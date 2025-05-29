Live Percentage PnL Indicator MT4

Quickly monitor your floating profit or loss as a percentage of your account balance live and always visible right on your chart!

Key Features:

  • Real-Time Calculation: Instantly calculates the combined floating profit or loss from all open trades as a percentage of your current account balance.
  • Easy On-Chart Display: The result is conveniently shown as a label in the lower-right corner of your chart no distractions, always visible.
  • Clear Color Coding: Green for profit, red for loss for immediate clarity.
  • Lightweight & Efficient: Minimal impact on your platform’s performance.
  • Hassle-Free Use: Just attach the indicator to any chart it works automatically with zero setup.

Who Can Benefit From This?

Designed especially for scalpers and active traders who want to instantly view their unrealized (floating) profit or loss as a percentage of their capital no manual effort required.

Looking to further improve your trading? If you want to not only see your live percentage PnL but also automatically record and analyze your trading session results in a professional journal, consider our advanced tool:

TradeJournal Plus: Auto Session Reports & Built-in PnL Indicator – Check it here!

Get Even More With Trade Journal Plus MT4:

  • Automated Session Reports & Analytics: Every position opening and closing is logged with no manual effort!
  • Automatic % PnL Logging: Track each session’s percentage result, number of trades, session time, and more exported to CSV for easy analysis in Excel or LibreOffice.
  • Built-In Live PnL Display: Just like above, you’ll always see your current profit or loss live on the chart.
  • Perfect for optimizing your trading strategy and documenting your progress.
  • One-click setup no complicated configuration required!

Take your trading to the next level monitor your results in real time and build a professional archive of your performance for powerful analysis!

Questions or technical support needed? Please use the product’s comment section—we’re here to help!

Update: Automatic Cleanup of Temporary Global Variables

The Live Percentage PnL Indicator now automatically removes all global variables it creates once the session ends or the indicator is unloaded.
This improves performance, prevents clutter, and ensures no interference with other tools.

  •  Only variables created by the indicator are affected
  •  Safe, automatic, and invisible to the user
  •  Uses a unique prefix: " Live PnL"

This update helps keep your MetaTrader environment clean and stable, especially during long-term use or frequent strategy switching.


More from author
Candle Timer Countdown to Next Bar MT5
DigitalPrime
5 (3)
Indicators
This indicator shows the remaining time until the current candle closes on an MT5 chart. It works on selected intraday timeframes and provides a clear, stable display. Features Countdown timer for candle closing on M1, M15, and H1 charts Fixed position, font, and colors for easy readability Informative header and description labels Automatic removal of chart objects when detached Lightweight modular structure for reliable performance How to Use Attach the indicator to an M1, M15 or H1 chart. The
FREE
Candle Timer Countdown to Next Bar MT4
DigitalPrime
Indicators
Candle Timer Countdown to Next Bar MT 4 Free by DigitalPrime A reliable, lightweight candle timer showing the exact time remaining until the next bar – now available for free with core functionality. Used and trusted by hundreds of traders – over 800 downloads! Key Features Real-time countdown to the next candle close (for M1, M15, and H1 only) Updates independently of market tick activity Minimal CPU usage – works smoothly on all supported charts Simple, always visible, fixed position (top lef
FREE
Live Percentage PnL Indicator MT5
DigitalPrime
5 (1)
Indicators
Quickly monitor your floating profit or loss as a percentage of your account balance live and always visible right on your chart! Key Features: Real-Time Calculation: Instantly calculates the combined floating profit or loss from all open trades as a percentage of your current account balance. Easy On-Chart Display: The result is conveniently shown as a label in the lower-right corner of your chart no distractions, always visible. Clear Color Coding: Green for profit, red for loss for immediate
FREE
Trade Journal Plus MT4
DigitalPrime
Indicators
Automated Trading Session Logging and Real-Time PnL Display   Overview Trade Journal Plus is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to automatically document your trading sessions and display real-time performance statistics on the chart. It helps traders analyze and review sessions efficiently—without the need for manual logging. Key Features Automatic Session Logging Automatically records trade entries and exits, trade duration, and session statistics as you trade. Real-Time PnL Display Shows the
Margin Call Shield MT4
DigitalPrime
Utilities
Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield   is a tool for MetaTrader 4 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a  
Candle Timer Pro MT4
DigitalPrime
Indicators
Enter trades with precise candle timing. Avoid late entries and missed candle closes. Designed for traders who need exact execution timing. Candle Timer Pro is a lightweight and highly customizable on-chart utility for MetaTrader 4 that displays the remaining time of the current candle, a horizontal progress bar, and real-time spread information. All elements are combined into a clean, compact panel that works with any symbol and timeframe. The indicator is designed to provide essential timing a
Trade Journal Plus MT5
DigitalPrime
Indicators
Automated Trading Session Logging and Real-Time PnL Display Overview Trade Journal Plus is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to automatically document your trading sessions and display real-time performance statistics on the chart. It helps traders analyze and review sessions efficiently—without the need for manual logging. Key Features Automatic Session Logging Automatically records trade entries and exits, trade duration, and session statistics as you trade. Real-Time PnL Display Shows the pe
Margin Call Shield MT5
DigitalPrime
Utilities
Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield is a tool for MetaTrader 5 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a mar
Candle Timer Pro MT5
DigitalPrime
Indicators
Enter trades with precise candle timing. Avoid late entries and missed candle closes. Designed for traders who need exact execution timing. Candle Timer Pro is a lightweight on-chart tool that displays the remaining time of the current candle, a horizontal progress bar, and real-time spread information. The panel is fully customizable and works with any symbol and timeframe, helping traders maintain timing discipline and execution accuracy. Developed to remain clear and unobtrusive, the indicato
Candle Timer Essential MT5
DigitalPrime
Indicators
Clear Candle Countdown for Every Chart Knowing the exact time left until the current candle closes helps in making timely trading decisions. Candle Timer Essential MT5 offers a visible countdown for all available MT5 timeframes directly on your chart. This tool is reliable, efficient, and easy to configure. Features Real-time candle countdown for all standard MT5 timeframes Customizable color scheme for header, timer, and description Auto-adaptive layout for optimal visibility on any chart Effic
