Impuls VPS: Automated Trading Robot

Impuls VPS is a fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed and optimized for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is engineered for traders seeking a reliable tool for algorithmic trading based on an impulse strategy, including for market events like Non-Farm Payrolls.

Its ultra-high-speed logic demands minimal connection latency, which is critical for live account trading. Your primary task is to ensure a stable connection with minimal ping. Under these conditions, the EA can efficiently process rapid market movements and demonstrate results comparable to those presented on the original product page. The EA has undergone extensive testing in the Strategy Tester. However, like any trading tool, it requires additional validation on live accounts for a full assessment of its efficacy. Impuls VPS is suitable for both novice and experienced investors, offering flexible settings that allow it to be adapted to your specific trading style and risk tolerance.

Key Features and Advantages

Full MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Compatibility: The EA is optimized for the MT4 platform.

Exclusively for EURUSD: It has been developed and optimized strictly for trading the EURUSD currency pair.

Ideal for VPS: The autonomous logic of the EA is specifically designed for uninterrupted operation on a remote Virtual Private Server (VPS).

Accessible to All: The EA can begin trading with a deposit as low as $2.5 USD, allowing for low-risk entry into automated trading. A minimum recommended deposit of $20 USD is advised for optimal and stable performance.

Effective Breakout Strategy: The EA places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at a specified distance from the current market price, allowing it to capitalize on strong market movements. Inactive orders are automatically deleted.

Robust Position Management: Immediately after an order is activated, adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are set. This feature protects the trade from slippage at the moment of execution, ensuring your trading conditions are met precisely. When one order is triggered, the opposite pending order is deleted.

Maximum Slippage Protection: The trading system's logic, in conjunction with a VPS, is designed to minimize slippage. This ensures ultra-precise order execution even during high volatility, guaranteeing your specified trading conditions are fulfilled.

Connection Quality Control (Ping): The EA continuously monitors the communication latency with the trading server. The robot has strict data transmission latency limits: up to 1 ms for ECN accounts and up to 1.5 ms for PRO accounts. If the permissible threshold is exceeded, trading is suspended and pending orders are deleted to protect you from poor execution. This data is displayed on the chart.

Advanced Risk Management

Two-Stage Trailing Stop: This system reliably protects your profits. Stage 1: Trailing is activated upon reaching a minimum profit, securely moving the Stop Loss to the breakeven level. Stage 2: After reaching breakeven, the trailing stop transitions to a more aggressive mode, trailing the Stop Loss with a larger step to maximize profit from strong directional moves.

Hard Stop Loss: Acts as a solid safeguard, effectively limiting potential losses.

Maximum Drawdown (MaxLossPercent): An intelligent system that automatically closes all open positions if losses exceed a specified percentage of the maximum equity.

Trading Time Restrictions: The EA can be configured to cease opening new orders after a specific time of day, which helps avoid trading during illiquid or high-risk hours.

Flexible Lot Sizing

The EA automatically calculates trade volume proportional to the current account equity. This enables exponential profit growth during successful trading while maintaining a constant risk level relative to your account size. This logic is easily customizable via the input parameters.

Testing Results

Testing results, conducted with 100% historical data quality on MT5, are available via the link to the original product.

Original Product Link: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/143428?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

Using the MetaTrader 5 platform is recommended. Due to its more modern and robust architecture, the EA is able to operate faster and more effectively, which is especially crucial for strategies based on rapid market movements.

Important Risk Disclaimers

Trading with this EA involves heightened risks. Only trade with an amount you can afford to lose. Despite promising results, like any trading tool, this EA does not guarantee future profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Live Monitoring and Support