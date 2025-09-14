Impuls VPS

Impuls VPS: Automated Trading Robot

Impuls VPS is a fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed and optimized for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is engineered for traders seeking a reliable tool for algorithmic trading based on an impulse strategy, including for market events like Non-Farm Payrolls.

Its ultra-high-speed logic demands minimal connection latency, which is critical for live account trading. Your primary task is to ensure a stable connection with minimal ping. Under these conditions, the EA can efficiently process rapid market movements and demonstrate results comparable to those presented on the original product page. The EA has undergone extensive testing in the Strategy Tester. However, like any trading tool, it requires additional validation on live accounts for a full assessment of its efficacy. Impuls VPS is suitable for both novice and experienced investors, offering flexible settings that allow it to be adapted to your specific trading style and risk tolerance.

Key Features and Advantages

  • Full MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Compatibility: The EA is optimized for the MT4 platform.

  • Exclusively for EURUSD: It has been developed and optimized strictly for trading the EURUSD currency pair.

  • Ideal for VPS: The autonomous logic of the EA is specifically designed for uninterrupted operation on a remote Virtual Private Server (VPS).

  • Accessible to All: The EA can begin trading with a deposit as low as $2.5 USD, allowing for low-risk entry into automated trading. A minimum recommended deposit of $20 USD is advised for optimal and stable performance.

  • Effective Breakout Strategy: The EA places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at a specified distance from the current market price, allowing it to capitalize on strong market movements. Inactive orders are automatically deleted.

  • Robust Position Management: Immediately after an order is activated, adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are set. This feature protects the trade from slippage at the moment of execution, ensuring your trading conditions are met precisely. When one order is triggered, the opposite pending order is deleted.

  • Maximum Slippage Protection: The trading system's logic, in conjunction with a VPS, is designed to minimize slippage. This ensures ultra-precise order execution even during high volatility, guaranteeing your specified trading conditions are fulfilled.

  • Connection Quality Control (Ping): The EA continuously monitors the communication latency with the trading server. The robot has strict data transmission latency limits: up to 1 ms for ECN accounts and up to 1.5 ms for PRO accounts. If the permissible threshold is exceeded, trading is suspended and pending orders are deleted to protect you from poor execution. This data is displayed on the chart.

Advanced Risk Management

  • Two-Stage Trailing Stop: This system reliably protects your profits.

    • Stage 1: Trailing is activated upon reaching a minimum profit, securely moving the Stop Loss to the breakeven level.

    • Stage 2: After reaching breakeven, the trailing stop transitions to a more aggressive mode, trailing the Stop Loss with a larger step to maximize profit from strong directional moves.

  • Hard Stop Loss: Acts as a solid safeguard, effectively limiting potential losses.

  • Maximum Drawdown (MaxLossPercent): An intelligent system that automatically closes all open positions if losses exceed a specified percentage of the maximum equity.

  • Trading Time Restrictions: The EA can be configured to cease opening new orders after a specific time of day, which helps avoid trading during illiquid or high-risk hours.

Flexible Lot Sizing

  • The EA automatically calculates trade volume proportional to the current account equity. This enables exponential profit growth during successful trading while maintaining a constant risk level relative to your account size. This logic is easily customizable via the input parameters.

Testing Results

Testing results, conducted with 100% historical data quality on MT5, are available via the link to the original product.

Original Product Link: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/143428?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

Using the MetaTrader 5 platform is recommended. Due to its more modern and robust architecture, the EA is able to operate faster and more effectively, which is especially crucial for strategies based on rapid market movements.

Important Risk Disclaimers

Trading with this EA involves heightened risks. Only trade with an amount you can afford to lose. Despite promising results, like any trading tool, this EA does not guarantee future profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Live Monitoring and Support

  • Live Monitoring: You can track the EA's real-time performance and current results by subscribing to our trading signal.

  • User Support and Updates: We provide full user support and regularly work on improvements and updates to ensure the EA meets current market conditions and trader needs.


Recommended products
AI Night GBPUSD
Roman Mamonov
Experts
Advisor AI Night GBPUSD - Night scalper based on neural networks, designed for automated trading in financial markets, with an emphasis on scalping at night. Scalping is a short-term trading strategy where a bot seeks to capture small profits from short-term price changes. The initial cost of the advisor is $190, the first 10 copies, the next price change is $490, the final cost of the advisor is $1490 The main characteristics of the bot include: 1. Using neural networks: • The bot uses neural
EA140 MultiFX CrossFire MA
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
The MultiFX CrossFire MA is an Expert Advisor designed to trade with high precision using the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) channel . The main trading logic is based on: Buy entry : when the candle crosses from below the lower boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the upper boundary, the EA opens a long position. Sell entry : when the candle crosses from above the upper boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the lower boundary, the EA opens a short position. If the marke
Two Kids
Natalya Sopina
Experts
Two Kids  - high frequency EA-scalper. Two Kid s  -  uses only two standard indicators to generate signal to oder opening. Two Kids   -universal and simple. Two Kids   - trades accurately and swiftly. Two Kids   - independent on TF. Two Kids   - worsk on all currency pairs. Two Kids   - uses no martingale and no grid Two Kids   -needs 20  units of currency for lot 0.01 for each used currency pair. Two Kid s EA  Parameters : Trading  hours  HH . ММ  (server time) : trade time limit on time : tim
ForExMachina 2
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Experts
ForExMachina 2 – The Quantitative Volatility Engine Automated Price Action Trading | Trend-Following Breakouts | Smart Recovery (Precision Engineered for XAUUSD & Volatile Forex Pairs) Trading with Machine Precision Stop relying on lagging indicators. ForExMachina  2 is a next-generation trading robot designed to exploit the one constant in the financial markets: Volatility . Built specifically for the MetaTrader 4 platform, ForExMachina ignores market noise. Instead, it utilizes a proprietary
Ichimoku 3D
Anton Karabeinikov
Experts
Ichimoku 3D This Expert Advisor is based on the Ichimoku indicator using the principle of 3 Elder screens. There are 4 types of opening trades in this Expert Advisor: 1 is when there is the same buy or sell signal on 3 timeframes 2-This is when 2 timeframes have the same buy signal and 1 timeframe has the same sell signal or vice versa 3-This is when 1 timeframe is a buy signal and 2 timeframe is a sell signal or vice versa 4-This is when 1 timeframe signal to buy on the average timeframe
Eursgd Scalping Expert Advisor
Hao Jun Chong
Experts
ESSEA is a EURSGD scalping strategy allows you to get the maximum profit on flat currency pairs. Author's indicators are used to accurately enter the market! Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281563?source=Site+Signals+Page *Back tested in Dukascopy historical data Best case: Minimum Balance:   $500 Leverage:   1:100 Maximal Drawdown:   32% Spread:   5 pips Net Profit:   23% per year Low risk:   $400 Balance per 0.01 lot size High risk:   $500 Balance per 0.03 lot size The EA is installe
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Experts
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Butterfly Strong
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed for effective investment management and medium-term trading. Unlike the Butterfly Platinum version, it uses the Martingale system. If the previous trade was closed at a loss, the next lot will be equal to the last lot multiplied by MultiplierLots. Every trade is protected by stop loss. Only one market order can be opened at a time. It works using pending (Stop, Limit) or market orders depending on the parameters specified. The trailing stop levels can be set in pi
Forex mastery minute scalper
Nardus Van Staden
Experts
The Minute Scalper runs on the 1 min timeframe. It executes trades based on the BB,ATR,MACD,RSI Levels. The software will open and close trades and revert from trading if levels are not met. The EA is not aggressive, trades on Medium risk setting. Keep the settings as they are for small accounts under 200USD, for accounts bigger than 200USD, increase the lot size by 0.1 for every 100USD above the preferred account size. Forward tested in the market and the profitability percentage came out at 72
Grid Wizard EA
Zakri Bin Othman
Experts
Leave a review for this product, and receive another "Free" product that you want. You can see my other products here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zakri/seller Grid Wizard EA has 4 built-in strategies that are really powerful. This EA is a winner EA. It can work on every symbol and timeframe, preferably H1. Tests show it was profitable since 2010. Entry Mode: Both Directions, Same Basket - This strategy opens buy and sell trades at the same time, they are closed together. Both Directions, S
VolnaFX
Roman Meskhidze
4.67 (15)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $349 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Volna FX" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading from levels. Levels can be built automatically, or they can be rigidly set in the parameters of the Expert Advisor. CHECK REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/847709 The uniqueness of the advisor is that it can work both with averaging and using the martingale principle, or without it, i.e. use a clear take profi
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
PairsTrading
Evgenii Kuznetsov
3.67 (9)
Experts
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Experts
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Trade every day
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Automatic analytical trading robot scalper. Thanks to a complex, multi-fractional algorithm of reverse impulses, this robot accurately determines the price reversal points. At these points, the robot opens pending orders at a distance of a volatile wave in order to determine the exact price movement with great accuracy. If the price breaks through the pending order, the robot starts to accompany the deal with all available virtual instruments: stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, virtual modu
DoIt Alpha Pulse AI MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Experts
DoIt Alpha Pulse AI (MT5) - AI Trading EA / Trading Robot for Forex, Gold EA (XAUUSD) and Crypto ℹ️ℹ️ Main info and results in MT5 version : Check it out here ℹ️ℹ️ Stop watching charts. Start living your life. You didn’t get into trading to be chained to a screen. You got into it for freedom: time freedom, flexibility, and peace of mind. DoIt Alpha Pulse AI is built for traders who want automated execution powered by real AI models, with serious risk controls and transparent live tracking. PRI
Impuls Pro MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
The EA’s strategy is based on  Swing trading , with entries after sharp impulses calculated by the iPump indicator. The advisor has the ability to open manual trades with automatic support – for a downtrend ↓ we enter a trade after a corrective rise in the price, the asset falls into the overbought zone, we sell along the trend. – for an uptrend ↑, we enter a trade after a corrective fall in the price, the asset falls into the oversold zone, we buy along the trend. When trading on the selected
ArazMomentum
Mahmoud Karkeh Abadi
Experts
The price will increase by $ 1 per day or reach a maximum of $ 300 This is not a marketing technique, it is just an incentive for you to value your time more There is an important but very simple rule To succeed in any market, this condition must be met            ️ Minimum Winrate = 1 / (1 + Reward:Risk) So how can we use this condition? The first step is to choose the ratio of profit to loss I like the value 1 How to determine the amount of stop loss and take profit? I will teach you a
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
Doctor
Andrey Kolmogorov
Experts
This is a universal adviser working in several directions. The first and main thing is assistance in various situations that arise during trading. The second is scalping or positional trading according to the trend, open orders, at the same time, insured with support orders using the model of a quantum set of algorithms. Main Advantages Work in several directions; Increase in account balance during drawdown; Maintenance of already open orders; Building a grid lock; Scalping and/or trend trading
Phase10 EA
Antonios Mitsonis
Experts
Phase10 embodies an advanced grid system that has successfully operated on real accounts. Unlike the typical practice of retrofitting systems to historical data, Phase10 was purposefully designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. This sets it apart from basic trial-and-error approaches that merely rely on grid strategies. Instead, Phase10 strategically harnesses genuine market mechanics to achieve a consistent monthly profit range of 4-8%, accompanied by low drawdown. Supported curre
Slope of Moving Average
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The term "EA Slope of Moving Average" likely refers to a concept related to trading and technical analysis, particularly in the context of using Expert Advisors (EAs) in trading platforms like MetaTrader. Here's an explanation of each part of the term: EA (Expert Advisor) : An EA is a software program used in MetaTrader and other trading platforms to automate trading strategies. Traders can create or purchase EAs to execute trades based on predefined rules, algorithms, or indicators. Slope : In
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheoryAlligator
Daying Cao
Experts
The DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheory(Alligator)  is based on  Alligator   indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. Alligator ： Market entry condition  BUY:  Lips#1 > Teeth#1 and Teeth#1 > Jaws#1 SELL: Lips#1 < Teeth#1 and Teeth#1 < Jaws#1 It also uses  Laguerre filtering false signals. We will now apply game theory strategy on the future of per currency instead of a price chart of history. This is one level higher. Dynamic Market game theory is a special feature of Advanced Curren
Audnzd Scalping Expert Advisor
Hao Jun Chong
Experts
ANSEA is a AUDNZD scalping strategy allows you to get the maximum profit on flat currency pairs. Author's indicators are used to accurately enter the market! Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281563?source=Site+Signals+Page *Back tested in Dukascopy historical data Best case: Minimum Balance:   $500 Leverage:   1:100 Maximal Drawdown:  27 % Spread:   5 pips Net Profit:  15 % per year Low risk:   $200 Balance per 0.01 lot size High risk:   $500 Balance per 0.07 lot size The EA is installe
Titan Gold
Marco De Donno
Experts
50% off for a limited time!!!    Ideal Set  <------- Warning Live Account :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290123?source=Site+Signals+My Golden Titan is an automated system developed on the basis of Price Action trading strategies for direct interaction with the market price. Golden Titan has 7 different strategies already build in, that work seamlessly together.  The result is a very stable growth curve, with some losses here and there as well (but at least not manipulated to trick you.)
Sense Pro
Eduard Serousov
Experts
Sense Pro   - a highly customizable Expert Advisor for MetaTrader terminals that uses a grid trading algorithm. It works simultaneously in 2 directions: along the trend and against the trend. Trading in the direction of the trend works on the principle of closing profitable positions using Take Profit or Trailing Stop (configurable in the settings). Trading in the direction against the trend works by opening averaging orders to close losing positions at a profit. The EA has a wide range of se
Sinless
Andrey Kolmogorov
Experts
A mathematical multicurrency trading system based on the principle of a neural network. It uses a general database of algorithms "S1M1" consisting of the most stable trading algorithms in its work. Before getting into the "S1М1" general database of algorithms, each block of conditions has passed the testing for stability with the identification of certain market dependencies for that block. A network created in such a way allows the EA to automatically select the most optimal variant of response
Unicorn XU
Andrii Garkusha
Experts
Description of the strategy: A highly professionally developed strategy from a trader with 25 years of experience. The strategy is based on the breakdown of levels. It has been thoroughly tested over a 20-year history using the entire range of stress tests (spread widening, slippage, application in other markets, changes in parameters, etc.). Average annual return 362%. Maximum drawdown 41.3%. In portfolio mode, the average annual return is 225%, drawdown 15.2%. Work with a single entry with ta
Hamster Gold Trading
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Advisor  Hamster Gold Trading  is an automatic trading robot programmed with exclusive and unique algorithms. The EA is optimized for the Gold market. EA's strategy applies movement patterns along with price momentum for reliable and accurate signals. Signals are also entered using the smart momentum trap method, where Stop orders are often canceled when momentum is not reached. Trades are closed quickly by Trailing and there is always a Stop Loss to control risk. EA is simple to install
Trend BtD
Roman Meskhidze
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $249 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Trend BtD" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading breakout levels. Levels built automatically. The uniqueness of the advisor is that it work WITHOUT averaging and using the martingale principle. ALL orders have StopLoss and TakeProfit. VERY IMPORTANT: Always load SET Files for each pair! Adjust Lot size to yours deposit! HOW TO TEST: 1. Choose  H1  TimeFrame 2. Load my  
Buyers of this product also purchase
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (17)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
Gold Garden MT4
Chen Jia Qi
5 (3)
Experts
Deep learning is reshaping gold trading, with intelligent assistants tending to trading gardens like skilled gardeners. The "Gold Garden" EA employs deep learning intelligent technology and 20 years of data training to significantly enhance strategy performance. With it, trading becomes more effortless and intelligent. Let's join hands to usher in the intelligent era and transform trading into a blissful garden. This will be your exclusive Gold Garden Steward. The MT5 version: Gold Garden MT5 6
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
Experts
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
GoldZ AI
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
Experts
GoldZ AI – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldZ AI is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic. Trading Approach GoldZ AI focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-probability setups
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (15)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a major update was release
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Experts
Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
DualGrid MT4
DRT Circle
Experts
DualGrid Expert Advisor DualGrid   is a multi-strategy grid Expert Advisor designed to provide flexible risk control, advanced grid logic, and carefully tested execution behavior. The EA integrates two independent trading strategies, each developed with a distinct approach to market interaction, allowing traders to adapt the EA to different risk preferences and trading conditions. After purchase immediately kindly private message me for set files and instructions. Live Signal:   Click Here A
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: Your Trading, Our Technology Manual & set files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files Price: The price increases based on the number of licenses sold Available copies: 4 Trading gold, one of the most volatile instruments in the market, demands precision, in-depth analysis, and strong risk management. CyNera Expert Advisor seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal gold trading. CyNera’s advanced strategies and technolog
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
ULTRA-OPTIMIZED VERSION – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , in its MT4 version, is the most powerful, stable, and refined release to date. HFT is a high-frequency scalper that trades exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) on TF: M1, executing a large number of trades daily. It supports leverage up to 1:500 and operates with very reasonable lot sizes for a true scalping strategy. Because of this, it requires dedicated scalping accounts (RAW or ECN). ICMarkets is the recommended broker, especially its RAW
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
More from author
Ping
Vagif Shabanov
Utilities
Ping: Your Indispensable Tool for Reliable Trading Your internet provider and VPS promise a stable connection, but can you really trust them? In a world where every millisecond counts, a slow or unstable connection can result in missed profits or losses. Ping allows you to: Make Informed Decisions: Visually compare the speed of different VPS servers and brokers to choose the fastest and most reliable connection for your strategy. Eliminate Risks: Especially useful for scalpers and high-frequency
Impulse for VPS MT5
Vagif Shabanov
Experts
Impulse for VPS MT5: Automated Trading Robot for MetaTrader 5 (Version 2026) Demonstrating stable growth over 10 years. It is developed for traders working with strict requirements for drawdown and risks. Impulse for VPS MT5 is a fully automated high-speed trading expert advisor for MetaTrader 5. Its strategy is based on searching for impulse movements and shows stable profit growth over a ten-year testing period, which is reflected in detail in Scenario 5 shown below (using 100% history qualit
Ping MT4
Vagif Shabanov
Utilities
Ping: Ваш незаменимый инструмент для надёжной торговли Ваш интернет-провайдер и VPS обещают стабильное соединение, но действительно ли вы можете им доверять? В мире, где каждая миллисекунда имеет значение, медленное или нестабильное соединение может обернуться упущенной прибылью или убытками. Ping позволяет вам:  * Принимать осознанные решения: Наглядно сравнивайте скорость разных VPS-серверов и брокеров, чтобы выбрать самое быстрое и надёжное соединение для вашей стратегии. * Исключить риски: О
Non farm payrolls SELL MT4
Vagif Shabanov
Experts
Non-Farm Payrolls Sell Этот Expert Advisor (EA) разработан для торговли на валютной паре EURUSD в момент выхода важных экономических новостей, таких как Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP). Он является частью единой системы, которая использует два советника для извлечения выгоды из высокой волатильности рынка.  * Открытие сделки: Советник открывает сделку на продажу (SELL) в строго заданное время, синхронизируясь с моментом выхода новости.  * Управление лотом: Размер лота рассчитывается автоматически, что о
Non farm payrolls BUY MT4
Vagif Shabanov
Experts
Non-Farm Payrolls Buy Этот Expert Advisor (EA) разработан для торговли на валютной паре EURUSD (работает на любом символе)  в момент выхода важных экономических новостей, таких как Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP). Он является частью единой системы, которая использует два советника для извлечения выгоды из высокой волатильности рынка.  * Открытие сделки: Советник открывает сделку на покупку (BUY) в строго заданное время, синхронизируясь с моментом выхода новости.  * Управление лотом: Размер лота рассчиты
Non farm payrolls BUY
Vagif Shabanov
Experts
Non-Farm Payrolls Buy This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for trading on the EURUSD currency pair at the time of major economic news releases, such as the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP). It is part of a single system that uses two EAs to capitalize on high market volatility. Trade Opening: The EA opens a Buy trade at a strictly defined time, synchronized with the news release. Lot Management: The lot size is calculated automatically, ensuring maximum utilization of available capital. Negative Balance
Non farm payrolls SELL
Vagif Shabanov
Experts
Non-Farm Payrolls Sell This Expert Advisor (EA) is developed for trading on the EURUSD currency pair at the moment of the release of important economic news, such as Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP). It is part of a unified system that uses two advisors to extract profit from high market volatility. Trade Opening: The advisor opens a trade for sale (SELL) at a strictly specified time, synchronizing with the moment of the news release. Lot Management: The lot size is calculated automatically, which provi
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review