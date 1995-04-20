Candle Timer Pro MT4

Enter trades with precise candle timing.
Avoid late entries and missed candle closes.
Designed for traders who need exact execution timing.

Candle Timer Pro is a lightweight and highly customizable on-chart utility for MetaTrader 4 that displays the remaining time of the current candle, a horizontal progress bar, and real-time spread information. All elements are combined into a clean, compact panel that works with any symbol and timeframe.

The indicator is designed to provide essential timing and spread data at a glance while remaining unobtrusive and easy to read during active market conditions.

Key Features

  • Countdown timer synchronized with the active chart timeframe

  • Optional sound alerts before candle close

  • Optional color change or blinking during the final seconds of a candle

  • Horizontal progress bar visualizing real-time candle formation

  • Real-time spread display with customizable appearance

  • Toggleable interface components: timer, progress bar, title, and spread

  • Drag-and-drop panel positioning directly on the chart

  • Font size selection: small, medium, or large

  • Panel position automatically saved and restored across sessions

Customization & Setup

All customization options are available in the Inputs tab of the indicator settings.

Users can adjust visual appearance, alerts, and component visibility to match their trading style.
Settings can be saved and loaded to ensure consistent layouts across multiple charts or trading sessions.

Panel Positioning

The panel can be repositioned directly on the chart:

  • Double-click the panel to activate positioning mode

  • A dashed border and marker will appear

  • Drag the marker to the desired location and release to confirm

The selected position is preserved when switching timeframes or restarting the indicator.

Typical Use Cases

  • Traders requiring precise candle close timing for entries or exits

  • Monitoring live spread during volatile market conditions

  • Clean, minimal, data-focused chart overlays without clutter

More from author
Candle Timer Countdown to Next Bar MT5
DigitalPrime
5 (3)
Indicators
This indicator shows the remaining time until the current candle closes on an MT5 chart. It works on selected intraday timeframes and provides a clear, stable display. Features Countdown timer for candle closing on M1, M15, and H1 charts Fixed position, font, and colors for easy readability Informative header and description labels Automatic removal of chart objects when detached Lightweight modular structure for reliable performance How to Use Attach the indicator to an M1, M15 or H1 chart. The
FREE
Live Percentage PnL Indicator MT5
DigitalPrime
5 (1)
Indicators
Quickly monitor your floating profit or loss as a percentage of your account balance live and always visible right on your chart! Key Features: Real-Time Calculation: Instantly calculates the combined floating profit or loss from all open trades as a percentage of your current account balance. Easy On-Chart Display: The result is conveniently shown as a label in the lower-right corner of your chart no distractions, always visible. Clear Color Coding: Green for profit, red for loss for immediate
FREE
Candle Timer Countdown to Next Bar MT4
DigitalPrime
Indicators
Candle Timer Countdown to Next Bar MT 4 Free by DigitalPrime A reliable, lightweight candle timer showing the exact time remaining until the next bar – now available for free with core functionality. Used and trusted by hundreds of traders – over 800 downloads! Key Features Real-time countdown to the next candle close (for M1, M15, and H1 only) Updates independently of market tick activity Minimal CPU usage – works smoothly on all supported charts Simple, always visible, fixed position (top lef
FREE
Live Percentage PnL Indicator MT4
DigitalPrime
Indicators
Quickly monitor your floating profit or loss as a percentage of your account balance live and always visible right on your chart! Key Features: Real-Time Calculation:   Instantly calculates the combined floating profit or loss from all open trades as a percentage of your current account balance. Easy On-Chart Display:   The result is conveniently shown as a label in the lower-right corner of your chart no distractions, always visible. Clear Color Coding:   Green for profit, red for loss for imm
FREE
Trade Journal Plus MT4
DigitalPrime
Indicators
Automated Trading Session Logging and Real-Time PnL Display   Overview Trade Journal Plus is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to automatically document your trading sessions and display real-time performance statistics on the chart. It helps traders analyze and review sessions efficiently—without the need for manual logging. Key Features Automatic Session Logging Automatically records trade entries and exits, trade duration, and session statistics as you trade. Real-Time PnL Display Shows the
Margin Call Shield MT4
DigitalPrime
Utilities
Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield   is a tool for MetaTrader 4 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a  
Trade Journal Plus MT5
DigitalPrime
Indicators
Automated Trading Session Logging and Real-Time PnL Display Overview Trade Journal Plus is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to automatically document your trading sessions and display real-time performance statistics on the chart. It helps traders analyze and review sessions efficiently—without the need for manual logging. Key Features Automatic Session Logging Automatically records trade entries and exits, trade duration, and session statistics as you trade. Real-Time PnL Display Shows the pe
Margin Call Shield MT5
DigitalPrime
Utilities
Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield is a tool for MetaTrader 5 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a mar
Candle Timer Pro MT5
DigitalPrime
Indicators
Enter trades with precise candle timing. Avoid late entries and missed candle closes. Designed for traders who need exact execution timing. Candle Timer Pro is a lightweight on-chart tool that displays the remaining time of the current candle, a horizontal progress bar, and real-time spread information. The panel is fully customizable and works with any symbol and timeframe, helping traders maintain timing discipline and execution accuracy. Developed to remain clear and unobtrusive, the indicato
Candle Timer Essential MT5
DigitalPrime
Indicators
Clear Candle Countdown for Every Chart Knowing the exact time left until the current candle closes helps in making timely trading decisions. Candle Timer Essential MT5 offers a visible countdown for all available MT5 timeframes directly on your chart. This tool is reliable, efficient, and easy to configure. Features Real-time candle countdown for all standard MT5 timeframes Customizable color scheme for header, timer, and description Auto-adaptive layout for optimal visibility on any chart Effic
