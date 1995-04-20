Candle Timer Pro MT4

Enter trades with precise candle timing.
Avoid late entries and missed candle closes.
Designed for traders who need exact execution timing.

Candle Timer Pro is a lightweight and highly customizable on-chart utility for MetaTrader 4 that displays the remaining time of the current candle, a horizontal progress bar, and real-time spread information. All elements are combined into a clean, compact panel that works with any symbol and timeframe.

The indicator is designed to provide essential timing and spread data at a glance while remaining unobtrusive and easy to read during active market conditions.

Key Features

  • Countdown timer synchronized with the active chart timeframe

  • Optional sound alerts before candle close

  • Optional color change or blinking during the final seconds of a candle

  • Horizontal progress bar visualizing real-time candle formation

  • Real-time spread display with customizable appearance

  • Toggleable interface components: timer, progress bar, title, and spread

  • Drag-and-drop panel positioning directly on the chart

  • Font size selection: small, medium, or large

  • Panel position automatically saved and restored across sessions

Customization & Setup

All customization options are available in the Inputs tab of the indicator settings.

Users can adjust visual appearance, alerts, and component visibility to match their trading style.
Settings can be saved and loaded to ensure consistent layouts across multiple charts or trading sessions.

Panel Positioning

The panel can be repositioned directly on the chart:

  • Double-click the panel to activate positioning mode

  • A dashed border and marker will appear

  • Drag the marker to the desired location and release to confirm

The selected position is preserved when switching timeframes or restarting the indicator.

Typical Use Cases

  • Traders requiring precise candle close timing for entries or exits

  • Monitoring live spread during volatile market conditions

  • Clean, minimal, data-focused chart overlays without clutter

Produtos recomendados
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicadores
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicadores
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - um indicador avançado e personalizado para Crypto_Forex - uma ferramenta de negociação eficiente para MT4! - Nova geração de osciladores - veja as imagens para saber como usá-lo. - O Dynamic Scalping Oscillator possui zonas adaptáveis de sobrevenda/sobrecompra. - O oscilador é uma ferramenta auxiliar para encontrar pontos de entrada exatos em áreas dinâmicas de sobrevenda/sobrecompra. - Valores de sobrevenda: abaixo da linha verde, valores de sobrecompra: acima
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma “
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicadores
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicadores
Fibonacci recontratar e extensão linha de desenho ferramenta Fibonacci recontratar e estender a ferramenta de desenho de linha para a plataforma MT4 é adequado para comerciantes que usam método de negociação de pontos e negociação de secções douradas Vantagens: Não há linha extra, não há linhagem muito longa, e é fácil observar e encontrar oportunidades de negociação Versão experimental: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Principais funções: 1. Podem ser desenhados diretamente vári
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicadores
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Nirvana prop controler MT4
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
Indicadores
Indicador de gestão de risco e monitoramento de limites para traders profissionais e contas de avaliação (Prop) Esta ferramenta apenas exibe, no gráfico, informações precisas de gestão de risco e limites, ajudando você a decidir com mais foco. O indicador não abre/fecha/modifica ordens e não interfere com Expert Advisors (EAs). Recursos Monitoramento do drawdown diário e total Calcula e exibe o drawdown diário e total com base no Saldo (Balance) ou no Patrimônio (Equity) (configurável). Mostra
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicadores
Daily Candle Predictor é um indicador que prevê o preço de fechamento de uma vela. O indicador destina-se principalmente ao uso em gráficos D1. Este indicador é adequado tanto para negociação forex tradicional quanto para negociação de opções binárias. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema de negociação autônomo ou pode atuar como um complemento ao seu sistema de negociação existente. Este indicador analisa a vela atual, calculando certos fatores de força dentro do próprio corpo da vela, be
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicadores
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicadores
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Quantum Balance
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicadores
Quantum Balance is a modern arrow indicator that identifies key price reversal points in the market with high accuracy. It is based on a combination of WPR (Williams %R) and RSI (Relative Strength Index), which allows you to identify overbought/oversold moments and enter trades at points of maximum potential. The indicator analyzes price dynamics and market conditions, generating signals only when several confirming factors coincide. This reduces the number of false signals and increases tradin
Magical Arrow
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
Indicadores
Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals . It  high-probability reversals and entries . No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart! The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market. It is designed for beginners and professional traders , giving y
Cosmic Diviner X Planet
Olena Kondratenko
4 (2)
Indicadores
This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicadores
Os indicadores [ZhiBiCCI] são adequados para todo o ciclo de uso e também são adequados para todas as variedades do mercado. [ZhiBiCCI] Linha sólida verde é uma inversão da divergência de alta. A linha pontilhada verde é uma divergência de alta clássica. [ZhiBiCCI] A linha sólida para o vermelho é uma divergência de baixa reversa. A linha pontilhada vermelha é uma divergência clássica de baixa. [ZhiBiCCI] pode ser definido nos parâmetros (Alerta, Enviar e-mail, Enviar notificação), definido c
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Indicadores
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
HMA Trend Professional MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.57 (7)
Indicadores
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex "Morning Star pattern" para MT4. - O indicador "Morning Star pattern" é um indicador muito poderoso para negociação de Price Action: sem repintura, sem atraso. - O indicador detecta padrões Morning Star otimistas no gráfico: sinal de seta azul no gráfico (veja as imagens). - Com alertas para PC, celular e e-mail. - Também seu irmão - o indicador bearish "Evening Star pattern" está disponível (siga o link abaixo). - O indicador "Morning Star pattern" é excelente para comb
Market Bias Indicator
Prabagaran E
Indicadores
Title : Market Bias Indicator - Oscillator-Based Trading Tool Introduction : Discover the potential of the "Market Bias Indicator," a revolutionary oscillator-based trading tool designed for precise market analysis. If you're in search of a robust alternative to traditional bias indicators, your quest ends here. Market Bias Indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying market sentiment and is your gateway to confident trading decisions. Recommended Trading Pairs : Market Bias Indicator i
The coated chart
Jin Wang
Indicadores
Heiken Ashi candle chart is an improved version of The Japanese candle chart, which can effectively filter the market "noise" of the Japanese candle chart. It is favored by many traders for its simplicity and intuition. For trend traders, the HA candle chart is a magic tool. Unlike the traditional Japanese candle chart, Heikenashi does not reflect the opening price, high price, low price and closing price of the market. Instead, Heikenashi calculates the value of a single K line in the dominant
Dynamic Trading Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
"Dynamic Trading Oscillator" - um indicador avançado e personalizado para Crypto_Forex - uma ferramenta de negociação eficiente para MT4! - Nova geração de osciladores - veja as imagens para ver como usá-lo. - O Dynamic Trading Oscillator possui zonas adaptáveis ​​de sobrevenda/sobrecompra. - O oscilador é uma ferramenta auxiliar para encontrar pontos de entrada exatos em áreas dinâmicas de sobrevenda/sobrecompra. - Valores de sobrevenda: abaixo da linha azul, valores de sobrecompra: acima da
Basic Support and Resistance
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicadores
Nosso indicador Basic Support and Resistance é a solução necessária para aumentar sua análise técnica.Este indicador permite que você forneça níveis de suporte e resistência no gráfico/ MT5 grátis Recursos Integração dos níveis de Fibonacci: Com a opção de exibir níveis de Fibonacci, juntamente com os níveis de suporte e resistência, nosso indicador fornece uma visão ainda mais profunda do comportamento do mercado e possíveis áreas de reversão. Otimização de desempenho: Com a opção de atualiz
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicadores
Versão MT5  |  FAQ O   Indicador Owl Smart Levels   é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como   fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a   estrutura de onda correta   do mercado e   níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Ch
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Indicadores
A nova versão torna este indicador uma ferramenta completa para estudo, análise e operação de padrões probabilísticos. Suas funções incluem: Monitor de porcentagem de múltiplos ativos no gráfico. Martingales configuráveis. Vinte e um padrões pré-configurados. Um editor de padrões avançado para armazenar até 5 padrões personalizados. Modo Backtest para testar resultados com relatório de perdas. Filtro de tendência. Filtro de hits. Opção de Ciclos de Martingale. Vários tipos de estratégias e alert
Force Index with Dynamic OSB zones mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex "Índice de Força com zonas dinâmicas de Sobrevenda/Sobrecompra" para MT4, sem repintura. - O índice de força é um dos principais indicadores que combina dados de preço e volume num único valor. - É ótimo fazer negociações de venda na zona dinâmica de sobrecompra e negociações de compra na zona dinâmica de sobrevenda. - Este indicador é excelente para a negociação de momentum na direção da tendência. - Zona de sobrecompra dinâmica - acima da linha amarela. - Zona de sobre
MovingFlatBreakout
Stanislav Korotky
Indicadores
This indicator monitors the market for a flat state and possible breakout. The flat state is detected as a predefined number of consecutive bars during which price fluctuates inside a small range. If one of the next bars closes outside the range, breakout is signaled. The indicator shows 3 lines: blue - upper bound of flat ranges AND consecutive breakout areas; red - lower bound of flat ranges AND consecutive breakout areas; yellow - center of flat ranges (NOT including breakout areas). When a b
MarketProfile master V1
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Indicadores
For more tools  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mbedzimz1/seller#!category=2 A huge number of traders use the VolumeProfile/MarketProfile analysis method. And I think there is no need to explain such concepts as POC and VAH/VAL. However, the standard VolumeProfile representation has a drawback - we only see the current picture of the market. We see the "convexity" of the volume distribution within the period. But we don't see the main thing - the "migration" of the POC level during the price
Long island reversal
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicadores
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Indicadores
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
PinBar Pattern mk
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex Padrão PINBAR para MT4, sem repintura, sem atraso. - O indicador "Padrão PINBAR" é um indicador muito poderoso para negociação de Price Action. - O indicador detecta PinBars no gráfico: - PinBar de alta - Sinal de seta azul no gráfico (veja as imagens). - PinBar de baixa - Sinal de seta vermelha no gráfico (veja as imagens). - Com alertas para PC, celular e e-mail. - O indicador "Padrão PINBAR" é excelente para combinar com níveis de suporte/resistência. Clique aqui par
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicadores
Gann Made Easy é um sistema de negociação Forex profissional e fácil de usar, baseado nos melhores princípios de negociação usando a teoria do sr. W. D. Gann. O indicador fornece sinais precisos de COMPRA e VENDA, incluindo níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit. Você pode negociar mesmo em movimento usando notificações PUSH. ENTRE EM CONTATO COMIGO APÓS A COMPRA PARA RECEBER DICAS DE NEGOCIAÇÃO, BÔNUS E O ASSISTENTE EA "GANN MADE EASY" GRATUITAMENTE! Provavelmente você já ouviu muitas vezes sobre os
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este software de painel de instrumentos está a funcionar em 28 pares de moedas. É baseado em 2 dos nossos principais indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Dá uma grande visão geral de todo o mercado Forex. Mostra valores avançados de força da moeda, velocidade de movimento da moeda e sinais para 28 pares de divisas em todos os (9) períodos de tempo. Imagine como a sua n
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicadores
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicadores
O M1 SNIPER é um sistema indicador de negociação fácil de usar. É um indicador de seta projetado para o período M1. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema independente para scalping no período M1 e pode ser usado como parte do seu sistema de negociação existente. Embora este sistema de negociação tenha sido projetado especificamente para negociação no M1, ele também pode ser usado em outros períodos. Originalmente, desenvolvi este método para negociar XAUUSD e BTCUSD. Mas considero-o útil ta
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicadores
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - A ferramenta de negociação Forex de última geração. ATUALMENTE 49% DE DESCONTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator é a evolução dos nossos indicadores populares de longa data, combinando o poder de três em um: Indicador Advanced Currency Strength28 (695 avaliações) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE com ALERTA (520 avaliações) + Sinais CS28 Combo (Bônus). Detalhes sobre o indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 O que o Next-Generation Strength Indicator oferece?  Tudo
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicadores
O Apollo SR Master é um indicador de Suporte/Resistência com recursos especiais que tornam a negociação com zonas de Suporte/Resistência mais fácil e confiável. O indicador calcula as zonas de Suporte/Resistência em tempo real, sem qualquer atraso, detectando topos e fundos de preço locais. Em seguida, para confirmar a área de Suporte/Resistência recém-formada, o indicador exibe um sinal especial que indica que a zona pode ser considerada e usada como um sinal de VENDA ou COMPRA. Nesse caso, a f
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicadores
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicadores
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! Este painel é uma peça de software muito poderosa que trabalha em múltiplos símbolos e até 9 prazos. Baseia-se no nosso principal indicador (Melhores críticas: Advanced Supply Demand ).   O tablier dá uma óptima visão geral. Mostra:   Valores filtrados da Oferta e da Procura, incluindo a classificação da força da zona, Distâncias de/para as zonas e dentro das zonas, Destaca as zonas aninhadas, Dá 4 tipos de alertas para os símbolos escolhidos em todos os (9) períodos de
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Indicadores
Disponível para   MT4   e   MT5 . Junte-se ao canal Market Structure Patterns para baixar os materiais disponíveis para estudos e informações adicionais. Postagens relacionadas: Market Structure Patterns - Introduction Garanta agora com 50% de desconto | Preço anterior US$ 90 | Oferta válida até 31 de dezembro | Uma grande atualização está chegando em breve, e o preço original será ajustado. Market Structure Patterns   é um indicador baseado em   smart money concepts   que apresenta elementos
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Indicadores
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Indicadores
Scalper Vault é um sistema profissional de escalpelamento que fornece tudo o que você precisa para um escalpelamento bem-sucedido. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação completo que pode ser usado por comerciantes de forex e opções binárias. O período de tempo recomendado é M5. O sistema fornece sinais de seta precisos na direção da tendência. Ele também fornece sinais superiores e inferiores e níveis de mercado Gann. Os indicadores fornecem todos os tipos de alertas, incluindo notificações
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicadores
Uma estratégia intradiária baseada em dois princípios fundamentais do mercado. O algoritmo é baseado na análise de volumes e ondas de preços usando filtros adicionais. O algoritmo inteligente do indicador dá um sinal apenas quando dois fatores de mercado se combinam em um. O indicador calcula ondas de um determinado intervalo no gráfico M1 usando os dados do período de tempo mais alto. E para confirmar a onda, o indicador utiliza a análise por volume. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação pr
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicadores
Currency Strength Wizard é um indicador muito poderoso que fornece uma solução completa para uma negociação bem-sucedida. O indicador calcula o poder deste ou daquele par forex usando os dados de todas as moedas em vários intervalos de tempo. Esses dados são representados em uma forma de índice de moeda fácil de usar e linhas de energia de moeda que você pode usar para ver o poder desta ou daquela moeda. Tudo o que você precisa é anexar o indicador ao gráfico que deseja negociar e o indicador mo
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicadores
Volatility Trend System - um sistema de negociação que dá sinais para entradas. O sistema de volatilidade fornece sinais lineares e pontuais na direção da tendência, bem como sinais para sair dela, sem redesenho e atrasos. O indicador de tendência monitora a direção da tendência de médio prazo, mostra a direção e sua mudança. O indicador de sinal é baseado em mudanças na volatilidade e mostra entradas no mercado. O indicador está equipado com vários tipos de alertas. Pode ser aplicado a vários i
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicadores
O sistema PRO Renko é um sistema de negociação altamente preciso especialmente concebido para a negociação de gráficos RENKO. Trata-se de um sistema universal que pode ser aplicado a vários instrumentos de negociação. O sistema neutraliza eficazmente o chamado ruído de mercado, dando-lhe acesso a sinais de inversão precisos. O indicador é muito fácil de usar e tem apenas um parâmetro responsável pela geração de sinal. Você pode facilmente adaptar a ferramenta a qualquer instrumento de negocia
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador analisa o volume de cada ponto e calcula os níveis de exaustão do mercado para esse volume. Ele consiste em três linhas: Linha de exaustão do volume altista Linha de exaustão do volume baixista Linha que indica a tendência do mercado. Esta linha muda de cor para refletir se o mercado é altista ou baixista. Você pode analisar o mercado a partir de qualquer ponto inicial que escolher. Uma vez que uma linha de exaustão de volume seja atingida, identifique um novo ponto de início para o
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 20% DE DESCONTO ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Pares Exóticos de Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª linha para mostrar a verdadeira força da moeda de Ouro, Prata, Petróleo, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Esta é uma ferramenta de negociação única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque inco
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicadores
Indicador de tendência, solução única inovadora para negociação e filtragem de tendências com todos os recursos de tendências importantes construídos dentro de uma ferramenta! É um indicador multi-timeframe e multi-moedas 100% sem repintura que pode ser usado em todos os símbolos/instrumentos: forex, commodities, criptomoedas, índices e ações. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador Support and Resistance Screener está disponível por apenas US$ 50e vitalício. (Preço original US$ 250) (oferta este
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicadores
Day Trader Master é um sistema de negociação completo para day traders. O sistema é composto por dois indicadores. Um indicador é um sinal de seta para comprar e vender. É o indicador de seta que você obtém. Eu fornecerei o segundo indicador gratuitamente. O segundo indicador é um indicador de tendência especialmente projetado para ser usado em conjunto com essas setas. OS INDICADORES NÃO SE REPETEM E NÃO SE ATRASAM! A utilização deste sistema é muito simples. Você só precisa seguir os sinais de
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (7)
Indicadores
Apollo Secret Trend é um indicador de tendência profissional que pode ser usado para encontrar tendências em qualquer par e período de tempo. O indicador pode facilmente se tornar seu principal indicador de negociação, que você pode usar para detectar tendências de mercado, não importa qual par ou período de tempo você prefira negociar. Ao usar um parâmetro especial no indicador, você pode adaptar os sinais ao seu estilo de negociação pessoal. O indicador fornece todos os tipos de alertas, inclu
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
Os indicadores de tendência são uma das áreas de análise técnica para utilização em negociações em mercados financeiros. Indicador de Angular Trend Lines - determina de forma abrangente a direção da tendência e gera sinais de entrada. Além de suavizar a direção média das velas Também utiliza o ângulo de inclinação das linhas de tendência. O princípio de construção dos ângulos de Gann foi tomado como base para o ângulo de inclinação. O indicador de análise técnica combina a suavização de velas e
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicadores
Esse indicador acompanha a tendência do mercado com uma confiabilidade incomparável, ignorando flutuações repentinas e ruídos do mercado. Ele foi projetado para negociar gráficos intradiários e pequenos prazos. Sua proporção de vitórias é de cerca de 85%. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Surpreendentemente fácil de negociar Localizar situações de sobrevenda / sobrecompra Desfrute de negociações sem ruído o tempo todo Evite ser chicote
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Indicadores
Pare de adivinhar. Comece a operar com vantagem estatística. Os índices de ações não são negociados como forex. Eles têm sessões definidas, gaps noturnos e seguem padrões estatísticos previsíveis. Este indicador fornece os dados de probabilidade que você precisa para operar índices como DAX, S&P 500 e Dow Jones com confiança. O que o torna diferente A maioria dos indicadores mostra o que aconteceu. Este mostra o que provavelmente acontecerá em seguida. Todos os dias de negociação, o indicador an
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional   + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicador
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Indicadores
Was: $299  Now: $99   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
Mais do autor
Candle Timer Countdown to Next Bar MT5
DigitalPrime
5 (3)
Indicadores
This indicator shows the remaining time until the current candle closes on an MT5 chart. It works on selected intraday timeframes and provides a clear, stable display. Features Countdown timer for candle closing on M1, M15, and H1 charts Fixed position, font, and colors for easy readability Informative header and description labels Automatic removal of chart objects when detached Lightweight modular structure for reliable performance How to Use Attach the indicator to an M1, M15 or H1 chart. The
FREE
Candle Timer Countdown to Next Bar MT4
DigitalPrime
Indicadores
Candle Timer Countdown to Next Bar MT 4 Free by DigitalPrime A reliable, lightweight candle timer showing the exact time remaining until the next bar – now available for free with core functionality. Used and trusted by hundreds of traders – over 800 downloads! Key Features Real-time countdown to the next candle close (for M1, M15, and H1 only) Updates independently of market tick activity Minimal CPU usage – works smoothly on all supported charts Simple, always visible, fixed position (top lef
FREE
Live Percentage PnL Indicator MT5
DigitalPrime
5 (1)
Indicadores
Quickly monitor your floating profit or loss as a percentage of your account balance live and always visible right on your chart! Key Features: Real-Time Calculation: Instantly calculates the combined floating profit or loss from all open trades as a percentage of your current account balance. Easy On-Chart Display: The result is conveniently shown as a label in the lower-right corner of your chart no distractions, always visible. Clear Color Coding: Green for profit, red for loss for immediate
FREE
Live Percentage PnL Indicator MT4
DigitalPrime
Indicadores
Quickly monitor your floating profit or loss as a percentage of your account balance live and always visible right on your chart! Key Features: Real-Time Calculation:   Instantly calculates the combined floating profit or loss from all open trades as a percentage of your current account balance. Easy On-Chart Display:   The result is conveniently shown as a label in the lower-right corner of your chart no distractions, always visible. Clear Color Coding:   Green for profit, red for loss for imm
FREE
Trade Journal Plus MT4
DigitalPrime
Indicadores
Automated Trading Session Logging and Real-Time PnL Display   Overview Trade Journal Plus is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to automatically document your trading sessions and display real-time performance statistics on the chart. It helps traders analyze and review sessions efficiently—without the need for manual logging. Key Features Automatic Session Logging Automatically records trade entries and exits, trade duration, and session statistics as you trade. Real-Time PnL Display Shows the
Margin Call Shield MT4
DigitalPrime
Utilitários
Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield   is a tool for MetaTrader 4 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a  
Trade Journal Plus MT5
DigitalPrime
Indicadores
Automated Trading Session Logging and Real-Time PnL Display Overview Trade Journal Plus is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to automatically document your trading sessions and display real-time performance statistics on the chart. It helps traders analyze and review sessions efficiently—without the need for manual logging. Key Features Automatic Session Logging Automatically records trade entries and exits, trade duration, and session statistics as you trade. Real-Time PnL Display Shows the pe
Margin Call Shield MT5
DigitalPrime
Utilitários
Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield is a tool for MetaTrader 5 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a mar
Candle Timer Pro MT5
DigitalPrime
Indicadores
Enter trades with precise candle timing. Avoid late entries and missed candle closes. Designed for traders who need exact execution timing. Candle Timer Pro is a lightweight on-chart tool that displays the remaining time of the current candle, a horizontal progress bar, and real-time spread information. The panel is fully customizable and works with any symbol and timeframe, helping traders maintain timing discipline and execution accuracy. Developed to remain clear and unobtrusive, the indicato
Candle Timer Essential MT5
DigitalPrime
Indicadores
Clear Candle Countdown for Every Chart Knowing the exact time left until the current candle closes helps in making timely trading decisions. Candle Timer Essential MT5 offers a visible countdown for all available MT5 timeframes directly on your chart. This tool is reliable, efficient, and easy to configure. Features Real-time candle countdown for all standard MT5 timeframes Customizable color scheme for header, timer, and description Auto-adaptive layout for optimal visibility on any chart Effic
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário