

Venom Gold Pro EA —

The EA That Is Built to Protect Your Account

Venom Gold Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD on the M30 timeframe. It uses structured price movement logic and includes optional risk control features designed to help manage drawdown effectively. The system does not rely on indicators, forecasting tools, or external signals

Live Signal Verified performance is available at:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2321205

Backtest Transparency

All backtest results are based on the original EA logic without any modifications or curve fitting. What you see in backtests is intended to reflect actual behavior under real-time trading conditions

Key Features

Price-based trade logic without indicators

Optional recovery mode for drawdown control

Safe grid mode available for adaptive risk response

Supports both fixed and dynamic lot sizing

No external libraries or third-party dependencies

Simple one-chart setup with customizable settings

Trading Parameters

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M30

Lot sizing: Fixed or dynamic

Recovery logic: Optional, triggered by drawdown threshold

Safe grid mode: On or Off

Minimum deposit: 500 USD (depending on risk settings)

Supported account types: ECN, RAW, Cent, Standard

Execution: VPS recommended for 24/5 uptime

Input Settings

Trade direction: Buy, Sell, or Both

Lot sizing method: Fixed or Auto

Maximum drawdown threshold

Recovery logic: On or Off : Use 0.01 for every 500$ and max 0.03 in grid option ,it is recommended to turn the grid on

Safe grid mode: On or Off

Time offset to match broker server time: keep it off for brokers like icmarkets,fpmarkets,fusion etc.. and on for brokers like exness

Usage Instructions

Run only one EA per terminal

Attach the EA to one XAUUSD chart on the M30 timeframe

Use grid mode ON for better performance

Keep the MetaTrader terminal or VPS running during trading hours

Support

Support is available through the MQL5 message system after purchase. Assistance with configuration and usage will be provided upon request