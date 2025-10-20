Quant Engine
- Sergej Maehler
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 27 October 2025
Quant Engine Multi-Layer Trading System with Adaptive Learning
Advanced Multi-Layer trading system for XAUUSD (Gold) on M15 timeframe featuring adaptive weight optimization, intelligent market regime detection, and comprehensive risk management. Combines 10+ technical indicators with dynamic parameter adjustment based on trading performance. No black box—all parameters can be adjusted and optimized independently by the user.
Intelligent Trading System
- Multi-Indicator Analysis: Combines RSI, MACD, Stochastic, CCI, Multiple EMAs (8, 21, 50, 200), Bollinger Bands, ADX, and ATR for comprehensive market analysis
- Weighted Scoring System: Evaluates market conditions across 5 categories (Momentum, Trend, Volatility, Volume, Structure) with customizable weights
- Signal Strength Analysis: Advanced signal filtering ensures only high-quality trades with configurable buy/sell strength thresholds
Adptive Learning System
- Dynamic Weight Adjustment: Automatically adjusts indicator weights based on historical performance Performance Tracking: Records up to 100 trades with detailed score breakdown per indicator category
- Smart Recalibration: Recalculates optimal weights every N trades (default: 50) using blend factor for smooth transitions
- Regime-Based Learning: Tracks win rates across 6 different market regimes for context-aware optimization
Professional Risk Management
- One Position: No grids, no averaging: Each position is protected by self-adjusted stop loss and take profit
- Percentage-Based Position Sizing: Risk per trade as % of account balance
- Daily Loss Limit: Automatic trading suspension when daily loss threshold is reached
- Maximum Trades Per Day: Configurable limit to prevent overtrading
- Minimum Account Balance: Built-in protection against underfunded accounts
- Trailing Stop: ATR-based trailing stop to protect profits
Economic Calendar Integration
- Native MQL5 Calendar API: Uses official MetaTrader 5 economic calendar
- News Filter: Automatically pauses trading before/after major news events
- Impact Level Filtering: Separate filters for High, Medium, and Low impact news
- Customizable Time Window: Define minutes before/after news to avoid trading
Session-Based Trading
- Auto-GMT Detection: Automatically detects broker's GMT offset
- Three Major Sessions: Asian (0-8 GMT), London (8-10 GMT), New York (13-17 GMT)
- Flexible Configuration: Trade one, multiple, or all sessions
- Session Status Display: Real-time session information on chart
Advanced Features
- Multi-Timeframe Confirmation: Optional H1 confirmation filter for stronger signals
- Candlestick Pattern Recognition: Detects Hammer, Shooting Star, Bullish/Bearish Engulfing patterns
- Spread Filter: Prevents trading during excessive spread conditions
- Margin Safety Checks: Multiple layers of margin verification before opening positions
- Comprehensive Logging: Detailed log output for analysis and debugging
- On-Chart Display: Live information
Session Filter
- Trade London Session: 08:00 GMT - 16:00 GMT
- Trade New York Session: 13:00 GMT to 22:00 GMT
- Trade Asian Session: 00:00 GMT - 08:00 GMT
- GMT Offset (0 = Auto-detect)
Technical Specifications
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: M15 (optimized)
- Order Type: Market execution
- Slippage Control: Built-in deviation management
- Margin Requirements: Conservative (max 70% margin usage per trade)
How Adaptive Learning Works
- Trade Recording: Each trade is recorded with entry price and all indicator scores
- Performance Tracking: System tracks which indicators performed well in winning/losing trades
- Statistical Analysis: After N trades, calculates win rate and profit factor per indicator category
- Weight Recalibration: Adjusts weights based on performance (30% new + 70% old for smooth transition)
- Normalization: Ensures weights always sum to 100%
- Continuous Improvement: Uses new weights for subsequent trades
- Wide Stop-Losses
- Predictive analytics that guarantee future performance
- Holy grail strategies
- Guaranteed profit systems
Recommended Usage
- Test thoroughly on demo account (minimum 3-4 weeks)
- Start with conservative risk settings (0.5-1% per trade)
- Monitor performance regularly
- Adjust parameters based on your risk tolerance
- Use VPS for 24/7 operation recommended
Recommended Settings
- Working trading pair: XAUUSD (GOLD)
- Timeframe: M15
- Recommended deposit: $1000+
- Minimum deposit: $500 (high-risk trading)
- Minimum leverage: 1:30
- Works with any broker, although an ECN broker with low spreads is recommended
- A Virtual Private Server (VPS) can be used for a 24/7 uptime
What makes Quant Engine different?
Adaptability: Learns from past performance to optimize parameters
Safety First: Multiple layers of risk management and margin protection
Professional Grade: Built with institutional-level risk management principles
No Overselling: Realistic expectations - no "get rich quick" promises
Comprehensive: Combines technical analysis, risk management, and market awareness
Remember: No trading system is perfect. Use proper risk management, test thoroughly, and never risk more than you can afford to lose.
Aunque el EA por el momento opera con poca frecuencia,está muy bien diseñado y construido.El desarrollador muestra un alto nivel de compromiso tanto con su trabajo como con los usuarios y eso es muy apreciado.Pienso que este robot tiene mucho potencial y sin duda es una herramienta a tener en cuenta en cualquier portfolio.Yo personalmente lo estoy probando en mi cuenta real.