King Dual Force EA MT5

King Dual Force is a fully automated hedge trading system designed for consistent performance in all market conditions.
It combines dynamic lot scaling, reverse balancing, and smart entry logic to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk control.

Unlike ordinary hedge bots, King Dual Force is built to flow with the market trends.
Once a strong trend is detected, it "rides the wave" and travels with it, aiming to capture extended moves for maximum profit.

Key Features:

  • Dual hedge entry with automatic BUY & SELL initialization.

  • Reverse balancing logic to recover from drawdowns.

  • Configurable lot scaling and step distance for flexible risk management.

  • Basket Take Profit with lot-weighted calculation for accurate profit targeting.

  • Money-based stop-loss and group trailing for account protection.

  • Daily profit and loss targets with automatic trading halt.

  • Time filter to control trading sessions.

  • Interactive control panel with live account stats, instant start/stop commands, resizable and draggable for maximum convenience.

  • Optimized for continuous operation on all symbols, including Forex, indices, and metals.

Risk Management Tools:

  • Lot-weighted basket TP for precise profit locking.

  • Money-based stop-loss to protect capital.

  • Group trailing stop for locking in profits on baskets.

  • Configurable cooldown after closing all trades.

Usability:

  • Fully customizable parameters for all strategies and filters.

  • Clear visual interface with real-time performance metrics.

  • Works on any timeframe and any symbol.

With its advanced hedge logic, adaptive trend-riding capability, and a highly practical interface, King Dual Force brings both power and elegance to automated trading  a true partner for traders seeking steady, controlled growth with professional precision.


