Candle Timer Essential MT5

Clear Candle Countdown for Every Chart

Knowing the exact time left until the current candle closes helps in making timely trading decisions. Candle Timer Essential MT5 offers a visible countdown for all available MT5 timeframes directly on your chart. This tool is reliable, efficient, and easy to configure.

Features

  • Real-time candle countdown for all standard MT5 timeframes
  • Customizable color scheme for header, timer, and description
  • Auto-adaptive layout for optimal visibility on any chart
  • Efficient chart object management for seamless display
  • Stable operation, including on custom or unavailable timeframes

How to Use

  1. Attach Candle Timer Essential MT5 to any chart.
  2. Select your preferred colors in the Inputs tab.
  3. The countdown timer will automatically appear and refresh in real-time.
  4. Use the visible timer to support your trading workflow.

Benefits

  • Displays precise candle closing times to help manage trade entries and exits
  • Reduces guesswork around chart timing
  • Blends into any chart setup with customizable colors

Compare Candle Timer Versions

Feature Countdown to Next Bar (Free) Essential Version (this product) Pro Version
Candle countdown ✓ (M1, M15, H1 only) ✓ (All MT5 timeframes)
Fully customizable colors
Spread display
Progress bar
Sound alerts
Panel drag-and-drop


Looking for more customization and advanced features? Explore Candle Timer Pro MT5 for the complete solution.

Candle Timer Essential MT5 is an effective way to enhance your chart overview. Consider upgrading to the Pro version for advanced options like sound alerts, on-chart spread data, and an interactive panel.


Recommended products
Symbol Cost Info
Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu
Indicators
Introducing the “Symbol Cost Info MT5” indicator – your ultimate tool for staying ahead in the forex market! This innovative indicator is designed to empower traders with real-time cost information, directly on their charts. Here’s why every trader needs the “Symbol Cost Info MT5” in their arsenal: Real-Time Spread Monitoring : Keep a close eye on the spread for any currency pair, ensuring you enter the market at the most cost-effective times. Pip Value at Your Fingertips : Instantly know the v
FREE
Real Time Spread Display Tool
Yue Wen Wang
Utilities
Real-Time Spread Display Tool A   real-time spread display tool   is a specialized software or application designed to provide traders and investors with instant, live data on the   spread —the difference between the bid price (the price at which buyers are willing to purchase an asset) and the ask price (the price at which sellers are willing to sell it)—for various financial instruments. This tool is critical in markets such as forex (FX), stocks, futures, and cryptocurrencies, where price f
Trade Condition Logger MT5
AbelPM Enterprises Pty Ltd
Utilities
The   Trade   Condition   Logger   is   an   essential   tool,   offering   crucial   insights   into: Current   swap   and   spread   values Automatic   logging   of   fluctuations   in   swap   values Logging spread   value   range over   time Optimise   spread   values for specific instrument Displays   a   comprehensive   summary   on   the   chart,   providing   traders   with   insights   into   trade   conditions.  Review trade conditions for your various   broker   accounts   enabling  
Chart Local Time for MT5
Rider Capital Group
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Display your Local Time on your charts Now available for MT5 with new features! Display your local time   instead of (or along with) MT5 server time. Display crosshair   to highlight current candle time. Automatically adjusts based on chart zoom (zooming in or out). Displays on every timeframe (M1 - Month, including all MT5 timeframes), and auto-adjusts as chart timeframe is changed. Handles special ½ hour time zones , such as India.  Renders   fast   (no lag) as you scroll charts. Custom
Indicator Values Panel MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilities
Indicator Values Panel – Your Ultimate Indicator Monitoring Solution! Are you tired of constantly switching between indicators to check values? Want a simple, elegant, and real-time solution that puts all key indicator readings in one place? Indicator Values Panel is the ultimate utility for traders who want a clear and concise display of important indicator values – directly on their chart! What is Indicator Values Panel? Indicator Values Panel is a sleek, easy-to-use utility that provides rea
EasyTrend Pro for MT5
Denis Glaz
3 (1)
Indicators
Powerful trend indicator provided with all necessary for trade and it is very easy to use. Everyone has probably come across indicators or Expert Advisors that contain numerous input parameters that are difficult to understand. But here, input parameters are simple and it is no need to configure anything — neural network will do all for you. Difference from a classic version The real-time multi time frame panel is added, so you can check a trend for other timeframes without switching the schedu
Sessions Premium
Edson Javier Jaramillo Diaz
1 (1)
Indicators
Session Boxes - Advanced Market Sessions Visualization Indicator Overview The Session Boxes indicator is a powerful and highly customizable tool designed to help traders visualize major trading sessions directly on their charts. By clearly displaying the Asian, London, New York, Sydney, and Frankfurt sessions, traders can easily identify optimal trading times and potential market volatility periods. Key Features Multiple Session Support - Asian Session (Default: 00:00-09:00) - London Session
Buy Sell Multiple
Hoai Phuong Tran
Utilities
Buy Sell Multiple Panel - Execute Bulk Orders in a Single Click! Description: Save time and seize market opportunities instantly. This powerful panel allows you to place multiple buy or sell orders simultaneously, each with custom lot sizes, take-profit, and stop-loss levels. Perfect for sophisticated entry strategies and managing complex trades efficiently. Key Features: Bulk Order Execution: Open multiple market orders at once with just one click. Flexible Lot Sizing: Set individual lot size
Trade easy control panel
Thabang John Wotsa
Indicators
TradeEasy Panel - Professional Trading Control Panel Overview TradeEasy Panel is a comprehensive, professional-grade trading control panel designed for MetaTrader 5. This powerful indicator provides traders with an all-in-one solution for executing trades, managing positions, and monitoring market activity directly from the chart window. With its intuitive interface and advanced features, it streamlines the trading process for both novice and experienced traders. Key Features  Real-Time Market M
Advanced Support and Resistance Tool
Batsirayi L Marango
Indicators
Advanced Support and Resistance Support and resistance levels are widely used in trading. They are important as they show some key price levels. Before applying any strategy, one may consider it necessary to draw support and resistance. However, this process can take much time especially if one is to analyse a lot of currency pairs, commodities or indices. This Advanced Support and Resistance tool was designed for traders at any level, amateur to professional. It plots key support and resistance
Haven HTF Candle
Maksim Tarutin
Indicators
Haven HTF Candle — The Power of the Higher Timeframe on Your Chart Introducing Haven HTF Candle — a powerful tool that displays candles from a higher timeframe (HTF) directly on your main chart. Stop constantly switching between windows and start seeing the true market context, which is the foundation for making well-informed trading decisions. Other products -> HERE . Key Features and the "Power of 3" Concept Analysis based on the "Power of 3" (AMD) concept: The indicator clearly displays the
FREE
Boleta TPSL Mini indice Mini Dolar Brasil
Carlos Ignacio Rincones Pons
Utilities
Boleta de negociação, adiciona automáticamente as ordens Take Profit e Stop Loss quando excutada uma ordem de compra ou venda. Ao apertar as teclas de atalho (A, D, ou TAB), serão inseridas duas linhas de pre-visualização, representando as futuras ordens de take profit (azul) e stop loss (vermelho), as quais irão manter o distanciamento especificado pelo usuário. Ditas ordens só serão adicionadas ao ser executada a ordem inicial. Ao operar a mercado, as ordens pendentes de take profit, e stop lo
Airplanes Trends
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Airplane   Trend   entry points should be used as potential market reversal points. The indicator works using the cyclic-wave dependence function. Thus, all entry points will be optimal points where the movement changes. The simplest way to use the indicator is to open a trade in the direction of an existing trend. The best result is obtained by combining the indicator with fundamental news, it can act as a news filter, that is, it can show how the market reacts to this or that news. The defa
Smart Money Imbalance Indicator
Arielfx Trading and Consulting L.L.C.
Indicators
Arielfx  Smart Money Imbalance Indicator What is Imbalance? imbalance noun: Lack of proportion or relation between corresponding thing We Use Imbalance as a part of our trading system. When an imbalance is filled or price comes into it we often see big reactions and moves from those areas! How can you use it? You can take a trade an scalp reactions off of imbalance zones
Smart Fair Value Gap Pro
Joao Luiz Savioli Filho
Indicators
Unlock the power of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with the cleanest FVG indicator on the market. Smart FVG Pro is not just another gap detector. It is designed for professional traders who need to filter out noise and focus on high-probability reversal zones. Unlike standard indicators that clutter your chart with every minor gap, Smart FVG Pro uses advanced filtering logic (Trend + Volatility) and a unique "Smart Mitigation" system to automatically remove invalidated zones, keeping your chart clea
Dimatis Sniper
Vincent Teddy Rakotomalala
Utilities
Description: Dimatis Sniper is a convenient tool designed to simplify order placement and risk evaluation for traders. By displaying the risk amount directly on the screen, this tool allows traders to assess risk in real-time, facilitating informed decision-making before executing transactions. Key Features: Real-Time Risk Assessment: Evaluate the risk associated with each transaction instantly on your screen, facilitating informed decision-making. Visual Representation of Risks: Use intuitive v
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicators
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5 - Scalping Indicator OVERVIEW Accuracy M1 Scalper is a technical indicator designed for scalping on the M1 timeframe in MetaTrader 5. The indicator provides quick signal generation for short-term trading opportunities with focus on rapid entry and exit. SCALPING METHODOLOGY Signal Generation - Fast indicator calculations - Multiple confirmation system - Low latency signal delivery - Real-time price action analysis Entry Criteria - Short-term momentum shifts - Quick
Quantum Dynamic POC Hi Tf
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
Quantum Dynamic POC Hi Tf for MT5 Description: The "Quantum Dynamic POC Hi Tf" is a unique indicator developed for volume analysis. It is suitable for both real volumes (on futures contracts) and tick volumes (on the Forex market). The indicator is a channel tool consisting of three lines that dynamically change depending on the selected timeframe: Middle Line : the main dynamic Point of Control (POC), which reflects the average volume price. Upper Line : the maximum of the selected timeframe. L
Decision
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
The Decision indicator determines the long-term and short-term trend. The indicator allows you to examine in more detail the real and historical market trends! Shows the opening points of transactions for sale or purchase, and also indicates the direction of the trend for: short-term and long-term periods. The analysis is based on the selected timeframe. The indicator not only signals an immediate purchase or sale. It indicates a short-term and long-term trend. operations. The easiest way to u
Order Blocks Breaker MT5
Suvashish Halder
Indicators
Introducing   Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools,   Order Blocks Breaker   not only identifies order blocks but also highlights   Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124101/ This t
The Emerald Tool
Musera Isaac
Utilities
The Emerald is a Comprehensive utility integrated with a number of tools including the Currency Strength Meter, Trade/directional signal, signal strength, Current bar countdown timer, Forex market sessions time converter and many more. Can be used in all time frames and all markets The currency strength meter helps you identify which currencies are strong and which currencies are weak. All the 10 major currencies are monitored in real-time. The Emerald can used to predict currency movements whe
Justo mini indice
Pedro Augusto Escoque Marin
Indicators
Este indicador calcula e exibe no gráfico o preço justo do mini índice (WIN) com base em dados fundamentais do mercado. Além disso, ele traça automaticamente linhas de suporte e resistência percentuais , ajudando você a visualizar zonas importantes de preço. É como ter uma régua financeira no gráfico, mostrando onde o preço "deveria estar", de forma objetiva, considerando o cenário macroeconômico! O indicador usa uma fórmula de precificação de contratos futuros baseada em: O preço à vista do Ib
Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicators
Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
Oscillator Alerts MultiPanel MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicators
Oscillator Alerts MultiPanel All oscillator signals — in a single panel! A professional multi-panel tool for market control, based on major oscillators with a flexible alert system and unique interactive management features. Description Oscillator Alerts MultiPanel is an innovative tool for traders that brings together multi-symbol and multi-timeframe analysis, flexible notifications, and the most convenient interactive control — all right on your chart. Key Advantages Interactive Oscillator Se
Breakeven line calculator
Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator shows the breakeven line level for the total number of open positions of the current symbol with P/L value and total volume. This indicator is helpful to decide the exit level when using a trading grid strategy. The style of the breakeven line is customizable to choose the color, line shape and font size of the positions description. Send mobile notification when crossing a positive P/L target
FREE
Start Vwap Custom Midas
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (3)
Indicators
Attention: New update - 4 major practicality improvements! 1) Alarm 2) Midas text value 3) Click panel 4) Can be connected to an EA to operate in semi-automatic mode Attention - This indicator does not work perfectly in backtest due to MT5 peculiarities (Reading hotkeys or panel clicks) . My suggestion is that you test Automatic Vwap Midas which has automatic operation to analyze the calculation and then buy Start if you think the indicator will match your operating.     This indicator is use
Trend ML
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Trend ML entry points should be used as potential market reversal points. The indicator works using the cyclic-wave dependence function. Thus, all entry points will be optimal points where the movement changes. The simplest way to use the indicator is to open a trade in the direction of an existing trend. The best result is obtained by combining the indicator with fundamental news, it can act as a news filter, that is, it can show how the market reacts to this or that news. A simple and conve
ToolBox 360 MT5
Timo Kosiol
Indicators
ToolBox 360 is the swiss knife of all indicators. It is full packed with useful tools to help you with your trading. It can be used to find best entry and exit points and help you to decide if you should open a trade or not. It shows market trends, candlestick formations outside / inside bars and you can sett time based allerts. Main features: Time based Fibonacci lines Choose a start and end time and the indicator shows you Fibonacci lines within the selected time range including range high a
Smart DOM Driver
Evgeny Shevtsov
Utilities
The utility displays the order book, as well as increases its depth, remembering the location of applications that have gone beyond the current "window" view. With the utility user can perform quick trading actions in one click - placing/cancelling/editing of explicit and hidden orders, and also opening/editing positions. Utility features The orders book display works only on those trading symbols for which it is broadcast by the broker. To reset the information about the rows that were recorde
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.65 (55)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Indicators
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Indicators
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicators
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automates the analysis of market structure and ICT / Smart Money concepts. It does not open or manage any trades: it is a visual analysis tool , not a trading robot. What the indicator shows The indicator scans the chart and highlights the following information: Market structure: significant swings, HH, HL, LH, LL Breaks of structure: Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
Indicators
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tra
More from author
Candle Timer Countdown to Next Bar MT5
DigitalPrime
5 (3)
Indicators
This indicator shows the remaining time until the current candle closes on an MT5 chart. It works on selected intraday timeframes and provides a clear, stable display. Features Countdown timer for candle closing on M1, M15, and H1 charts Fixed position, font, and colors for easy readability Informative header and description labels Automatic removal of chart objects when detached Lightweight modular structure for reliable performance How to Use Attach the indicator to an M1, M15 or H1 chart. The
FREE
Live Percentage PnL Indicator MT5
DigitalPrime
5 (1)
Indicators
Quickly monitor your floating profit or loss as a percentage of your account balance live and always visible right on your chart! Key Features: Real-Time Calculation: Instantly calculates the combined floating profit or loss from all open trades as a percentage of your current account balance. Easy On-Chart Display: The result is conveniently shown as a label in the lower-right corner of your chart no distractions, always visible. Clear Color Coding: Green for profit, red for loss for immediate
FREE
Candle Timer Countdown to Next Bar MT4
DigitalPrime
Indicators
Candle Timer Countdown to Next Bar MT 4 Free by DigitalPrime A reliable, lightweight candle timer showing the exact time remaining until the next bar – now available for free with core functionality. Used and trusted by hundreds of traders – over 800 downloads! Key Features Real-time countdown to the next candle close (for M1, M15, and H1 only) Updates independently of market tick activity Minimal CPU usage – works smoothly on all supported charts Simple, always visible, fixed position (top lef
FREE
Live Percentage PnL Indicator MT4
DigitalPrime
Indicators
Quickly monitor your floating profit or loss as a percentage of your account balance live and always visible right on your chart! Key Features: Real-Time Calculation:   Instantly calculates the combined floating profit or loss from all open trades as a percentage of your current account balance. Easy On-Chart Display:   The result is conveniently shown as a label in the lower-right corner of your chart no distractions, always visible. Clear Color Coding:   Green for profit, red for loss for imm
FREE
Trade Journal Plus MT4
DigitalPrime
Indicators
Automated Trading Session Logging and Real-Time PnL Display   Overview Trade Journal Plus is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to automatically document your trading sessions and display real-time performance statistics on the chart. It helps traders analyze and review sessions efficiently—without the need for manual logging. Key Features Automatic Session Logging Automatically records trade entries and exits, trade duration, and session statistics as you trade. Real-Time PnL Display Shows the
Margin Call Shield MT4
DigitalPrime
Utilities
Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield   is a tool for MetaTrader 4 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a  
Candle Timer Pro MT4
DigitalPrime
Indicators
Enter trades with precise candle timing. Avoid late entries and missed candle closes. Designed for traders who need exact execution timing. Candle Timer Pro is a lightweight and highly customizable on-chart utility for MetaTrader 4 that displays the remaining time of the current candle, a horizontal progress bar, and real-time spread information. All elements are combined into a clean, compact panel that works with any symbol and timeframe. The indicator is designed to provide essential timing a
Trade Journal Plus MT5
DigitalPrime
Indicators
Automated Trading Session Logging and Real-Time PnL Display Overview Trade Journal Plus is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to automatically document your trading sessions and display real-time performance statistics on the chart. It helps traders analyze and review sessions efficiently—without the need for manual logging. Key Features Automatic Session Logging Automatically records trade entries and exits, trade duration, and session statistics as you trade. Real-Time PnL Display Shows the pe
Margin Call Shield MT5
DigitalPrime
Utilities
Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield is a tool for MetaTrader 5 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a mar
Candle Timer Pro MT5
DigitalPrime
Indicators
Enter trades with precise candle timing. Avoid late entries and missed candle closes. Designed for traders who need exact execution timing. Candle Timer Pro is a lightweight on-chart tool that displays the remaining time of the current candle, a horizontal progress bar, and real-time spread information. The panel is fully customizable and works with any symbol and timeframe, helping traders maintain timing discipline and execution accuracy. Developed to remain clear and unobtrusive, the indicato
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review