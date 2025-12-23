Nova ST Trader

Nova ST Trader is built around one of the most time-tested momentum indicators in trading — the Stochastic Oscillator. Developed by George C. Lane, this oscillator is renowned for its ability to pinpoint overbought and oversold conditions with precision, helping traders anticipate turning points before they happen.

This Expert Advisor transforms the raw signals of the Stochastic Oscillator into a dynamic and disciplined trading system. Designed with risk control, flexibility, and clarity of logic in mind, Nova ST Trader offers an edge in both ranging and trending markets — without relying on overcomplicated techniques or aggressive money management.

Whether you're looking to scalp short-term moves or ride clean intraday momentum shifts, Nova ST Trader adapts to the market with precision and purpose.

Why traders choose Nova ST Trader

  • Proven Momentum Logic:
    Built on the trusted principles of the Stochastic Oscillator, known for its effectiveness in spotting market reversals and momentum slowdowns.

  • Clean, Risk-Aware Strategy:
    No grid, no martingale, no “black box” tactics. Just a logical approach backed by a reliable stop-loss and trailing mechanism.

  • Adaptable to Market Conditions:
    Effective in both trending and sideways markets. The EA waits for confluence before entering trades, avoiding unnecessary risk.

  • Customizable & Lightweight:
    Low-resource, fast-executing, and fully adjustable to suit various symbols, timeframes, and volatility types.

  • Backtested for Realism:
    Delivers stable performance without curve-fitting. Drawdown levels remain low and controlled, even under volatile scenarios.


A free demo version is available for testing in the Strategy Tester.

Please remember that past performance is not indicative of future results, and no strategy fits all conditions.
However, Nova ST Trader provides a sound, logic-driven framework to support your trading goals.

Try the demo today and lock in the launch price before it increases.


Recommended products
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zon
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT5 Automatically set precise TP and SL price levels on any trade ️ Works with all pairs and EAs, filter by symbol or magic number This Expert Advisor lets you define and apply exact Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to your trades using direct price values (e.g., 1.12345 on EURUSD). No points, no pips. Just clean, accurate trade management across all orders or filtered by chart or magic number. Key Features: Instantly modify T
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  is a unique expert advisor that can trade the  Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT5   signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Rela
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Exclusive Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — Automated Trading System Exclusive Imperium MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management. The EA operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! IMPORTANT: All examples, screenshots, and tests are provided for demonstration purposes only. If a certain currency pair shows good results with one broker, it does no
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Dynamic Trader EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Elevate your trading experience with Dynamic Trader EA MT5 , a cutting-edge trading robot designed to optimize your investment strategy. This advanced algorithm harnesses the power of four key indicators: RSI ( Relative Strength Index ), Stochastic Oscillator , MACD   ( Moving Average Convergence Divergence ) and ATR ( Average True Range ) to make informed and precise trading decisions. ATR is used to dynamically set stop-loss and take-profit levels based on market volatility. IMPORTANT! Read c
Nova MFI Scalper
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova MFI Scalper brings the Buy‑Side’s favourite oscillator straight to your MT5 chart. Built around the Money Flow Index (MFI) —a volume‑weighted RSI variant that filters out weak price moves—the EA zeroes‑in on genuine accumulation and distribution. The result? Cleaner entries, faster exits, and fewer fake‑outs. Why traders add Nova MFI Trader to their toolbox Volume‑confirmed signals: MFI combines price and tick‑volume, weeding out low‑conviction moves. No‑nonsense engine: Absolutely zero M
KT Renko Patterns MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns scans the Renko chart brick by brick to find some famous chart patterns that are frequently used by traders across the various financial markets. Compared to the time-based charts, patterns based trading is easier and more evident on Renko charts due to their uncluttered appearance. KT Renko Patterns features multiple Renko patterns, and many of these patterns are extensively explained in the book titled Profitable Trading with Renko Charts by Prashant Shah. A 100% automated
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 $249 Only for the First 5 Buyers! Live Signal Check the live performance of Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Live Sonic R Trading Strategy Sonic R Pro Enhanced is an upgraded version of the traditional Sonic R strategy, automating trades based on the Dragon Band (EMA 34 and EMA 89) and incorporating advanced algorithms to maximize performance. Timeframes: M15, M30 Supported Pairs: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Trading Style: Swing Trading - Pullback & Counter-
Pairs Trading Expert
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
Experts
Profitable Statistical Arbitrage  and   M ean Reversion Algorithm This Expert Advisor implements the well-established   Pairs Trading   algorithm — a classic quantitative trading strategy based on   statistical arbitrage   and   mean reversion . The EA identifies the optimal hedge ratio between two correlated trading symbols to construct a synthetic stationary spread . It continuously monitors the deviation of this spread from its mean value and opens synthetic BUY/SELL baskets when the spread
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Pro Experience
Yurii Yasny
Experts
Pro Experience Only 4 copies available for $99.00. Next price 199 USD ECN Pro Experience is a scalping strategy based on breaking through strong price levels. One of the oldest and most reliable strategies with the author's modernization for the current market. The strategy does not require any optimizations. We installed it on the chart according to the recommendation and enjoy trading!!! Advantages of ECN Pro Experience: - optimal SL/TP ratio - low SL, which makes the system as safe as possi
Trend Catcher EA Pro MT5
Issam Kassas
4.87 (15)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA Pro   — Based on the Most loved Indicator the Trend Catcher and after so many requests, finally we have the trend catcher EA. A next-generation Expert Advisor that blends   Algorithm-driven automation   with   manual trader control   for total command of the market. It’s fast, adaptive, and built for traders who value   clarity, performance, and choice . Designed and optimized for   EURUSD   under real-tick (99.9%) data, Trend Catcher delivers consistent execution without repain
FREE
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
Experts
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Indicators
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Goldfish MT5
Elvira Zalalutdinova
Experts
Goldfish MT5 - is an automatic trend hunter for Gold. It catches the trend before it starts Goldfish MT5 - is not just a robot, it is your strategic advantage in the Gold market based on advanced AI technology This expert advisor is an ensemble system of models trained on a space of synthesized high-dimensional features He uses a system that identifies trend levels and automatically breaks through strong global levels based on market conditions. Real -Time Signa / https://www.mql5.com/ru/sign
Global Markets ExpertAdvisor
Gabriel Leite Nunes
Experts
This is my first ExpertAdvisor, but it came along with more than 7 years in experience trading Forex , Crypto and Index.                                                                                SHEERAN: The Advanced Multi-Timeframe EA for Dynamic and Adaptive Trading   EA SHEERAN, is designed for traders who demand precision, flexibility, and reliability across multiple timeframes. Whether you’re targeting short-term gains on the M30 chart or looking for sustained moves on the H4, this E
Pro Gold System Indicator
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
Indicators
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
Trader Prop firm Pro
Teresa Maria Pimenta
Experts
Trader Propfirm Pro - Expert Advisor for Professional Traders The Trader Propfirm Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor developed exclusively for prop firm traders, compatible with both demo and funded accounts. This system uses neural networks and artificial intelligence to optimize chart analysis, identify monthly trends, and make accurate entries on lower time frame charts. Using a neural network-based system, the EA tracks the larger monthly trend and then applies chart analysis on the smaller t
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (3)
Experts
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
Flora
Ghaith Khaddour
4.33 (3)
Experts
Flora Welcome to a new era of trading. Flora is not just another EA—it's a sophisticated solution designed to give you an edge in the ever-evolving markets. Built on an advanced framework, this Expert Advisor combines cutting-edge strategies with innovative risk management systems, allowing you to trade with confidence and precision. Request a demo-exclusive trial by contacting me directly. Early access pricing: 89. Just 4 users have purchased so far. Once 5 copies are sold, the price will chan
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.8 (35)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.61 (49)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
More from author
Nova MFI Scalper
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova MFI Scalper brings the Buy‑Side’s favourite oscillator straight to your MT5 chart. Built around the Money Flow Index (MFI) —a volume‑weighted RSI variant that filters out weak price moves—the EA zeroes‑in on genuine accumulation and distribution. The result? Cleaner entries, faster exits, and fewer fake‑outs. Why traders add Nova MFI Trader to their toolbox Volume‑confirmed signals: MFI combines price and tick‑volume, weeding out low‑conviction moves. No‑nonsense engine: Absolutely zero M
Nova FI Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova FI Trader gives you an edge in volatile markets using the proven power of the Force Index indicator. Developed by renowned trader Alexander Elder, the Force Index uniquely blends price action, volume, and momentum into one powerful signal. This Expert Advisor brings that concept to life through a responsive, scalping-friendly strategy. Whether you're targeting quick moves or adapting to broader trends, Nova FI Trader is built to offer precision and control in fast-moving markets. Why trader
Nova DC Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova DC Trader is built around a precision-based breakout model that capitalizes on price compression and expansion. By identifying dynamic consolidation phases and clean directional moves, this Expert Advisor turns controlled price action into consistent opportunity. Rather than chasing volatility or relying on lagging signals, Nova DC Trader focuses on structure, timing, and risk-managed execution. It’s engineered for traders who value logic over luck — a tool that respects market context and
Nova RVI Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova RVI Trader is built upon the principles of the Relative Vigor Index — an indicator that measures the conviction behind price movements by comparing closing and opening prices relative to recent trading ranges. This often-overlooked oscillator excels at identifying true directional momentum and potential reversals before they become obvious to the broader market. With Nova RVI Trader , the raw insights of the RVI are transformed into a streamlined and logic-driven trading system. The EA pati
Nova ENV Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova ENV Trader is built on the foundation of a classic trend-following tool — the Envelopes indicator. By placing upper and lower bands around a moving average, Envelopes help traders identify optimal entry zones when price deviates too far from its baseline, signaling potential reversion or continuation setups with clarity. This Expert Advisor takes the simplicity of the Envelopes concept and refines it into a dynamic trading system. It seeks to capitalize on price movement toward the mean, wh
Nova DEM Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova DEM Trader harnesses the analytical depth of the DeMarker (DEM) indicator — a lesser-known but highly effective momentum tool developed by Tom DeMark. This indicator excels at detecting potential market tops and bottoms by comparing recent price action to identify exhaustion before it becomes obvious. Nova DEM Trader transforms these early signals into a disciplined, rule-based trading strategy. Rather than reacting to lagging confirmation, the EA anticipates key reversals with a logic buil
Nova ALG Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova ALG Trader is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed around the Alligator indicator concept introduced by Bill Williams. The system focuses on identifying structured trend phases using smoothed moving averages and predefined alignment conditions. The trading logic is based on the interaction between the Alligator’s jaws, teeth, and lips, which are used to evaluate market direction and momentum state. Trades are considered only when these components are aligned according to strict interna
Nova AO Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova AO Trader is built on the core principles of market momentum and acceleration, leveraging the power of the Awesome Oscillator to identify high-probability turning points with clarity and speed. This Expert Advisor transforms raw histogram signals into structured, risk-managed trades — removing hesitation and emotion from momentum trading. Rather than relying on outdated moving averages or lagging filters, Nova AO Trader cuts straight to the core of directional energy. It’s engineered to det
Nova VID Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova VID Trader is powered by the Variable Index Dynamic Average (VIDYA) — a smart, adaptive moving average that responds to market conditions in real time. This Expert Advisor leverages the strength of adaptive smoothing to follow trends when they’re strong and step aside when noise dominates. Unlike traditional MAs that lag or overshoot, Nova VID Trader uses dynamic volatility weighting to adjust its sensitivity — allowing it to ride trends earlier and exit with discipline. The result is a sm
Nova ICH Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova ICH Trader is built on the timeless power of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system — reengineered into a fully automated trading solution that understands trend, momentum, and equilibrium in one cohesive framework. This Expert Advisor doesn’t just follow price — it interprets structure, space, and sentiment with precision. By analyzing cloud dynamics, crossovers, and distance from equilibrium, Nova ICH Trader identifies high-probability opportunities where trend and timing align. It enters with cla
Nova BB Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova BB Trader is built around the foundational power of Bollinger Bands , transforming this classic volatility indicator into a modern, automated trading system. By analyzing price behavior relative to upper and lower bands, this Expert Advisor seeks to capture both breakout moves and mean reversion setups — depending on context. Nova BB Trader intelligently reads band width, price interaction, and momentum cues to determine whether volatility is likely to expand or contract. It avoids chasing
Nova ADX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova ADX Trader is built around the proven strength of the Average Directional Index (ADX) — a trend strength indicator trusted by professionals for decades. Rather than guessing momentum, this Expert Advisor measures it directly, trading only when the market shows conviction and clarity. By combining ADX readings with directional filters, Nova ADX Trader avoids weak, indecisive conditions and focuses exclusively on high-quality, directional setups. It enters only when trend strength exceeds key
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Nova TRX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova TRX Trader is built around the power of Triple Exponential Moving Average (TRIX) — a momentum oscillator that smooths out market noise to reveal genuine directional bias. This Expert Advisor uses TRIX’s unique smoothing capabilities to avoid false signals and detect only the strongest shifts in trend. Rather than overreacting to every flicker of volatility, Nova TRX Trader focuses on sustained momentum changes — combining TRIX crossovers, slope analysis, and optional trend filters to delive
Nova OSM Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova OSM Trader harnesses the analytical strength of OsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator) — a hybrid momentum indicator that captures shifts in market sentiment through the convergence and divergence of moving averages. By reading the pulse of price momentum beneath the surface, this EA identifies optimal trade zones with precision and clarity. Nova OSM Trader focuses on moments when momentum builds or fades in sync with price structure. Rather than reacting to random fluctuations, it evaluates b
Nova CCI Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova CCI Trader is a precision-built Expert Advisor powered by the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) — a versatile oscillator designed to uncover market cycles, overbought/oversold conditions, and hidden momentum shifts. This EA transforms CCI’s raw potential into a disciplined strategy for swing and trend-following traders alike. Rather than acting on noise or arbitrary crossovers, Nova CCI Trader uses multi-layered logic to confirm directional bias, detect market imbalances, and time entries with
Nova CHK Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova CHK Trader is engineered around the Chaikin Oscillator , a volume-weighted indicator that combines price action with money flow dynamics. By tapping into the relationship between accumulation, distribution, and price momentum, this EA identifies moments when institutional interest aligns with breakout potential. Nova CHK Trader doesn’t chase volatility — it reads the market’s underlying intent. With logic built around Chaikin momentum shifts, it pinpoints early directional cues and confirms
Nova CBO Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova CBO Trader is built on a clean and tactical Candle Breakout strategy — a method that captures price expansion following key consolidation candles. By identifying structured pauses in price and trading the break, this EA focuses on momentum with discipline, not guesswork. Whether it's inside bars, narrow ranges, or volatility compressions, Nova CBO Trader monitors price structure in real time and strikes when price decisively breaks out — with built-in filters to avoid false moves and noise.
Nova SAR Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova SAR Trader is a focused, trend-following Expert Advisor built around the classic Parabolic SAR indicator — streamlined into a modern trading engine for disciplined, directional execution. Rather than reacting impulsively to every shift, this EA applies structure and context to its entries, filtering out noise and isolating high-quality momentum moves. Whether you're trading trending markets or ranging phases with breakout potential, Nova SAR Trader adapts to changing conditions while mainta
Nova WPR Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WPR Trader is a precision reversal Expert Advisor powered by the Williams %R indicator — re-engineered to identify momentum exhaustion and deliver clean, calculated entries at market turning points. Whether the market is overextended or caught in a range, this EA is designed to time reversals with structure, not guesswork. Rather than reacting to every overbought or oversold signal, Nova WPR Trader filters entries through layered confirmation, ensuring you only engage when conditions truly
Nova MAC Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova MAC Trader is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor built on the synergy between MACD and EMA — combining momentum and trend strength to deliver reliable, rule-based trade setups. Instead of reacting to noise, it waits for alignment between moving average crossovers and MACD momentum shifts, ensuring entries are clean, decisive, and intentional. Nova MAC Trader thrives in both trending and transitional environments, filtering out false signals and focusing on high-conviction trades. It’s
Nova SMA Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova SMA Trader is a disciplined trend-following Expert Advisor based on the classic Simple Moving Average (SMA) — a time-tested tool for capturing directional momentum with clarity and consistency. While many chase complex indicators, this EA thrives on the power of simplicity, waiting for clean crossovers and price confirmations before taking action. Designed for traders who believe in the strength of structured trend logic, Nova SMA Trader avoids noisy signals and overfitting. Its trading dec
Nova RSW Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova RSW Trader is a contrarian-style Expert Advisor designed around the Reverse Sweep concept — identifying overextended market moves and targeting structured reversals with precision. Instead of following the herd, Nova RSW Trader waits for exhaustion, imbalance, and specific technical triggers before entering trades that seek to fade extremes and capitalize on mean reversion. This EA is built for traders who understand that price doesn’t move in straight lines forever. With strict conditions
Nova BBO Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova BBO Trader is a breakout-focused Expert Advisor built around the Box Breakout strategy — identifying key consolidation zones where price contracts into tight ranges before explosive moves. By detecting these “boxes” and waiting for clean, decisive breaks, this EA seeks to capitalize on the momentum that follows. Perfect for traders who want to automate a classic price action pattern, Nova BBO Trader offers clear, rule-based entries with disciplined risk control and trade management. It avo
Nova DCA Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova DCA Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to manage trades using the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, allowing for controlled position scaling during trending or volatile markets. By averaging into positions at predefined levels, this EA aims to improve entry price and maximize profit potential while managing risk carefully. Unlike reckless grid or martingale systems, Nova DCA Trader employs strict rules for scaling and exit management, ensuring that each additional position aligns with
Nova AMA Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova AMA Trader is a refined trend-capturing Expert Advisor built around the Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) — a dynamic indicator that adjusts to market conditions in real time. Unlike static averages that lag or misfire in choppy markets, Nova AMA Trader adapts with precision, allowing it to capture meaningful trends while avoiding false signals. This EA is engineered for traders who prefer intelligent automation over brute-force trading. By aligning with market momentum while minimizing noise,
Nova SD Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova SD Trader   is designed to exploit volatility extremes using the foundational concept of Standard Deviation — not as a passive indicator, but as an active filter for controlled opportunity. This Expert Advisor monitors volatility expansion and contraction to enter trades when the market strays too far from its statistical norm. Instead of chasing randomness or reacting late, Nova SD Trader anticipates moments when price is likely to revert, stabilize, or explode — offering a robust framewor
Nova BER Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova BER Trader is a disciplined trading system built around the Bears Power indicator — turning raw market pressure into clear, rules-based decisions. It transforms a classic oscillator into a fully automated approach that thrives on momentum shifts and bearish control. Instead of chasing noise or shallow moves, Nova BER Trader looks for genuine downside pressure — moments when sellers take command and the market structure confirms it. By respecting both strength and timing, it avoids false sig
Nova BUL Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova BUL Trader is a precision trading system powered by the Bulls Power indicator — capturing the moments when buying strength pushes markets higher with conviction. It transforms this classic oscillator into a disciplined, automated strategy that filters out weak signals and focuses only on genuine upward momentum. Rather than reacting to every minor tick, Nova BUL Trader waits for the right alignment — when bullish energy breaks through resistance and confirms a true shift in control. This wa
Nova OBV Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova OBV Trader is an advanced automation of the On-Balance Volume (OBV) indicator — turning raw volume dynamics into actionable trade signals. It builds on this classic momentum tool to identify when price moves are backed by real participation, not just empty fluctuations. Instead of reacting to shallow spikes or fake rallies, Nova OBV Trader focuses on the deeper flow of market pressure. When price aligns with volume, it acts decisively. When the confirmation is absent, it waits with discipli
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review