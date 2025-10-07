King ElChart Manual Trade Panel MT4

King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 4

A powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to simplify manual trading on the MT4 platform.
This panel helps traders execute orders quickly, manage risk efficiently, and monitor account performance in real time.

Key Features

Multiple Entry Buttons

  • 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant trade execution.

  • Each button is linked to a customizable lot size input, allowing fast scaling into or out of trades using different entry sizes.

  • Includes dedicated buttons to:

    • Close Buy positions only

    • Close Sell positions only

    • Close All open positions

Lot Size Customization

  • Three individual lot size fields allow you to define precise contract sizes to match your trading strategy.

Real-Time Account Information

  • Account Balance

  • Equity

  • Maximum Drawdown

  • Closed/Realized Profit

  • Number of Buy/Sell Positions

  • Total Buy Lots, Total Sell Lots, and Combined Lots

  • Floating Profit and Loss

Advanced Trade Management

  • Set Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for precise risk control

  • Basket Target (Profit or Loss): Automatically closes all trades when target is reached

  • Trailing Stop: Adjustable trailing points and trailing step

  • Assign a unique Magic Number for each symbol, allowing multiple instances on different pairs without conflict

How to Use

Simply attach the panel to your chart and start managing trades with full control and speed.
Ideal for manual scalpers, intraday traders, and discretionary traders who want efficient execution without automated strategies.

For any questions or additional instructions, please use the MQL5 private chat system.


