King ElChart Manual Trade Panel MT4

King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 4

A powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to simplify manual trading on the MT4 platform.

This panel helps traders execute orders quickly, manage risk efficiently, and monitor account performance in real time.

Key Features

Multiple Entry Buttons

3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant trade execution.

Each button is linked to a customizable lot size input, allowing fast scaling into or out of trades using different entry sizes.

Includes dedicated buttons to: Close Buy positions only Close Sell positions only Close All open positions



Lot Size Customization

Three individual lot size fields allow you to define precise contract sizes to match your trading strategy.

Real-Time Account Information

Account Balance

Equity

Maximum Drawdown

Closed/Realized Profit

Number of Buy/Sell Positions

Total Buy Lots, Total Sell Lots, and Combined Lots

Floating Profit and Loss

Advanced Trade Management

Set Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for precise risk control

Basket Target (Profit or Loss): Automatically closes all trades when target is reached

Trailing Stop: Adjustable trailing points and trailing step

Assign a unique Magic Number for each symbol, allowing multiple instances on different pairs without conflict

How to Use

Simply attach the panel to your chart and start managing trades with full control and speed.

Ideal for manual scalpers, intraday traders, and discretionary traders who want efficient execution without automated strategies.

For any questions or additional instructions, please use the MQL5 private chat system.



