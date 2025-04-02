Venom Gold Pro

4.48


Venom Gold Pro EA —

The EA That Is Built to Protect Your Account

Venom Gold Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD on the M30 timeframe. It uses structured price movement logic and includes optional risk control features designed to help manage drawdown effectively. The system does not rely on indicators, forecasting tools, or external signals

Live Signal

Verified performance is available at:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2321205

Backtest Transparency

All backtest results are based on the original EA logic without any modifications or curve fitting. What you see in backtests is intended to reflect actual behavior under real-time trading conditions

Key Features

Price-based trade logic without indicators
Optional recovery mode for drawdown control
Safe grid mode available for adaptive risk response
Supports both fixed and dynamic lot sizing
No external libraries or third-party dependencies
Simple one-chart setup with customizable settings

Trading Parameters

Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M30
Lot sizing: Fixed or dynamic
Recovery logic: Optional, triggered by drawdown threshold
Safe grid mode: On or Off
Minimum deposit: 500 USD (depending on risk settings)
Supported account types: ECN, RAW, Cent, Standard
Execution: VPS recommended for 24/5 uptime

Input Settings

Trade direction: Buy, Sell, or Both
Lot sizing method: Fixed or Auto
Maximum drawdown threshold
Recovery logic: On or Off : Use 0.01 for every 500$ and max 0.03 in grid option ,it is  recommended to turn the grid on
Safe grid mode: On or Off
Time offset to match broker server time: keep it off for brokers like icmarkets,fpmarkets,fusion etc.. and on for brokers like exness

Usage Instructions

Use 0.01 for every 500$ and max 0.03 in grid option ,it is  recommended to turn the grid on

Run only one EA per terminal
Attach the EA to one XAUUSD chart on the M30 timeframe
Use grid mode ON for better performance
Keep the MetaTrader terminal or VPS running during trading hours

Support

Support is available through the MQL5 message system after purchase. Assistance with configuration and usage will be provided upon request


Reviews 40
Aleksandr Davydov
487
Aleksandr Davydov 2025.07.31 10:19 
 

Finally this advisor became profitable, I hope it will continue like this

Haroon Mehmood
154
Haroon Mehmood 2025.07.17 23:10 
 

Commendable robot. Very reliable and less risky. One thing I like about it is that it opens trades by carefully analyzing the trend & win rate is high as well. Support is amazing.

Marius
86
Marius 2025.06.27 13:40 
 

Great EA to be honest, i would reccomend you to use the first strategy because its the safest if you use it right, never had a loss with it!

