Venom Gold Pro
- Experts
- Antoine Melhem
- Version: 5.4
- Updated: 12 January 2026
- Activations: 10
Venom Gold Pro EA —
The EA That Is Built to Protect Your Account
Venom Gold Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD on the M30 timeframe. It uses structured price movement logic and includes optional risk control features designed to help manage drawdown effectively. The system does not rely on indicators, forecasting tools, or external signals
Live Signal
Verified performance is available at:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2321205
Backtest Transparency
All backtest results are based on the original EA logic without any modifications or curve fitting. What you see in backtests is intended to reflect actual behavior under real-time trading conditions
Key Features
Price-based trade logic without indicators
Optional recovery mode for drawdown control
Safe grid mode available for adaptive risk response
Supports both fixed and dynamic lot sizing
No external libraries or third-party dependencies
Simple one-chart setup with customizable settings
Trading Parameters
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M30
Lot sizing: Fixed or dynamic
Recovery logic: Optional, triggered by drawdown threshold
Safe grid mode: On or Off
Minimum deposit: 500 USD (depending on risk settings)
Supported account types: ECN, RAW, Cent, Standard
Execution: VPS recommended for 24/5 uptime
Input Settings
Trade direction: Buy, Sell, or Both
Lot sizing method: Fixed or Auto
Maximum drawdown threshold
Recovery logic: On or Off : Use 0.01 for every 500$ and max 0.03 in grid option ,it is recommended to turn the grid on
Safe grid mode: On or Off
Time offset to match broker server time: keep it off for brokers like icmarkets,fpmarkets,fusion etc.. and on for brokers like exness
Usage Instructions
Run only one EA per terminal
Attach the EA to one XAUUSD chart on the M30 timeframe
Use grid mode ON for better performance
Keep the MetaTrader terminal or VPS running during trading hours
Support
Support is available through the MQL5 message system after purchase. Assistance with configuration and usage will be provided upon request
Finally this advisor became profitable, I hope it will continue like this