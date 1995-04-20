Candle Timer Pro MT4

Enter trades with precise candle timing.
Avoid late entries and missed candle closes.
Designed for traders who need exact execution timing.

Candle Timer Pro is a lightweight and highly customizable on-chart utility for MetaTrader 4 that displays the remaining time of the current candle, a horizontal progress bar, and real-time spread information. All elements are combined into a clean, compact panel that works with any symbol and timeframe.

The indicator is designed to provide essential timing and spread data at a glance while remaining unobtrusive and easy to read during active market conditions.

Key Features

  • Countdown timer synchronized with the active chart timeframe

  • Optional sound alerts before candle close

  • Optional color change or blinking during the final seconds of a candle

  • Horizontal progress bar visualizing real-time candle formation

  • Real-time spread display with customizable appearance

  • Toggleable interface components: timer, progress bar, title, and spread

  • Drag-and-drop panel positioning directly on the chart

  • Font size selection: small, medium, or large

  • Panel position automatically saved and restored across sessions

Customization & Setup

All customization options are available in the Inputs tab of the indicator settings.

Users can adjust visual appearance, alerts, and component visibility to match their trading style.
Settings can be saved and loaded to ensure consistent layouts across multiple charts or trading sessions.

Panel Positioning

The panel can be repositioned directly on the chart:

  • Double-click the panel to activate positioning mode

  • A dashed border and marker will appear

  • Drag the marker to the desired location and release to confirm

The selected position is preserved when switching timeframes or restarting the indicator.

Typical Use Cases

  • Traders requiring precise candle close timing for entries or exits

  • Monitoring live spread during volatile market conditions

  • Clean, minimal, data-focused chart overlays without clutter

