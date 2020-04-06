Impulse for VPS MT5

Impulse for VPS MT5: MetaTrader 5 自動売買ロボット (2026年版)

10年間にわたる安定した成長実績。

本システムは、ドローダウンおよびリスク管理に対して厳格な要件を持つトレーダー向けに開発されました。

Impulse for VPS MT5は、MetaTrader 5プラットフォーム専用の完全自動化された高速取引エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。その戦略はインパルス（勢い）のある動きを捉えることに基づいており、100%のヒストリー品質を使用した10年間のバックテスト（後述のシナリオ5を参照）において、安定した利益成長を示しています。

このEAは自律的に動作し、アルゴリズム取引によって市場のイベントや動きに即座に反応し、人間特有の心理的要因を完全に排除します。EURUSDペアに最適化されており、最大限の効率を得るためには、低レイテンシ（Latency）かつ最小限のピング（Ping）を維持できるリモートVPSサーバーでの常時稼働が求められます。Impulse for VPS MT5は、初心者トレーダーから、ポートフォリオの多様化を図る経験豊富な投資家まで幅広く対応しています。運用開始に必要な最小デポジットは2.5米ドル（安定した動作のための推奨額は20米ドルから）です。

主な特徴と機能

ブレイクアウト戦略： 本EAは、現在価格から指定された距離にバイストップ（Buy Stop）およびセルストップ（Sell Stop）の逆指値注文を配置します。一方の注文が約定すると、もう一方の注文は自動的に削除されます。

スリッページ防止機能： 当社の取引システムロジックは、VPSサーバーとの連携によりスリッページを最小限に抑えるよう設計されています。これにより、ボラティリティが高い局面でも非常に精度の高い注文執行を実現し、取引条件の遵守を保証します。

確実なリスク管理：

 * 柔軟なロット管理： 取引数量は現在の証拠金に基づいて自動的に計算されます。これにより、口座サイズに対するリスクレベルを一定に保ちながら、利益の複利成長を可能にします。

 * 厳格なストップロス： 不測の損失を防ぐため、ポジションオープン直後にストップロスが設定されます。

 * 最大ドローダウン保護 (MaxLossPercent)： 現在の損失が最大エクイティの指定された割合を超えた場合、すべてのポジションをクローズするインテリジェントなシステムです。

 * 適応型二段階エクイティ保護： 到達した最大エクイティからのドローダウンを監視し、蓄積された利益を保護する高度なシステムです。利益の大きさに応じて、システムはより積極的なドローダウン率に自動的に切り替え、迅速な利益確定を行います。

二段階トレーリングストップ：

 * 段階1（ブレイクイーブン）： 一定の利益に達した時点でアクティブになり、ストップロスを建値（ブレイクイーブン）に移動します。

 * 段階2（ダイナミック・テイクプロフィット）： この段階では、トレーリングストップは固定のターゲットを持たない移動型テイクプロフィットとして機能します。価格の動きに動的に追従し、事前に設定された出口に縛られることなく、インパルスから最大の利益を確保します。

エマージェンシー・フェイルセーフ・チャネル（トランザクションチャネル経由のバックアップOnTimer）

 * データ障害時の緊急クローズ： 価格ティックの配信が停止したり、チャートがフリーズしたり、ローソク足が更新されない場合、EAは即座にトランザクションチャネル経由のバックアップ監視を有効にします。

 * 独立した監視： ティックに依存しないトランザクションチャネルを通じて、EAは現在の口座状態（エクイティ）を監視できます。指定された条件（致命的なドローダウンレベルへの到達）に一致した場合、価格配信が停止している状態でもすべてのポジションを強制的にクローズし、資本を保護します。

口座通貨による追加緊急保護： バックアップチャネルモードでは、最大エクイティからのドローダウンが口座通貨建の指定額を超えた場合にも強制クローズが発動します。

取引時間管理： 流動性が低い時間帯での取引を避けるため、指定した時間（例：22:00）以降は新しい注文の配置を自動的に停止します。

接続品質制御 (Ping)

本EAには厳格な接続品質（Ping）フィルターが搭載されています。取引サーバーとの通信遅延が指定された閾値（MaxPingMs）を超えない場合にのみ、取引操作が許可されます。標準設定では、この閾値は1.0ミリ秒（ms）に設定されています。この制限を超えると、新しい注文の配置が即座にブロックされます。ただし、既に配置されている逆指値注文は市場に維持され、約定する可能性があります。また、既にポジションがある状態でPingが増加した場合、既存のポジションを保護するために、すべての保護ロジック（トレーリングストップおよびエクイティ監視）は完全に機能し続けます。現在のPing値はチャート上に表示されます。

多層保護と致命的レイテンシ制御 (Latency Control)

厳格なPing制御に加え、独自のセキュリティコアを搭載しています。「致命的レイテンシ制御 (Last Order)」は、ブローカーのサーバー上での直近のトランザクション実行時間を監視する第二の緊急保護レイヤーです。致命的な遅延（MaxLatencyMSの超過）が疑われる場合、EAは自動的に新規注文をブロックし、ティックの更新や定期的なインターバルを待たずに即座に緊急チャネル（OnTimer）を起動します。また、遅延閾値を超えた状態で市場に参入した場合は、新しいポジションを監視するために即座に保護チャネルOnTimerを有効にします。同時に、EAは診断用注文を定期的に送信して実際のレイテンシを測定し、正常な動作の再開に備えます。このバックアップチャネルは相場の流れから独立して動作し、MetaTraderのトランザクションチャネルを使用して常にエクイティを監視します。致命的なドローダウンやティックチャネルの障害が発生した場合、OnTimerは口座通貨建の緊急リミット（Emergency_Max_Drop）や適応型保護の閾値を使用して、ブローカーへ全ポジションのクローズ命令を確実に送信します。これにより、通信障害でチャートが停止している場合でも、信頼性の高いトランザクションチャネルを通じてエクイティ保護が実行され、レイテンシが許容範囲に戻ったときにのみ取引が再開されます。

Impulse for VPS MT5は、二段階の制御を備えた重要な診断ツールでもあり、内蔵されたPingおよびLatency制御データをチャート上に明確に表示します。

テスト結果

本EAは、ストラテジーテスターにおいて短期および長期の両期間で広範なテストを完了しています。以下は、M1時間足、100%のヒストリー品質で得られた結果です。

テスト条件：

Expert: Impulse for VPS MT5

Period: M1 (2025.01.01 - 2025.11.29)

Currency: USD

Symbol: EURUSD

PendingOrderDistance=250.0

DisableOrdersAfterHour=22

MagicNumber=12345

MaxPingMs=1

MaxLatencyMS=20.0

Leverage: 1:1000

シナリオ 1: アグレッシブ・スタート (スクリーンショット 1 参照)

パラメータ:

DepositForBaseLot=2.5

MaxLossPercent=15

Emergency_Max_Drop=5

Initial Deposit: 10.00

結果:

ヒストリー品質: 100%

Bars: 355297 Ticks: 16253899 Symbols: 1

Net profit: 351 655.07 Balance drawdown absolute: 0.14 Equity drawdown absolute: 0.18

Gross profit: 381 153.99 Balance drawdown maximal: 8 100.00 (4.61%) Equity drawdown maximal: 15 400.00 (8.44%)

Gross loss: -29 498.92 Balance drawdown relative: 42.95% (5 343.61) Equity drawdown relative: 49.73% (6 509.46)

Profit factor: 12.92 Expected payoff: 6 895.20 Margin level: 184.23%

Recovery factor: 22.83 Sharpe ratio: 383.03 Z-score: -0.32 (25.10%)

AHPR: 1.2974 (29.74%) LR correlation: 0.74 OnTester result: 0

GHPR: 1.2278 (22.78%) LR standard error: 73 421.33

Total trades: 51 Short trades (won %): 19 (68.42%) Long trades (won %): 32 (84.38%)

Total deals: 102 Profit trades (% of total): 40 (78.43%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (21.57%)

Largest profit trade: 121 100.00 Largest loss trade: -6 700.00

Average profit trade: 9 528.85 Average loss trade: -1 680.05

Maximum consecutive wins (): 11 (12 154.40) Maximum consecutive losses (): 3 (-4 803.66)

Maximal consecutive profit (count): 189 000.00 (8) Maximal consecutive loss (count): -6 700.00 (1)

Average consecutive wins: 4 Average consecutive losses: 1

シナリオ 2: バランス成長 (スクリーンショット 2 参照)

パラメータ:

DepositForBaseLot=5

MaxLossPercent=15.0

Emergency_Max_Drop=50.0

Initial Deposit: 100.00

結果:

ヒストリー品質: 100%

Bars: 355297 Ticks: 16253899 Symbols: 1

Net profit: 163 881.11 Balance drawdown absolute: 0.70 Equity drawdown absolute: 0.90

Gross profit: 172 798.09 Balance drawdown maximal: 2 736.00 (8.05%) Equity drawdown maximal: 6 600.00 (4.23%)

Gross loss: -8 916.98 Balance drawdown relative: 27.43% (1 174.45) Equity drawdown relative: 32.65% (1 451.86)

Profit factor: 19.38 Expected payoff: 3 213.36 Margin level: 399.48%

Recovery factor: 24.83 Sharpe ratio: 393.66 Z-score: -1.16 (74.99%)

AHPR: 1.1837 (18.37%) LR correlation: 0.66 OnTester result: 0

GHPR: 1.1562 (15.62%) LR standard error: 30 546.37

Total trades: 51 Short trades (won %): 19 (68.42%) Long trades (won %): 32 (84.38%)

Total deals: 102 Profit trades (% of total): 40 (78.43%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (21.57%)

Largest profit trade: 40 606.02 Largest loss trade: -2 277.67

Average profit trade: 4 319.95 Average loss trade: -355.49

Maximum consecutive wins (): 11 (3 923.30) Maximum consecutive losses (): 3 (-828.29)

Maximal consecutive profit (count): 136 436.35 (8) Maximal consecutive loss (count): -2 277.67 (1)

Average consecutive wins: 5 Average consecutive losses: 2

シナリオ 3: 拡張ポテンシャル (スクリーンショット 3 参照)

パラメータ:

DepositForBaseLot=7.5

MaxLossPercent=15.0

Emergency_Max_Drop=50.0

Initial Deposit: 1 000.00

結果:

ヒストリー品質: 100%

Bars: 355297 Ticks: 16253899 Symbols: 1

Net profit: 158 350.15 Balance drawdown absolute: 4.66 Equity drawdown absolute: 5.99

Gross profit: 169 349.60 Balance drawdown maximal: 2 709.98 (5.38%) Equity drawdown maximal: 6 593.12 (4.35%)

Gross loss: -10 999.45 Balance drawdown relative: 19.36% (2 324.03) Equity drawdown relative: 24.00% (2 984.71)

Profit factor: 15.40 Expected payoff: 3 104.90 Margin level: 614.50%

Recovery factor: 24.02 Sharpe ratio: 376.34 Z-score: -2.32 (97.91%)

AHPR: 1.1180 (11.80%) LR correlation: 0.74 OnTester result: 0

GHPR: 1.1045 (10.45%) LR standard error: 27 120.74

Total trades: 51 Short trades (won %): 19 (68.42%) Long trades (won %): 32 (81.25%)

Total deals: 102 Profit trades (% of total): 39 (76.47%) Loss trades (% of total): 12 (23.53%)

Largest profit trade: 29 860.67 Largest loss trade: -2 251.20

Average profit trade: 4 342.30 Average loss trade: -481.32

Maximum consecutive wins (): 11 (9 465.62) Maximum consecutive losses (): 3 (-1 618.36)

Maximal consecutive profit (count): 114 915.12 (8) Maximal consecutive loss (count): -2 251.20 (1)

Average consecutive wins: 6 Average consecutive losses: 2

シナリオ 4: 最大ポテンシャル (スクリーンショット 4 参照)

パラメータ:

DepositForBaseLot=10

MaxLossPercent=10

Emergency_Max_Drop=50.0

Initial Deposit: 10 000.00

結果:

ヒストリー品質: 100%

Bars: 355297 Ticks: 16253899 Symbols: 1

Net profit: 222 378.63 Balance drawdown absolute: 35.00 Equity drawdown absolute: 45.00

Gross profit: 261 011.77 Balance drawdown maximal: 7 261.09 (4.24%) Equity drawdown maximal: 13 662.78 (7.71%)

Gross loss: -38 633.14 Balance drawdown relative: 13.71% (2 392.96) Equity drawdown relative: 16.87% (3 052.27)

Profit factor: 6.76 Expected payoff: 4 360.37 Margin level: 833.60%

Recovery factor: 16.28 Sharpe ratio: 312.49 Z-score: -1.33 (81.65%)

AHPR: 1.0711 (7.11%) LR correlation: 0.89 OnTester result: 0

GHPR: 1.0636 (6.36%) LR standard error: 28 250.73

Total trades: 51 Short trades (won %): 19 (63.16%) Long trades (won %): 32 (68.75%)

Total deals: 102 Profit trades (% of total): 34 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 17 (33.33%)

Largest profit trade: 52 127.49 Largest loss trade: -6 084.70

Average profit trade: 7 676.82 Average loss trade: -1 602.70

Maximum consecutive wins (): 11 (42 636.98) Maximum consecutive losses (): 3 (-5 295.33)

Maximal consecutive profit (count): 70 336.23 (4) Maximal consecutive loss (count): -6 084.70 (1)

Average consecutive wins: 3 Average consecutive losses: 2

シナリオ 5: 長期ポテンシャル (スクリーンショット 5 参照)

パラメータ:

DepositForBaseLot=33

MaxLossPercent=4

Emergency_Max_Drop=4000

Initial Deposit: 100 000.00

結果:

ヒストリー品質: 100%

Bars: 4061203 Ticks: 273404858 Symbols: 1

Total Net Profit: 6 033 252.37 Balance Drawdown Absolute: 106.05 Equity Drawdown Absolute: 1 045.35

Gross Profit: 7 406 399.93 Balance Drawdown Maximal: 75 300.00 (2.58%) Equity Drawdown Maximal: 128 800.00 (2.23%)

Gross Loss: -1 373 147.56 Balance Drawdown Relative: 8.57% (20 319.68) Equity Drawdown Relative: 11.95% (29 371.98)

Profit Factor: 5.39 Expected Payoff: 12 363.22 Margin Level: 2748.07%

Recovery Factor: 46.84 Sharpe Ratio: 149.15 Z-Score: 0.18 (14.28%)

AHPR: 1.0088 (0.88%) LR Correlation: 0.99 OnTester result: 0

GHPR: 1.0085 (0.85%) LR Standard Error: 272 929.09

Total Trades: 488 Short Trades (won %): 204 (38.24%) Long Trades (won %): 284 (30.28%)

Total Deals: 976 Profit Trades (% of total): 164 (33.61%) Loss Trades (% of total): 324 (66.39%)

Largest profit trade: 200 300.00 Largest loss trade: -45 100.00

Average profit trade: 45 160.98 Average loss trade: -3 331.06

Maximum consecutive wins (): 6 (375 900.61) Maximum consecutive losses (): 16 (-63 400.00)

Maximal consecutive profit (count): 375 900.61 (6) Maximal consecutive loss (count): -63 400.00 (16)

Average consecutive wins: 1 Average consecutive losses: 3

上記の数値は、EAの動作の一例です。ストラテジーテスターを使用して、任意の期間やデポジットでImpulse for VPS MT5をテストすることが可能です。これにより、自身の取引スタイルに合わせた最適なシナリオの選択や、異なる相場環境における有効性を詳細に把握することができます。

すべての取引ツールと同様に、本EAについても実口座でのさらなる検証が必要です。このEAを用いた取引には高いリスクが伴います。失っても生活に支障のない金額での運用を徹底してください。過去の実績は将来の結果を保証するものではありません。

重要事項：

最適なVPSとブローカーの選択

ブレイクアウト戦略の効果を最大限に引き出すためには、VPSとブローカーのサーバーが物理的に近いことによる、最小限の遅延（Ping/Latency）が極めて重要です。運用前に、VPSとブローカー間の接続遅延が最小であることを確認してください。Impulse for VPS MT5は、最適な組み合わせを選択できるよう、重要な診断データ（PingおよびLatency）をチャート上に表示します。

インフラ構築の重要性

最適なパートナー（VPSおよびブローカー）を選択することで、EAが稼働するための理想的な環境が整います。VPSサーバーを使用する最大の利点は、常にコンピュータの前に座っている必要がないことです。モバイル端末から稼働状況をリモート監視し、接続品質を迅速に確認することができます。この柔軟性により、機動性を保ちながら重要なインフラの状態を管理することが可能です。

本EAの効率を最大化するため、注文執行速度の速いブローカーを厳選し、トップクラスのECN/LP（リクイディティプロバイダー）と同等の価格配信速度を提供するプロバイダーを探すことをお勧めします。VPSとブローカーサーバーの物理的近接性による最小遅延（Ping/Latency）が成功の鍵となります。

追加機能：Pythonコード

MQL5マーケットプラットフォームを通じて、本EAのPython版コードを注文することが可能です。これにより、当社の高速システムを独自のインフラ環境に統合し、自由にカスタマイズすることが可能になります。

当社は、ユーザーへの全面的なサポートを提供するとともに、製品が最新の市場環境やトレーダーのニーズに適合し続けるよう、定期的な改善とアップデートに取り組んでいます。


    おすすめのプロダクト
    New Rate MT5
    POPEY GROUP S.A.C.S.
    エキスパート
    ニューレートEA – 精密ブレイクアウト自動化 ニューレートEAは、規律ある精度で日々のブレイクアウト機会を捉えるために設計された完全自動化エキスパートアドバイザーです。 1日1回のみ取引を行い、定義された日中のレンジをロックし、正確なブレイクアウトポイントで執行します。再エントリーなし、オーバートレードなし、感情なし。 実績あるオープニングレンジブレイクアウト（ORB）概念を基盤とし、クリーンな執行、厳格なリスク管理、多様な設定オプションを統合。あらゆるMT5銘柄に対応しますが、特にXAUUSDやその他の高ボラティリティ資産で真価を発揮します。 主な特徴 1日1トレード – 集中した規律 New Rate EAは当日のブレイクアウト水準を特定し、単一のトレードを実行します。この「ワンアンドダン」ロジックはノイズを低減し、資本を保全し、日々のパフォーマンスに一貫性をもたらします。 スマートレンジ検出 選択したセッションと時間枠の最初の N 本のローソク足を用いて初期市場レンジを自動定義し、ブレイクアウト水準（高値/安値）に正確に指値注文を配置します。 取引が発動すると、反対注文は即時キ
    Supply Demand Brake Out
    Domantas Juodenis
    エキスパート
    Supply Demand Breakout EA - Professional Edition Automated Supply & Demand Zone Trading System with Advanced Risk Management and False Breakout Protection  WHAT IS THIS EA? The Supply Demand Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot that identifies and trades high-probability supply and demand zones using institutional trading concepts. It combines CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) detection with intelligent risk management and a professional real-time dashboard. Perf
    Fast and the Furious
    Anton Chuev
    エキスパート
    The operation of this Expert Advisor is primarily designed to eliminate unprofitable positions according to Martingale with recalculation of the lot depending on the market situation. The EA uses Moving Averages with different periods to determine the trend strength and the moment for opening a deal, as well as RSI to avoid opening deals at the peak of a trend. The lot calculation is performed automatically depending on the current deposit. The deals are closed at different values depending on t
    Forex Expert Pro USDJPY
    Marat Nurpeissov
    エキスパート
    トレーディングロボットの説明： Forex Expert Pro USDJPY Forex Expert Pro USDJPY は、外国為替市場（Forex）向けに設計された自動売買ロボットであり、取引日の最初の 1時間足（H1） のローソク足に基づいて構築されたサポートおよびレジスタンスレベルからの ブレイクアウト または 反発 を狙う戦略を採用しています。ロボットは市場オープン後の最初のローソク足を分析し、その**高値（High） と 安値（Low）**に基づいて重要なレベルを設定します。 USD/JPY のみで動作します。開始するには、USD/JPY のチャートを開いてください。エキスパートアドバイザーを設定します。以下の入力パラメータを入力してください。エキスパートアドバイザーは作動準備ができています。 入力パラメーター 変数名 値 説明 Chose risk in a trade /1 - 低リスク /2 - 中リスク /5 - 高リスク 取引リスクレベルの選択（1、2、5） MagicNumber 数値 ユニークなロボット識別番号を入力してください（Magic
    V5 Gold Investor
    Successwith Joe
    エキスパート
    This expert advisor opens trades based on a combination of signals from the Envelopes, DeMarker, MACD, and RSI indicators. It also includes a time filter, restricting trades to between 1:00 AM and 11:00 PM broker time. A trade will be closed if an opposite entry signal is generated, the 32-period ATR crosses above 0.0015, a fixed Stop Loss of 2000 pips is hit, or a fixed Take Profit of 8000 pips is hit. The input parameters include a fixed stop loss of 2000 pips, a fixed take profit of 8000 pip
    Poltergeist EA
    Michael Prescott Burney
    5 (1)
    エキスパート
    Poltergeist FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for GBPUSD on the H1 chart, integrating both dynamic and fixed lot sizing alongside advanced risk management tools. It employs ATR-based stop-loss, break-even protection, trailing stops, and profit-locking mechanisms to optimize trade execution while managing risk effectively. The EA supports up to 100 open positions and includes account safeguards such as maximum spread filters, equity protection, and daily loss limits. It operates most efficie
    Pure AI
    Vitali Vasilenka
    4 (15)
    エキスパート
    XAUUSD 向けのユニークなトレーディングアドバイザー このアーキテクチャでは、各取引の決定はモノリシックなアルゴリズムではなく、インジケーターフィルター、エントリー条件、エグジット、制御ルールといった独立した論理ブロックの相互作用によって形成されます。 重要！ ご購入後、インストールガイドと設定手順を受け取るには、プライベートメッセージを送信してください。 主な特徴 - モジュール性と柔軟性 このアドバイザーは、交換可能で設定可能なコンポーネントのセットとして実装されています。 インジケーターブロック - 様々なテクニカル指標を用いた分析を実行します。 XAUUSD ペアの場合、以下のものがデフォルトで使用されます。 移動平均線（MA） - 主要なトレンド方向を決定します。 RSIまたはMACDインジケーター（ユーザーが選択） - エントリーポイントを確認するためのトリガーとして使用されます。 エントリールールとエグジットルールは、論理条件のセットとして定義されます（例：「上昇トレンド」+「RSI 30未満」=買いシグナル）。 フィルターと追加モジュール - 時間制限、ボラティ
    Double MACD
    Daksh Ojha Kumar
    エキスパート
    Unlike many other trading robots that show impressive results over a short backtest period or use curve-fitting techniques, this robot has been tested over a long duration of 3 years. The backtest results have been realistic, demonstrating the robot’s ability to adapt to different market environments and maintaining profitability over time. This Forex trading robot is designed to offer a high-performance, low-risk solution for retail traders. With a 3-year backtest history showing consistent pro
    Hamster Grid MT5
    Volodymyr Hrybachov
    エキスパート
    プロのグリッドアドバイザーがRSI（相対力指数）指標に取り組んでいます。不採算注文をオーバーラップさせることにより、アカウントのドローダウンを減らす機能があります。グラフには、利益に関する情報が表示されます。 MT4バージョン https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56994 オプション： RSI_PERIOD-相対力指数を計算するための期間。 UP_LEVEL-上限; DN_LEVEL-下限; RSI_TIMEFRAME-計算の時間枠。 START_LOT-初期ロット; LOT_MULTIPLIER-注文グリッドのロット乗数。 MAX_LOT-最大ロット; STEP_ORDERS-グリッドステップを注文します。 STEP_MULTIPLIER-次数ステップ乗算係数。=-1の場合、使用されません。 MAX_STEP-最大次数グリッドステップ。 OVERLAP_ORDERS-オーダーオーバーラップ機能を有効にするオーダー。 OVERLAP_PIPS-不採算注文を閉じるためのピップ単位の最小利益。 STOPLOSS、TAKEPROFIT-
    Fusion 1
    Kyaw Zan Tun
    エキスパート
    This Signal Running With Fusion 1 EA Fusion 2 EA is an Expert Advisor based on the fractal Lines Breakouts. Although recommended pair and set files are provided, it is built with many easy-to-understand money management settings, allowing you to adjust according to market conditions as well as customize for other currency pairs as desired. Live Signal Key Features  - 100% Automated Trading System - Works on Any Broker (ECN Recommended) - Money Management & Risk Control Settings - User-Fri
    Bober Real MT5
    Arnold Bobrinskii
    4.76 (17)
    エキスパート
    Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
    Engage Synthetic Scalper Neural Network
    Toha Arekaatera Akutina Gage
    エキスパート
    !! IMPORTANT!, PLEASE REMEMBER TO RUN THIS EA ON THE 1 MINUTE TIME-FRAME AND BOOM1000 ASSET ONLY !! This wonderful piece of software is a super intelligent self learning algorithm made for mt5, checkout the examples at the bottom of the page Engage has had the pleasure of working with a very talented honest and good willed individual called Nardus van Staden to create this wonderful product, if you want something as awesome as this check him out at  This Link . The EA "Engage Synthetic Scalper
    S500 Precision Block EA
    Christian Alexander Foehl
    エキスパート
    インジケーターに頼らない純粋なプライスアクション SP500 Precision Block は、S&P500 (CFD: US500 / SPX500) の M30 取引用に設計された先進的な EA です。 価格の動きから直接オーダーブロックを検出し、過剰なインジケーターを使用せず、安定性と長期的なパフォーマンスに重点を置きます。 主な機能 自動オーダーブロック検出 構造ブレイクに基づくエントリー インタラクティブなチャートパネル ダイナミックロット管理（マイクロロットとミニロット） ブローカー自動検出 (0.01 / 0.1 ロット) エクイティストップとエクイティテイクプロフィット スケーリングイン、ブレークイーブン、マルチステップトレーリングストップ 連続損失保護 日付・セッションフィルター オプション: トレンドフィルターとATRフィルター 推奨設定 シンボル: US500 / SPX500 / S&P500 CFD 時間足: M30 初期資金: マイクロ口座は 250 USD  レバレッジ: 1:10 ～ 1:500 に最適化 注意 EA はブローカーに応じて自動的にロット
    Valhalla EA
    Andrey Dubeiko
    エキスパート
    "Valhalla" アドバイザーは、勢いを評価し、利益を増やす動きに従うボラティリティスパイク取引モデルに基づいています。将来追加の設定と柔軟な構成オプションを追加するためにアドバイザーを改善する予定です。 アドバイザーは日中取引しますが、中期取引するように設定を変更できます。 アドバイザの標準パラメータは、NASDAQ、SP 500、および DJ 30 指数 (US100、US500、および US30) を、設定を選択する必要がある他の金融商品と取引するのに適しています。 リスク管理者がおり、損失を制限する機能があります。 すべての質問をコメントに記入してください。 "Valhalla" アドバイザーをテストして、その取引とパフォーマンスを自分で評価してください。 アドバイザ "Valhalla" のパラメータの説明: グループ "Trade Parameters" (貿易パラメータ) 1. "Magic Number For Trade Orders (Only Numbers)" - ここでロボットに一意の番号を設定して、ロボットが自分の命令と他の人が出した
    Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.97 (58)
    エキスパート
    Exp-TickSniper- 各通貨ペアのパラメーターを自動的に自動選択する高速ティックスカルパー。 取引パラメータを自動的に計算するアドバイザーを夢見ていますか？自動的に最適化および調整されますか？ MetaTrader4のシステムのフルバージョン：       MetaTrader4用の TickSniper   スカルパー TickSniper-完全な説明     +デモ+ PDF EAは、ほぼ10年間のEAプログラミングで得られた経験に基づいて開発されました。 EA戦略はどのシンボルでも機能します。 時間枠は関係ありません。 ロボットは、現在の相場、ティックの到着速度、スプレッドサイズ、およびその他の契約仕様パラメーターに基づいています。 システムは、有利なストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベル、平均ポジションの距離、トレーリングストップ距離などを自動的に定義します。 EAは、トレンドに対して追加のオープニングのシステムを適用します（「平均化」）。 その設定は、実際のアカウントでテストするために最適化されています。 Expert Advisorは、絶対にすべての通貨ペアで
    EA Builder PRO
    Arthur Hatchiguian
    4.5 (8)
    エキスパート
    EAビルダーは、独自のアルゴリズムを作成し、自分の取引スタイルに合わせることができるツールです。 古典的な取引、グリッド、マーチンゲール、個人的な設定による指標の組み合わせ、独立した注文またはDCA、可視または不可視のTP/SL、トレーリングストップ、損失カバーシステム、損益分岐点システム、取引時間、自動ポジションサイズなど、様々なものがあります。 EAビルダーには、あなたの完璧なEAを作るために必要なものがすべて揃っています。独自のアルゴリズムを構築することで、無限の可能性を秘めています。創造力を発揮してください。 Guide on my blog post:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/740705 ️   This EA is not recommended to beginner or new MT5 user. It's a tool to create your algorithm, it is not supposed to be used with the default settings. You need to full
    Torn MT5
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    エキスパート
    A trend trading expert uses a breakout strategy in the direction of the main trend. The EA has a unique deposit protection system that allows you to safely exit the drawdown in the event of a trend reversal. The Expert Advisor uses an indicator (built into the Expert Advisor): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64252 Trading instruments (TF 5m): GBPUSD. Torn for MT4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/64432/ The Expert Advisor has been successfully tested with 99% quality quotes, floati
    Envelopes RSI Scalper EA
    Abraham Theuri Wangui
    エキスパート
    Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA Introducing the Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA, a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to make precise, high-frequency trades using advanced technical indicators and smart risk management techniques. Key Features: Envelopes Indicator Integration: The EA leverages the Envelopes indicator to identify optimal entry and exit points. By detecting price levels relative to moving average bands, the Envelopes indicator helps pinpoint potential breakouts and reversals, crucial
    GreenStocx Fractal
    Noel Manalang
    エキスパート
    This Expert Advisor has been  developed to provide consistent trading execution with clear parameters and flexible settings for two different trading styles. Designed for both new and experienced traders, the EA comes with a straightforward setup and easy-to-adjust inputs.  A powerful and fully customizable Expert Advisor designed to trade Breakouts from classic fractal patterns. Featuring versatile settings, this EA can be configured for different risk tolerance , from conservative fixed-lot to
    Mean reversion automatic
    Samuel Bedin
    エキスパート
    Mean reversion automatic is a trading bot for people wanting a secure trading automation. Based on several filters making efficient trades. Designed for major forex. Adjustables parameters availables. Make x3 in a few months losing a few penny as you can see on screenshot. Included money management and growth compounding. Make your trades in total security with this bot. Do not hesitate to contact me
    Sir Stoch and Commodities
    Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
    エキスパート
    An Expert Advisor that operates in times of high contrast, employing the stochastic indicator and the commodity index indicator, using overbought or oversold points or the ADX indication to exit trades. It also features a stop-loss control that operates on a percentage difference in price, with progressive lot scaling as the balance increases, while keeping an eye on the account's margin call. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a go
    Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    エキスパート
    Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA Important Notice: This Expert Advisor is provided in its base configuration and requires optimization for your specific trading preferences and market conditions. The EA serves as a framework for your personal trading strategy development. Description: The Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA combines technical analysis with grid trading methodology to identify and capitalize on price bounces from dynamic support and resistance levels. This tool is designed for traders who appreciat
    LT Adx EA
    Sie Samuel Roland Youl
    エキスパート
    Unlock the power of ADX trading strategies with our versatile and user-friendly expert advisor. Our All-in-One ADX Expert Advisor is your key to successful trading with multiple ADX strategies and different ADX indicator support. Whether you're a novice trader or an experienced pro, this EA is designed to elevate your trading experience. Key Features: 1. Multi-Strategy Trading: Our expert advisor supports multiple ADX trading strategies, providing you with flexibility to adapt to various mark
    Zenth
    Willy Raditya
    4.33 (3)
    エキスパート
    Zenth – 利益保護を伴う精密取引 平均で妥協する必要はありません。 Zenthは単なるエキスパートアドバイザーではなく、規律ある取引マシンです。賢いリスクエクスポージャーと戦略的な実行を重視するトレーダーのために開発されたこのEAは、一貫性と利益の保護に焦点を当てたクリーンで強力な取引ソリューションを提供します。 先を見越したトレーダーのために作られています 取引方法:  包み込みやピンバーなどの高確率のローソク足パターンに基づいてクイックセットアップで取引します。 インテリジェントなオーダー管理: トレンドに乗りながら部分的な利益を得るためにポジションを自動的に分割します。 あなたが制御できるリスク: 保守的でも攻撃的でも、Zenthはリスク設定をあなたの手に委ねます—小数点以下まで。 最小限の設定、最大限の効率: 1つのチャートにロードするだけで、エントリーからエグジットロジックまでを外科的精度で処理させます。 Ask me for a demo-limited version to try before buying. 設定については私に連絡してください 本当のバッ
    Mango Scalper
    Mahmoud M A Alkhatib
    エキスパート
    Mango Scalper  is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very Good and Smart breakout strategy, advanced money management and probabilistic analysis. Most effective in the price consolidation stages that occupy the bulk of the market time. Proven itself on real accounts with an excellent risk-to-reward ratio. Does not need forced optimization, which is the main factor of its reliability and guarantee of stable profit in the future. S uitable for both beginners and experienced traders.  
    SmartScalp Pro MT5
    Serhii Shtepa
    エキスパート
    Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
    Hippo Trader Pro MT5
    Michela Russo
    4.76 (17)
    エキスパート
    2 pieces left to price increase   (399 -> 599)  Hippo Trader Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a Trend Following system that trades mainly during Asian and European Session. The EA has been subjected to  stress tests  for a period of  17 years  and  passes every year  with a very advantageous profit/drawdown ratio. Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of  Another EA ! (All future updates included) -
    TrendTracer
    Wei Jie
    エキスパート
    Okey！Let's begin. This strategy is a trend-following strategy with stop-loss. Users can subjectively combine judgments in situations with significant market trends, and by operating this strategy EA, they can achieve substantial profits. According to the trading triangle principle, this strategy is not suitable for volatile market conditions. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Specific Usage Steps: 1. Order placement and procurement on mql5.com; 2. Load this
    Edge EA Pro MT5
    Aleksandr Zheltikov
    4.67 (3)
    エキスパート
    Edge is a fully automated trading system that finds trading opportunities and places trades by combining technical indicators, price action analysis, wave analysis and all-day market pattern analysis using Fibonacci areas. Based on historical market data, the system's thinly layered multilayer neural network is trained to identify patterns and relationships that can be used to predict future price movements. The neural network processes various inputs, including price data, technical indicators
    このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (379)
    エキスパート
    トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (22)
    エキスパート
    実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    エキスパート
    ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    5 (17)
    エキスパート
    XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (87)
    エキスパート
    Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (11)
    エキスパート
    実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    5 (6)
    エキスパート
    重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.56 (75)
    エキスパート
    シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.84 (83)
    エキスパート
    Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    エキスパート
    ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
    Pivot Killer
    Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
    4.6 (20)
    エキスパート
    長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    エキスパート
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.58 (26)
    エキスパート
    新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (3)
    エキスパート
    Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    エキスパート
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (9)
    エキスパート
    概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 このEAは、エントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAの核となるロジックは、特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによって開かれるすべての取引は、事前に定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   アナウンスチャンネル  | セットファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します。 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、定義された弱気パターンの後に続く潜在的な強気反転シグナルを識別するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (88)
    エキスパート
    プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    エキスパート
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    エキスパート
    PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    エキスパート
    Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (8)
    エキスパート
    Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (29)
    エキスパート
    重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (8)
    エキスパート
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    4.2 (40)
    エキスパート
    AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    3.93 (41)
    エキスパート
    このプラットフォームで初公開｜市場を理解するEA このプラットフォームで初めて、Expert Advisor（EA）が Deep Seek の全機能を活用します。 Dynamic Reversal Zoning ストラテジーと組み合わせることで、市場の動きを「検出するだけでなく、理解する」システムが誕生しました。 ライブシグナル __________   セットアップ 時間足 ：H1 レバレッジ： 最低 1:30 入金額： 最低 $200 通貨ペア： XAUUSD ブローカー： すべて対応 Deep Seek とリバーサル戦略の組み合わせは新しく、だからこそ非常に魅力的です。新しいアプローチを探している方は、 このEAを見逃すべきではありません。これはこのプラットフォームで初の試みであり、自動売買の新たな方向性の始まりかもしれません。 固定されたパターンやセットアップに頼るのではなく、このEAは市場の変化を  リアルタイムで検知・理解し – そしてそれに応じて柔軟に対応します。  リバーサルゾーンと価格圧力の分析に焦点を当て、従来のツールよりもはるかに深く掘り下げます。 D
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    4.6 (10)
    エキスパート
    Autorithm AI 技術仕様  AUTORITHM は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭 Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。 このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。 [guide line]  
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (26)
    エキスパート
    Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
    Quantum StarMan
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (103)
    エキスパート
    みなさんこんにちは。自己紹介させてください。 私は、   Quantum EA ファミリーの最もエキサイティングでフレッシュなメンバー 、Quantum StarMan です。 私は、最大5つのダイナミックペア（   AUDUSD、EURAUD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCAD） を扱う、完全自動化のマルチ通貨EAです。最高の精度と揺るぎない責任感を持って、あなたのトレードを次のレベルへと導きます。 肝心なのは、マーチンゲール戦略に頼らないことです。代わりに、最高のパフォーマンスを発揮するように設計された洗練されたグリッドシステムを活用しています。さらに、安心してご利用いただけるよう、口座のドローダウンが事前に設定した上限に達した場合、すべての取引を決済するオプションもご用意しています。 でも、それだけじゃないんです。ただ話すだけじゃないんです！ライブシグナルも配信しているので、私の動きをぜひご覧ください。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the insta
    Ultimate Pulse
    Clifton Creath
    5 (2)
    エキスパート
    live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA ident
    META i9
    Meta Sophie Agapova
    5 (4)
    エキスパート
    META i9 – 量子アダプティブ・トレーディングエンジン  -  技術リファレンス META i9 は、3 層アーキテクチャに基づく完全自律型のエキスパートアドバイザーです： Quantum-State Pattern Analysis (QSPA) 量子状態パターン分析 Neuro-Fractal Engine (NFE) ニューロ・フラクタルエンジン Self-Correcting Trade Memory (SCTM) 自己修正型トレードメモリ META i9 を購入すると META i7 を無料で入手できます！（このオファーは 1 週間のみの期間限定） META i7 は 2 つの協調ニューラルネットワークを使用していますが、 META i9 はさらに一歩進んでいます： ニューラルアーキテクチャは大幅に拡張・最適化され、より深いパターン認識および 1 秒あたりの意思決定回数の大幅増加を可能にします。 さらに META i9 は、マーケットフラクタル、価格サイクル、流動性フロー、隠れた市場力学をリアルタイムでモデル化し、高精度のトレード判断を生成します。 META i
    作者のその他のプロダクト
    Ping
    Vagif Shabanov
    ユーティリティ
    Ping：信頼できる取引のための不可欠なツール あなたのインターネットプロバイダーとVPSは安定した接続を約束していますが、本当に信頼できますか？1ミリ秒が重要となる世界では、遅いまたは不安定な接続は、利益の損失や損失につながる可能性があります。 Ping スクリプトを使用すると、次のことが可能になります。 情報に基づいた意思決定: 異なるVPSサーバーやブローカーの速度を視覚的に比較し、あなたの取引戦略に最適な最速で最も信頼性の高い接続を選択できます。 リスクの排除: これは、注文の実行速度が結果に直接影響するスキャルパーや高頻度トレーダーにとって特に有用です。 問題の特定: インターネットやVPSがいつ故障しているかを素早く検出し、取引に影響が出る前に対応できます。 妥協のない作業: 私たちのスクリプトは、他のExpert Advisorと競合することなく、あらゆるチャートと時間足で動作します。可能な限り便利で目立たないように設計されています。 Ping スクリプトは、MetaTrader 5ターミナル専用に開発された、接続速度と信頼性を監視するあなた自身のモニターです。ブローカー
    Ping MT4
    Vagif Shabanov
    ユーティリティ
    Ping: Ваш незаменимый инструмент для надёжной торговли Ваш интернет-провайдер и VPS обещают стабильное соединение, но действительно ли вы можете им доверять? В мире, где каждая миллисекунда имеет значение, медленное или нестабильное соединение может обернуться упущенной прибылью или убытками. Ping позволяет вам:  * Принимать осознанные решения: Наглядно сравнивайте скорость разных VPS-серверов и брокеров, чтобы выбрать самое быстрое и надёжное соединение для вашей стратегии. * Исключить риски: О
    Non farm payrolls SELL MT4
    Vagif Shabanov
    エキスパート
    Non-Farm Payrolls Sell Этот Expert Advisor (EA) разработан для торговли на валютной паре EURUSD в момент выхода важных экономических новостей, таких как Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP). Он является частью единой системы, которая использует два советника для извлечения выгоды из высокой волатильности рынка.  * Открытие сделки: Советник открывает сделку на продажу (SELL) в строго заданное время, синхронизируясь с моментом выхода новости.  * Управление лотом: Размер лота рассчитывается автоматически, что о
    Non farm payrolls BUY MT4
    Vagif Shabanov
    エキスパート
    Non-Farm Payrolls Buy Этот Expert Advisor (EA) разработан для торговли на валютной паре EURUSD (работает на любом символе)  в момент выхода важных экономических новостей, таких как Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP). Он является частью единой системы, которая использует два советника для извлечения выгоды из высокой волатильности рынка.  * Открытие сделки: Советник открывает сделку на покупку (BUY) в строго заданное время, синхронизируясь с моментом выхода новости.  * Управление лотом: Размер лота рассчиты
    Non farm payrolls BUY
    Vagif Shabanov
    エキスパート
    非農業部門雇用者数（Non-Farm Payrolls  BUY ）購入 このExpert Advisor（EA）は、非農業部門雇用者数（NFP）のような重要な経済ニュースの発表時に、EURUSD通貨ペアを取引するために開発されました。これは、市場の高いボラティリティから利益を得るために2つのEAを使用する統合システムの一部です。 取引の開始： このEAは、ニュース発表のタイミングと同期して、厳密に定められた時間に買い（BUY）の取引を開始します。 ロット管理： ロットサイズは自動で計算され、利用可能な資本を最大限に活用します。 マイナス残高保護： ブローカーのポリシーにより、この口座での損失は預金残高の100%を超えることはありません。この機能は、価格のギャップが発生した場合でも、過度な損失から保護します。 ポジション管理： ストップロスとテイクプロフィットは、取引開始後すぐに設定されます。 ダイナミックなテイクプロフィット： この段階では、トレーリングストップが固定された目標を持たない浮動的なテイクプロフィットとして機能します。価格とともに動的に移動することで、事前に設定された決
    Non farm payrolls SELL
    Vagif Shabanov
    エキスパート
    Non-Farm Payrolls Sell このExpert Advisor（EA）は、非農業部門雇用者数（NFP）のような重要な経済ニュースの発表時に、EURUSD通貨ペアを取引するために開発されました。これは、市場の高いボラティリティから利益を得るために2つのアドバイザーを使用する統合システムの一部です。 取引の開始： このアドバイザーは、ニュース発表のタイミングと同期して、厳密に定められた時間に売り（SELL）の取引を開始します。 ロット管理： ロットサイズは自動的に計算され、利用可能な資本を最大限に活用します。 マイナス残高からの保護： ブローカーのポリシーにより、この口座での損失は預金の100%を超えることはありません。この機能は、価格のギャップが発生した場合でも、過度な損失から保護します。 ポジション管理： ストップロスとテイクプロフィットは、取引開始後すぐに設定されます。 ダイナミックなテイクプロフィット： この段階では、トレーリングストップが固定された目標を持たない滑動的なテイクプロフィットとして機能します。価格とともに動的に移動することで、事前に設定された決済ポイ
    フィルタ:
    レビューなし
    レビューに返信