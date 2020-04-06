Impulse for VPS MT5: MetaTrader 5 自動売買ロボット (2026年版)
10年間にわたる安定した成長実績。
本システムは、ドローダウンおよびリスク管理に対して厳格な要件を持つトレーダー向けに開発されました。
Impulse for VPS MT5は、MetaTrader 5プラットフォーム専用の完全自動化された高速取引エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。その戦略はインパルス（勢い）のある動きを捉えることに基づいており、100%のヒストリー品質を使用した10年間のバックテスト（後述のシナリオ5を参照）において、安定した利益成長を示しています。
このEAは自律的に動作し、アルゴリズム取引によって市場のイベントや動きに即座に反応し、人間特有の心理的要因を完全に排除します。EURUSDペアに最適化されており、最大限の効率を得るためには、低レイテンシ（Latency）かつ最小限のピング（Ping）を維持できるリモートVPSサーバーでの常時稼働が求められます。Impulse for VPS MT5は、初心者トレーダーから、ポートフォリオの多様化を図る経験豊富な投資家まで幅広く対応しています。運用開始に必要な最小デポジットは2.5米ドル（安定した動作のための推奨額は20米ドルから）です。
Supply Demand Breakout EA - Professional Edition Automated Supply & Demand Zone Trading System with Advanced Risk Management and False Breakout Protection WHAT IS THIS EA? The Supply Demand Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot that identifies and trades high-probability supply and demand zones using institutional trading concepts. It combines CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) detection with intelligent risk management and a professional real-time dashboard. Perf
The operation of this Expert Advisor is primarily designed to eliminate unprofitable positions according to Martingale with recalculation of the lot depending on the market situation. The EA uses Moving Averages with different periods to determine the trend strength and the moment for opening a deal, as well as RSI to avoid opening deals at the peak of a trend. The lot calculation is performed automatically depending on the current deposit. The deals are closed at different values depending on t
This expert advisor opens trades based on a combination of signals from the Envelopes, DeMarker, MACD, and RSI indicators. It also includes a time filter, restricting trades to between 1:00 AM and 11:00 PM broker time. A trade will be closed if an opposite entry signal is generated, the 32-period ATR crosses above 0.0015, a fixed Stop Loss of 2000 pips is hit, or a fixed Take Profit of 8000 pips is hit. The input parameters include a fixed stop loss of 2000 pips, a fixed take profit of 8000 pip
Poltergeist FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for GBPUSD on the H1 chart, integrating both dynamic and fixed lot sizing alongside advanced risk management tools. It employs ATR-based stop-loss, break-even protection, trailing stops, and profit-locking mechanisms to optimize trade execution while managing risk effectively. The EA supports up to 100 open positions and includes account safeguards such as maximum spread filters, equity protection, and daily loss limits. It operates most efficie
Unlike many other trading robots that show impressive results over a short backtest period or use curve-fitting techniques, this robot has been tested over a long duration of 3 years. The backtest results have been realistic, demonstrating the robot’s ability to adapt to different market environments and maintaining profitability over time. This Forex trading robot is designed to offer a high-performance, low-risk solution for retail traders. With a 3-year backtest history showing consistent pro
This Signal Running With Fusion 1 EA
Fusion 2 EA is an Expert Advisor based on the fractal Lines Breakouts.
Although recommended pair and set files are provided, it is built with many easy-to-understand money management settings, allowing you to adjust according to market conditions as well as customize for other currency pairs as desired.
Live Signal
Key Features
- 100% Automated Trading System - Works on Any Broker (ECN Recommended) - Money Management & Risk Control Settings - User-Fri
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
!! IMPORTANT!, PLEASE REMEMBER TO RUN THIS EA ON THE 1 MINUTE TIME-FRAME AND BOOM1000 ASSET ONLY !! This wonderful piece of software is a super intelligent self learning algorithm made for mt5, checkout the examples at the bottom of the page Engage has had the pleasure of working with a very talented honest and good willed individual called Nardus van Staden to create this wonderful product, if you want something as awesome as this check him out at This Link .
The EA "Engage Synthetic Scalper
EAビルダーは、独自のアルゴリズムを作成し、自分の取引スタイルに合わせることができるツールです。 古典的な取引、グリッド、マーチンゲール、個人的な設定による指標の組み合わせ、独立した注文またはDCA、可視または不可視のTP/SL、トレーリングストップ、損失カバーシステム、損益分岐点システム、取引時間、自動ポジションサイズなど、様々なものがあります。 EAビルダーには、あなたの完璧なEAを作るために必要なものがすべて揃っています。独自のアルゴリズムを構築することで、無限の可能性を秘めています。創造力を発揮してください。 Guide on my blog post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/740705 ️ This EA is not recommended to beginner or new MT5 user. It's a tool to create your algorithm, it is not supposed to be used with the default settings. You need to full
A trend trading expert uses a breakout strategy in the direction of the main trend. The EA has a unique deposit protection system that allows you to safely exit the drawdown in the event of a trend reversal. The Expert Advisor uses an indicator (built into the Expert Advisor): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64252 Trading instruments (TF 5m): GBPUSD. Torn for MT4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/64432/ The Expert Advisor has been successfully tested with 99% quality quotes, floati
Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA
Introducing the Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA, a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to make precise, high-frequency trades using advanced technical indicators and smart risk management techniques.
Key Features:
Envelopes Indicator Integration: The EA leverages the Envelopes indicator to identify optimal entry and exit points. By detecting price levels relative to moving average bands, the Envelopes indicator helps pinpoint potential breakouts and reversals, crucial
This Expert Advisor has been developed to provide consistent trading execution with clear parameters and flexible settings for two different trading styles. Designed for both new and experienced traders, the EA comes with a straightforward setup and easy-to-adjust inputs. A powerful and fully customizable Expert Advisor designed to trade Breakouts from classic fractal patterns. Featuring versatile settings, this EA can be configured for different risk tolerance , from conservative fixed-lot to
Mean reversion automatic is a trading bot for people wanting a secure trading automation. Based on several filters making efficient trades. Designed for major forex. Adjustables parameters availables. Make x3 in a few months losing a few penny as you can see on screenshot. Included money management and growth compounding. Make your trades in total security with this bot. Do not hesitate to contact me
An Expert Advisor that operates in times of high contrast, employing the stochastic indicator and the commodity index indicator, using overbought or oversold points or the ADX indication to exit trades. It also features a stop-loss control that operates on a percentage difference in price, with progressive lot scaling as the balance increases, while keeping an eye on the account's margin call. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a go
Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA Important Notice:
This Expert Advisor is provided in its base configuration and requires optimization for your specific trading preferences and market conditions. The EA serves as a framework for your personal trading strategy development. Description:
The Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA combines technical analysis with grid trading methodology to identify and capitalize on price bounces from dynamic support and resistance levels. This tool is designed for traders who appreciat
Unlock the power of ADX trading strategies with our versatile and user-friendly expert advisor. Our All-in-One ADX Expert Advisor is your key to successful trading with multiple ADX strategies and different ADX indicator support. Whether you're a novice trader or an experienced pro, this EA is designed to elevate your trading experience.
Key Features:
1. Multi-Strategy Trading: Our expert advisor supports multiple ADX trading strategies, providing you with flexibility to adapt to various mark
Zenth – 利益保護を伴う精密取引 平均で妥協する必要はありません。
Zenthは単なるエキスパートアドバイザーではなく、規律ある取引マシンです。賢いリスクエクスポージャーと戦略的な実行を重視するトレーダーのために開発されたこのEAは、一貫性と利益の保護に焦点を当てたクリーンで強力な取引ソリューションを提供します。
先を見越したトレーダーのために作られています 取引方法: 包み込みやピンバーなどの高確率のローソク足パターンに基づいてクイックセットアップで取引します。 インテリジェントなオーダー管理: トレンドに乗りながら部分的な利益を得るためにポジションを自動的に分割します。 あなたが制御できるリスク: 保守的でも攻撃的でも、Zenthはリスク設定をあなたの手に委ねます—小数点以下まで。 最小限の設定、最大限の効率: 1つのチャートにロードするだけで、エントリーからエグジットロジックまでを外科的精度で処理させます。 Ask me for a demo-limited version to try before buying.
設定については私に連絡してください 本当のバッ
Mango Scalper is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very Good and Smart breakout strategy, advanced money management and probabilistic analysis. Most effective in the price consolidation stages that occupy the bulk of the market time. Proven itself on real accounts with an excellent risk-to-reward ratio. Does not need forced optimization, which is the main factor of its reliability and guarantee of stable profit in the future. S uitable for both beginners and experienced traders.
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
2 pieces left to price increase (399 -> 599) Hippo Trader Pro is a trading robot for the trading on forex. This is a Trend Following system that trades mainly during Asian and European Session. The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of 17 years and passes every year with a very advantageous profit/drawdown ratio.
Important Information Revealed By purchasing this Expert Advisor you are entitled to receive a free copy of Another EA ! (All future updates included) -
Okey！Let's begin. This strategy is a trend-following strategy with stop-loss. Users can subjectively combine judgments in situations with significant market trends, and by operating this strategy EA, they can achieve substantial profits. According to the trading triangle principle, this strategy is not suitable for volatile market conditions. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Specific Usage Steps: 1. Order placement and procurement on mql5.com; 2. Load this
Edge is a fully automated trading system that finds trading opportunities and places trades by combining technical indicators, price action analysis, wave analysis and all-day market pattern analysis using Fibonacci areas. Based on historical market data, the system's thinly layered multilayer neural network is trained to identify patterns and relationships that can be used to predict future price movements. The neural network processes various inputs, including price data, technical indicators
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。
2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー
IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号: ここをクリック
MT4バージョン： こちらをクリック
クォンタムキングチャンネル: ここをクリック
***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください!
正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。
Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact : t.me/ Novagoldx or t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL: BITCOIN
LIVE SIGNAL: XAUUSD
NOVA GOLD X 1H Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password: 111@Meta NOVA GOLD X
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。 グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal
市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the Big Forex Players EA designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the biggest Banks (positions are sent from our database t
プロップしっかり準備完了! ( SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here
Live Signal
ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
みなさんこんにちは。自己紹介させてください。
私は、 Quantum EA ファミリーの最もエキサイティングでフレッシュなメンバー 、Quantum StarMan です。
私は、最大5つのダイナミックペア（ AUDUSD、EURAUD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCAD） を扱う、完全自動化のマルチ通貨EAです。最高の精度と揺るぎない責任感を持って、あなたのトレードを次のレベルへと導きます。 肝心なのは、マーチンゲール戦略に頼らないことです。代わりに、最高のパフォーマンスを発揮するように設計された洗練されたグリッドシステムを活用しています。さらに、安心してご利用いただけるよう、口座のドローダウンが事前に設定した上限に達した場合、すべての取引を決済するオプションもご用意しています。
でも、それだけじゃないんです。ただ話すだけじゃないんです！ライブシグナルも配信しているので、私の動きをぜひご覧ください。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the insta
live signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01  ; Ultimate Pulse
***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA ident
Ping: Ваш незаменимый инструмент для надёжной торговли Ваш интернет-провайдер и VPS обещают стабильное соединение, но действительно ли вы можете им доверять? В мире, где каждая миллисекунда имеет значение, медленное или нестабильное соединение может обернуться упущенной прибылью или убытками. Ping позволяет вам: * Принимать осознанные решения: Наглядно сравнивайте скорость разных VPS-серверов и брокеров, чтобы выбрать самое быстрое и надёжное соединение для вашей стратегии. * Исключить риски: О
Non-Farm Payrolls Sell Этот Expert Advisor (EA) разработан для торговли на валютной паре EURUSD в момент выхода важных экономических новостей, таких как Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP). Он является частью единой системы, которая использует два советника для извлечения выгоды из высокой волатильности рынка. * Открытие сделки: Советник открывает сделку на продажу (SELL) в строго заданное время, синхронизируясь с моментом выхода новости. * Управление лотом: Размер лота рассчитывается автоматически, что о
Non-Farm Payrolls Buy Этот Expert Advisor (EA) разработан для торговли на валютной паре EURUSD (работает на любом символе) в момент выхода важных экономических новостей, таких как Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP). Он является частью единой системы, которая использует два советника для извлечения выгоды из высокой волатильности рынка. * Открытие сделки: Советник открывает сделку на покупку (BUY) в строго заданное время, синхронизируясь с моментом выхода новости. * Управление лотом: Размер лота рассчиты