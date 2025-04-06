AURA BITCOIN HASH - HOW TO SET UP

ALL PARAMETERS DESCRIPTION



If you want to fine-tune the expert for yourself, here is a description of all the main parameters Visual Panel - enable and disable the information panel

Recovery - Enable loss recovery mode (in this mode the Expert Advisor increases the trading lot after a losing trade by a specified coefficient (disabled by default).

Recovery coefficent - Increase coefficient after a losing trade, refers to the recovery parameter (disabled off by default)

Count of Recovery Deals - limits the number of trades in recovery mode

Risk Percents (%) - Risk value as a percentage of the deposit

Daily Loss Limit - Daily loss limit for all pairs, set as a percentage of the deposit, calculated for all pairs. If the daily drawdown on all positions reaches the specified drawdown, the Expert Advisor closes all positions (on/off)

Daily Loss Limit % - percentage of drawdown for all trading pairs at which the Expert will close all trades on the account

Use FixLot - Enable this function if you want to trade with a fixed trading volume

Fix Lot - Fixed trading volume (If value is 0, the automatic lot calculation works) Only Buy - if the parameter is enabled, the Expert Advisor will open trades only for buying (disabled by default) Only Sell - if the parameter is enabled, the Expert Advisor will open trades only for sell (disabled by default) Hedging - if the count of deals is more than one, EA can open trades in both directions, to turn it off and trade only in one direction, you need to disable hedging mode Comments - commentary can be anything you write. Magic - This parameter is responsible for the identification of trades, it does not affect the trading. You can put any one value you want. TakeProfit - Take profit value StopLoss - Stop loss value Count of Deals -the maximum number of trades that the Expert can trade at the same time Trailing On Off - Trailing Stop function on/off Trailing Start - This is how many pips the price must pass from the opening price for the trailing stop loss to start working. Trailing From - is how many points from the opening price at trawl start, the stop loss should become. Trailing Step - is a step of trailing in points

NewsFilter - Enable/Disable the news filter.

Stop trading until news release - Time (in minutes) before the news release during which period not to open trades. Stop trading after news release - Time (in minutes) after the news release during which period not to open trades. Countries for News - selection of countries whose news to filter HIGH IMPACT NEWS - filter only news of high importance (enabled by default) MIDDLE IMPACT NEWS - filter news of medium importance (disabled by default) !!!WARNING!!! For correct work of the news filter you need to add the link to the terminal settings. You do not need to add a link for Metatrader 5 terminal, only for MT4. Please allow web requests to the following URL for the news filter https://sslecal2.forexprostools.com/

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