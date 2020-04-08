Candle Timer Pro MT4

Candle Timer Pro is a lightweight and highly customizable on-chart utility for MetaTrader 4 that provides precise candle timing and market insight at a glance. Ideal for active traders, this tool displays the remaining time for the current candle, a dynamic progress bar, and real-time spread information—all in one compact, configurable panel.

Used and tested by more than 800 traders worldwide! Join the professionals who have chosen the full-featured Candle Timer PRO.

Key Features

  • Candle Countdown Timer – Synchronized with the chart’s timeframe, showing exactly how much time is left in the current candle.

  • Optional Alerts & Visual Cues – Set sound alerts a few seconds before the candle closes. Optionally enable color changes or blinking effects during the final seconds.

  • Progress Bar – A horizontal visual bar representing the formation progress of the current candle, now adaptive to font size and timeframe.

  • Real-Time Spread Display – Continuously updated bid-ask spread, with customizable appearance for clarity during fast markets.

  • Fully Customizable Panel – Toggle visibility of the timer, progress bar, title, and spread display. Drag-and-drop to position the panel anywhere on the chart.

  • Font Size Options – Choose between small, medium, or large font sizes to match your preferences or screen resolution.

  • Persistent Panel Position – The panel’s location is now saved and automatically restored after changing timeframes or restarting the indicator.

  • Improved Default Layout – Default panel position is now optimized to avoid overlapping with MT4’s trade panel.


Configuration & Setup

Access all customization options through the Inputs tab in the indicator settings:

  1. Adjust parameters to suit your style.

  2. Click Save to store your configuration.

  3. Load saved settings at any time for consistent setups across charts or sessions.


Panel Positioning

To reposition the panel:

  1. Double-click the Candle Timer Pro panel.

  2. A red dashed border and a small white square will appear.

  3. Click and drag the white square to move the panel.

  4. Release the mouse to confirm the new position.

Your layout will now persist across timeframes and sessions.


Ideal For

  • Traders requiring precise candle closure timing.

  • Users tracking live spreads during volatile market conditions.

  • Anyone who prefers a sleek, minimal, data-centric chart overlay.


