is based on overbought and oversold conditions of the RSI indicator at night and opens a grid when trading is on the losing side of the market. An asset is usually considered overbought when the RSI is above 70%, and oversold when it is below 30%. (These parameters are adjusted depending on the trading instrument and timeframe)





Use the settings posted in discussions

The settings are designed for a minimum deposit of $ 500. The trading timeframe is M15.



• Minimum deposit of $ 500 (per trading pair)

• Broker with minimal slippage.

• Account type ECN

• Leverage 1: 500 or higher

.set available in the discussion to the advisor

Recommended pairs for trading Working pairs USDCAD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD