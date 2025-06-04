Candle Timer Pro MT5

Enter trades with precise candle timing.

Avoid late entries and missed candle closes.

Designed for traders who need exact execution timing.

Candle Timer Pro is a lightweight on-chart tool that displays the remaining time of the current candle, a horizontal progress bar, and real-time spread information. The panel is fully customizable and works with any symbol and timeframe, helping traders maintain timing discipline and execution accuracy.

Developed to remain clear and unobtrusive, the indicator provides essential timing data directly on the chart without distracting from price action.

Countdown timer synchronized with the active chart timeframe

Optional color change or blinking during the final seconds of a candle

Horizontal progress bar visualizing candle formation in real time

Real-time spread display with adjustable appearance

Configurable sound alerts before candle close

Toggleable interface components: timer, progress bar, title, and spread

Drag-and-drop panel positioning directly on the chart

Key FeaturesCustomization & Settings

All settings are available in the Inputs tab of the indicator.

Users can adjust colors, sounds, visibility of individual components, and font size to match their trading environment.

Saved configurations can be reused across charts and sessions, ensuring consistent layout and behavior.

Panel Positioning

The panel can be repositioned directly on the chart:

Double-click the panel to activate positioning mode

Drag the marker to the desired location

Release to confirm placement

The selected position is automatically saved and restored when switching timeframes or reloading the indicator.

Traders requiring precise candle close timing for entries or exits

Monitoring live spread during volatile market conditions

Clean, minimal on-chart timing reference without clutter

Typical Use CasesChange Log

Version 1.1