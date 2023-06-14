Draggon EA

Draggon is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, with an emphasis on simplicity, efficiency, and consistent profitability. This algorithmic trading system follows market trends and employs a sophisticated combination of indicators to identify high probability trade opportunities in the EUR/USD pair on a 4-minute chart. Backtesting from 01.01.2019 until today showed that, starting with an initial deposit of $300, Draggon was able to generate a profit of $36,788.

Key Features:

Utilizes MACD, ADX, RSI, and Bollinger Bands to analyze market conditions.

Only trades on Mondays and Wednesdays, mitigating risks associated with weekend gaps and high-impact news events.

Includes a trailing stop feature to protect profits and limit downside risk.

Checks for sideways market conditions to avoid entering trades during periods of low volatility and uncertainty.

Trades exclusively the EUR/USD pair for optimal performance.

Using the following indicators:

Fast EMA Period

Slow EMA Period

Signal SMA Period

ADX Period

ADX Level

RSI Period

Overbought Level

Oversold Level

Bollinger Bands Period

Bollinger Bands Deviation

Lot Volume

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Trailing Stop

Recommended to be used on EUR/USD 4 min Recommended leverage is 500 but it can work with lower leverage as well.

Draggon's key objective is to maintain high levels of accuracy and deliver stable returns over the long term. It is an ideal solution for traders looking for a systematic, disciplined approach to trading the forex market, without having to worry about market analysis, timing, and emotions. Draggon ensures you're on the right side of the market trend.

Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always use appropriate risk management and only trade with money you can afford to lose.



