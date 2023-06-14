Draggon EA

Draggon is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, with an emphasis on simplicity, efficiency, and consistent profitability. This algorithmic trading system follows market trends and employs a sophisticated combination of indicators to identify high probability trade opportunities in the EUR/USD pair on a 4-minute chart. Backtesting from 01.01.2019 until today showed that, starting with an initial deposit of $300, Draggon was able to generate a profit of $36,788.

Key Features:

  • Utilizes MACD, ADX, RSI, and Bollinger Bands to analyze market conditions.
  • Only trades on Mondays and Wednesdays, mitigating risks associated with weekend gaps and high-impact news events.
  • Includes a trailing stop feature to protect profits and limit downside risk.
  • Checks for sideways market conditions to avoid entering trades during periods of low volatility and uncertainty.
  • Trades exclusively the EUR/USD pair for optimal performance.

Using the following indicators:

  • Fast EMA Period
  • Slow EMA Period
  • Signal SMA Period
  • ADX Period
  • ADX Level
  • RSI Period
  • Overbought Level
  • Oversold Level
  • Bollinger Bands Period
  • Bollinger Bands Deviation
  • Lot Volume
  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit
  • Trailing Stop

Recommended  to be used on EUR/USD 4 min 

Recommended leverage is 500 but it can work with lower leverage as well.

Draggon's key objective is to maintain high levels of accuracy and deliver stable returns over the long term. It is an ideal solution for traders looking for a systematic, disciplined approach to trading the forex market, without having to worry about market analysis, timing, and emotions. Draggon ensures you're on the right side of the market trend.

Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always use appropriate risk management and only trade with money you can afford to lose.


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AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Experts
AI Nodiurnal EA is an advanced Forex robot that leverages cutting-edge machine learning technology to optimize trading strategies and enhance performance in the dynamic foreign exchange market. The term "Nodiurnal" reflects its ability to adapt and operate not only during the typical diurnal (daytime) trading hours but also during non-standard periods, providing a continuous and adaptive approach to forex trading. Settings : Default settings on Currency Pair :  EURUSD H1 . Special setting is onl
Arrival
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
Мультивалютный экспертный советник, объединяющий в себе много экземпляров простых стратегий, работающих одновременно. В основе каждой стратегии лежит простой алгоритм торговли в моменты рынка с повышенной волатильностью и принципа возврата цены к среднему значению. Каждая стратегия была оптимизирована на промежутке последних 14 лет. Сигналы, использующие для торговли данный советник:   Nargin ,   Arrival ,   Meltorum Советник использует статистический принцип "правоты толпы": анализирует сигналы
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