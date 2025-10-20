Quant Engine

5

Quant Engine Multi-Layer Trading System with Adaptive Learning

Advanced Multi-Layer trading system for XAUUSD (Gold) on M15 timeframe featuring adaptive weight optimization, intelligent market regime detection, and comprehensive risk management. Combines 10+ technical indicators with dynamic parameter adjustment based on trading performance. No black box—all parameters can be adjusted and optimized independently by the user.

Intelligent Trading System

  • Multi-Indicator Analysis: Combines RSI, MACD, Stochastic, CCI, Multiple EMAs (8, 21, 50, 200), Bollinger Bands, ADX, and ATR for comprehensive market analysis
  • Weighted Scoring System: Evaluates market conditions across 5 categories (Momentum, Trend, Volatility, Volume, Structure) with customizable weights
  • Signal Strength Analysis: Advanced signal filtering ensures only high-quality trades with configurable buy/sell strength thresholds

Adptive Learning System 

  • Dynamic Weight Adjustment: Automatically adjusts indicator weights based on historical performance Performance Tracking: Records up to 100 trades with detailed score breakdown per indicator category
  • Smart Recalibration: Recalculates optimal weights every N trades (default: 50) using blend factor for smooth transitions
  • Regime-Based Learning: Tracks win rates across 6 different market regimes for context-aware optimization

    Professional Risk Management

    • One Position: No grids, no averaging: Each position is protected by self-adjusted stop loss and take profit   
    • Percentage-Based Position Sizing: Risk per trade as % of account balance
    • Daily Loss Limit: Automatic trading suspension when daily loss threshold is reached
    • Maximum Trades Per Day: Configurable limit to prevent overtrading
    • Minimum Account Balance: Built-in protection against underfunded accounts
    • Trailing Stop: ATR-based trailing stop to protect profits

      Economic Calendar Integration 

      • Native MQL5 Calendar API: Uses official MetaTrader 5 economic calendar
      • News Filter: Automatically pauses trading before/after major news events
      • Impact Level Filtering: Separate filters for High, Medium, and Low impact news
      • Customizable Time Window: Define minutes before/after news to avoid trading

        Session-Based Trading 

        • Auto-GMT Detection: Automatically detects broker's GMT offset
        • Three Major Sessions: Asian (0-8 GMT), London (8-10 GMT), New York (13-17 GMT)
        • Flexible Configuration: Trade one, multiple, or all sessions
        • Session Status Display: Real-time session information on chart

        Advanced Features

        • Multi-Timeframe Confirmation: Optional H1 confirmation filter for stronger signals
        • Candlestick Pattern Recognition: Detects Hammer, Shooting Star, Bullish/Bearish Engulfing patterns
        • Spread Filter: Prevents trading during excessive spread conditions
        • Margin Safety Checks: Multiple layers of margin verification before opening positions
        • Comprehensive Logging: Detailed log output for analysis and debugging
        • On-Chart Display: Live information

          Session Filter

          • Trade London Session: 08:00 GMT - 16:00 GMT 
          • Trade New York Session: 13:00 GMT to 22:00 GMT 
          • Trade Asian Session: 00:00 GMT - 08:00 GMT 
          • GMT Offset (0 = Auto-detect)

          Technical Specifications

          • Platform: MetaTrader 5
          • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
          • Timeframe: M15 (optimized)
          • Order Type: Market execution
          • Slippage Control: Built-in deviation management
          • Margin Requirements: Conservative (max 70% margin usage per trade)

            How Adaptive Learning Works

            1. Trade Recording: Each trade is recorded with entry price and all indicator scores
            2. Performance Tracking: System tracks which indicators performed well in winning/losing trades
            3. Statistical Analysis: After N trades, calculates win rate and profit factor per indicator category
            4. Weight Recalibration: Adjusts weights based on performance (30% new + 70% old for smooth transition)
            5. Normalization: Ensures weights always sum to 100%
            6. Continuous Improvement: Uses new weights for subsequent trades
            This EA does NOT use:
            • Wide Stop-Losses 
            • Predictive analytics that guarantee future performance
            • Holy grail strategies
            • Guaranteed profit systems

              Recommended Usage

              • Test thoroughly on demo account (minimum 3-4 weeks)
              • Start with conservative risk settings (0.5-1% per trade)
              • Monitor performance regularly
              • Adjust parameters based on your risk tolerance
              • Use VPS for 24/7 operation recommended

              Recommended Settings

              • Working trading pair: XAUUSD (GOLD)
              • Timeframe: M15
              • Recommended deposit: $1000+
              • Minimum deposit: $500 (high-risk trading)
              • Minimum leverage: 1:30
              • Works with any broker, although an ECN broker with low spreads is recommended
              • A Virtual Private Server (VPS) can be used for a 24/7 uptime

                What makes Quant Engine different?

                Adaptability: Learns from past performance to optimize parameters

                Safety First: Multiple layers of risk management and margin protection

                Professional Grade: Built with institutional-level risk management principles

                No Overselling: Realistic expectations - no "get rich quick" promises

                Comprehensive: Combines technical analysis, risk management, and market awareness

                Remember: No trading system is perfect. Use proper risk management, test thoroughly, and never risk more than you can afford to lose.




                レビュー 1
                Angel Larroca
                874
                Angel Larroca 2025.11.03 13:34 
                 

                Aunque el EA por el momento opera con poca frecuencia,está muy bien diseñado y construido.El desarrollador muestra un alto nivel de compromiso tanto con su trabajo como con los usuarios y eso es muy apreciado.Pienso que este robot tiene mucho potencial y sin duda es una herramienta a tener en cuenta en cualquier portfolio.Yo personalmente lo estoy probando en mi cuenta real.

