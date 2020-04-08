Candle Timer Pro MT4
- Indicatori
- DigitalPrime
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Candle Timer Pro is a lightweight and highly customizable on-chart utility for MetaTrader 4 that provides precise candle timing and market insight at a glance. Ideal for active traders, this tool displays the remaining time for the current candle, a dynamic progress bar, and real-time spread information—all in one compact, configurable panel.
Used and tested by more than 800 traders worldwide! Join the professionals who have chosen the full-featured Candle Timer PRO.
Key Features
-
Candle Countdown Timer – Synchronized with the chart’s timeframe, showing exactly how much time is left in the current candle.
-
Optional Alerts & Visual Cues – Set sound alerts a few seconds before the candle closes. Optionally enable color changes or blinking effects during the final seconds.
-
Progress Bar – A horizontal visual bar representing the formation progress of the current candle, now adaptive to font size and timeframe.
-
Real-Time Spread Display – Continuously updated bid-ask spread, with customizable appearance for clarity during fast markets.
-
Fully Customizable Panel – Toggle visibility of the timer, progress bar, title, and spread display. Drag-and-drop to position the panel anywhere on the chart.
-
Font Size Options – Choose between small, medium, or large font sizes to match your preferences or screen resolution.
-
Persistent Panel Position – The panel’s location is now saved and automatically restored after changing timeframes or restarting the indicator.
-
Improved Default Layout – Default panel position is now optimized to avoid overlapping with MT4’s trade panel.
Configuration & Setup
Access all customization options through the Inputs tab in the indicator settings:
-
Adjust parameters to suit your style.
-
Click Save to store your configuration.
-
Load saved settings at any time for consistent setups across charts or sessions.
Panel Positioning
To reposition the panel:
-
Double-click the Candle Timer Pro panel.
-
A red dashed border and a small white square will appear.
-
Click and drag the white square to move the panel.
-
Release the mouse to confirm the new position.
Your layout will now persist across timeframes and sessions.
Ideal For
-
Traders requiring precise candle closure timing.
-
Users tracking live spreads during volatile market conditions.
-
Anyone who prefers a sleek, minimal, data-centric chart overlay.