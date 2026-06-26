DAX Robot MT5

5

DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices, the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designed for Traders who want to participate in the market without the need for constant chart monitoring while maintaining a disciplined and systematic approach to trading. By removing emotional decision making and automating the entire trading process, the robot provides a structured solution for both beginner and experienced traders seeking consistency and efficiency. To provide additional protection during periods of increased market uncertainty, DAX Robot includes a built in news filter. The robot automatically avoids opening new positions during important high impact economic events and remains inactive for 60 minutes before and 60 minutes after major news releases, helping to reduce exposure to unpredictable market volatility. A detailed user manual is included and available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Polish, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchasing the robot, please send us a private message. You will receive access to our private community group, the complete installation and setup manual, and assistance from our dedicated support team who will help you with configuration and answer any questions you may have. Live results are available on our website.

The special price $1299 is valid until 14 August 2026. After that, the price will gradually increase with each new sale until reaching the final price of $2199.

After purchasing or renting the DAX Robot, you can receive One of our Tool for Free: (Price Action Robot, Wall Street Robot, AI Prop Firms, Aussie Loonie EA, AX Indicator or Multi Indicator)

Key features:

  • DAX H1 Optimization
    DAX Robot is fully optimized for the H1 timeframe, allowing the system to focus on higher quality market opportunities while reducing unnecessary market noise.

  • Flexible Trade Direction
    Users can choose Buy only, Sell only, or Buy and Sell trading modes depending on market conditions and personal trading preferences.

  • Built In Trading Schedule
    Trading hours can be individually configured for each day of the week, giving users complete flexibility and control over trading activity.

  • News Filter Protection
    Integrated news filter helps avoid trading during high impact economic events and periods of increased market uncertainty.

  • Holiday Trading Control
    Optional holiday protection settings help avoid trading during low liquidity conditions and unpredictable market behavior.

  • Risk Control
    Built in risk management features help maintain disciplined trading conditions and controlled market exposure.

  • Daily Profit and Drawdown Protection
    Optional Daily Profit and Max Drawdown settings allow traders to define daily limits and protect account performance.

  • Take Profit
    Users can configure fixed Take Profit levels or use the robot's automated trade management system.

  • Stop Loss
    The system supports fixed Stop Loss settings or % Stop Loss.

  • Trading Panel
    Integrated trading panel provides real time trading statistics, market information, and robot status directly on the chart.

  • Volatility Monitoring
    Built in volatility analysis helps the robot identify changing market conditions and adapt to periods of increased or reduced market activity.

  • Smart Entry Filtering
    Advanced entry filters analyze trend direction, momentum, and market structure before opening new positions, helping the robot focus on higher probability setups.

    How to properly test the DAX Robot in the MetaTrader 5 tester?
    Please select a deposit of 1000 or any other amount, a custom date, select Every Tick Normal, Fixed lots 0.01, and choose a Leverage 1:100 or more, then click the start button in the MetaTrader 5 tester. If you set a lower leverage, the result will be a little worse, whereas if you were to use a higher leverage the result would be better. 

    How do I start:

    • After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.
    • Turn on Algo Trading in your platform, add an EA to the H1 chart on the DAX, set everything according to the manual and that's it.
    • The DAX Robot can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:20 up to 1:1000. We suggest to running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account. 

    Information:

    • Pair: DAX, GER40
    • Timeframe: H1
    • Minimum lots: 0.01
    • Platform: MetaTrader 5
    • Minimum deposit: 3000
    • Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

    Updates:
    The current version of this robot is 1.0. All future updates are provided free of charge and the latest version is always available directly from the platform.

    Price:
    The robot costs $1299 and the price will gradually increase with each new sale until reaching $1999.

    DAX ROBOT - Frequently Asked Questions

    1. What makes DAX Robot different from other trading robots?
      DAX Robot is designed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by analyzing trend direction, market momentum, volatility, and price action while automatically managing trades using its built in risk management system.

    2. Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use the system?
      No. The robot comes with optimized default settings. The user only needs to configure the lot size and preferred risk level. All trade execution and management processes are handled automatically by the system.

    3. Which markets does DAX Robot support?
      The system is optimized exclusively for the DAX 40 Index, allowing it to focus entirely on one of Europe's most actively traded and volatile markets.

    4. What timeframe should I use?
      DAX Robot is designed to operate on the H1 timeframe. Using the recommended timeframe ensures optimal performance and strategy execution.

    5. Does the robot trade fully automatically?
      Yes. The system operates fully automatically, monitoring market conditions and opening trades only when its predefined trading criteria are met.

    6. How does trade management work?
      The robot includes advanced trade management features:
      - configurable Take Profit
      - configurable Stop Loss
      - built in news protection
      - automatic position management
      - risk control settings

    7. Can I customize the settings?
      Yes. You can adjust key parameters such as lot size, risk settings, trading hours, news filters, Daily Profit protection, Max Drawdown protection, and other safety features.

    8. Can I use DAX Robot with any broker?
      Yes. The system works with any broker that supports MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 and offers DAX 40 Index trading.

    9. Does the robot trade during important news events?
      No. DAX Robot includes a built in news filter that prevents new positions from being opened 60 minutes before and 60 minutes after high impact economic news releases.

    10. Will I receive updates?
      Yes. All future updates and improvements are provided free of charge.

    11. What do I receive after purchase?
      After purchase, you will receive:
      - access to DAX Robot for MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5
      - complete installation and setup manual
      - access to private support group
      - free future updates

    After purchase, please send a private message to receive access to the private group, user manual, and support.

    Отзывы 3
    Blvght
    404
    Blvght 2026.06.30 17:35 
     

    Great EA so far. The DAX Robot MT5 is very clean, easy to set up, and the strategy is well put together for the DAX 40 on the H1 timeframe. I like that it focuses on trend, momentum, and volatility instead of just randomly entering trades. The built-in news filter is also a big plus because it helps avoid high-impact events and unnecessary risk. The support and setup instructions are clear, and overall it feels like a professional automated trading system for anyone who wants a more disciplined approach to trading.

    Lorymia2131
    328
    Lorymia2131 2026.06.30 12:34 
     

    Hi, Dax Robot is a very specific and interesting EA. It was designed and developed on a single Dax 40 Index pair. The EA continuously analyzes the market and attempts to place high-quality trades. I don't need constant chart monitoring; this EA gives me peace of mind with an excellent win rate. Support is always super helpful, and it's also suitable for non-professional traders. I'm very happy with my purchase. This EA will give me great satisfaction. Kudos to the developers. Thanks, MqlBlue.

    Nick
    445
    Nick 2026.06.30 11:56 
     

    I've been running this DAX robot for the last few days, and it's been a pleasant surprise. I like that it doesn't jump into trades all the time, it waits for good opportunities and stays patient. The trades have been clean, and the results have been steady so far. It's nice to have an EA that feels calm instead of chasing every market move. Looking forward to seeing how it performs over the next few weeks. So far, I'm happy with it!

    Рекомендуем также
    Gyroscopes mt5
    Nadiya Mirosh
    5 (2)
    Эксперты
    Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
    ProTrade EA
    Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
    Эксперты
    Key Features   Automated Candle Pattern Recognition 10 Professional Patterns : Detects Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Hammer/Shooting Star, Morning/Evening Star, Piercing/Dark Cloud, and 6 additional professional candlestick patterns Smart Filtering : Combine multiple patterns with configurable confirmation logic Volume Confirmation : Optional volume filter to validate pattern strength Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Separate execution and bias timeframes for better timing   Trading Dashboard Int
    Panha Scalping EA MT5
    Huy Phanna
    2.75 (4)
    Эксперты
    PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 is a professional automated scalping system designed to trade fast-moving forex markets using real-time market direction and advanced position control. The EA focuses on precise entries, controlled exposure, and intelligent basket-level profit and risk management, making it suitable for traders who want structured, automated scalping without complex configuration. Strategy Overview Market-direction based scalping Designed for fast-moving forex symbo
    FREE
    Impuls Pro
    Sergey Batudayev
    Эксперты
    Стратегия советника строиться на  Swing трейдинге , со входами после резких импульсов,    вычисляемых индикатором iPump. Как ранее упоминалось, в советнике есть возможность открытие ручных сделок с автоматическим сопровождением – для нисходящего тренда  ↓ мы входим в сделку   после коррекционного роста цены, актив попадет в зону перекупленности, мы продаем по тренду. – для восходящего тренда ↑мы входим в сделку после коррекционного падения цены, актив попадет в зону перепроданности, мы покупаем
    NAS100 Strategy EA v1
    Sergio Millares Raposo
    Эксперты
    Профессиональный советник (Expert Advisor, EA) для индексов Nasdaq 100 и XAU/USD, работающий на 5-минутном таймфрейме и основанный на пересечениях скользящих средних для выявления трендов и четких точек входа в сделки с золотом и индексом Nasdaq 100. Он разработан для обнаружения быстрых и устойчивых движений, отфильтровывая ложные сигналы и избегая шума на боковых рынках. Идеально подходит для трейдеров, стремящихся к автоматизации, стабильности и четкой стратегии в отношении высоковолатильного
    PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    5 (3)
    Эксперты
    The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
    AurumPulse Pro Gold
    Mohamad Syamir Bin Senin
    Эксперты
    AurumPulse Pro – Smart Intraday Gold Trading EA AurumPulse Pro is a professional XAUUSD intraday trading robot designed for real-tick market conditions, combining momentum logic, dynamic trade management, and session-based execution to capture high-probability gold movements on lower timeframes. About AurumPulse Pro AurumPulse Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) trading under real tick conditions . This EA is designed for traders
    Hamster Scalping mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4.71 (241)
    Эксперты
    Hamster Scalping - полностью автоматический торговый советник. Стратегия ночной скальпинг. В качестве входов используется индикатор RSI и фильтр по ATR. Для работы советника требуется хеджинговый тип счета. ВАЖНО! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить инструкции и бонус! Мониторинг реальной работы, а также другие мои разработки можно посмотреть тут: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mechanic/seller Общие рекомендации Минимальный депозит 100 долларов, используйте ECN счета с минимальн
    Gold Excel Trader
    Andrew Pun Magar
    Эксперты
    After vigorous research on the pattern recognition system, we implemented the strategy with two way confirmation for XAUUSD. This time for XAUUSD, this strategy is targeted to mainly keep the DD low as possible. We have tested it on 0.01, 0.02 and 0.03... the bare minimum possible on $1k account. The DD has remained below 10%.  As Buffet says "There are two rules to making money: 1) Never lose money and 2) Never forget rule no.1"  Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385099 Gold Excel
    Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
    Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
    Эксперты
    Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
    LT Gap EA
    BacktestPro LLC
    Эксперты
    Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
    Simo Professional
    Maryna Shulzhenko
    Эксперты
    Описание   Simo : инновационный робот с уникальной торговой системой Simo представляет собой революционного торгового робота, который меняет правила игры благодаря своей уникальной торговой системе. Используя анализ настроений и машинное обучение, Simo обеспечивает совершение сделок на новом уровне. Этот робот может работать на любом часовом периоде, с любой валютной парой и на сервере любого брокера. Simo использует собственный алгоритм для принятия торговых решений. Разнообразные подходы к а
    Gold Slayer
    Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
    4.64 (11)
    Эксперты
    Gold Market Domination Прецизионная скальпинговая машина, разработанная на QuantConnect (непревзойдённая на рынке золота, пишите в ЛС за настройками) Она создана с одной целью: полное доминирование на рынке GOLD (XAUUSD) с постоянно прибыльными результатами трейдинга. старые сигналы смотрите на нашей странице MyFXBook MeanFX СТАРТОВАЯ ЦЕНА: Сейчас повышена до 99$ — осталось 2 копии по этой цене, не упустите возможность! Цена повышается на 10$ после каждых 5 продаж! Финальная цена 1666$ Честн
    Exclusive Imperium MT5
    Natalyia Nikitina
    Эксперты
    Exclusive Imperium MT5 — автоматизированная торговая система Exclusive Imperium MT5 — это эксперт-советник для MetaTrader 5, основанный на алгоритмах анализа рынка и управлении рисками. Советник работает в полностью автоматическом режиме и требует минимального вмешательства со стороны трейдера. Внимание! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки , чтобы получить инструкции по настройке! ВАЖНО: Все примеры, скриншоты и тесты приведены исключительно в демонстрационных целях. Если у одного брокера опре
    Investopedia FIVE
    Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
    Эксперты
    Советник Investopedia FIVE EA основан на этой статье: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp ТОРГОВЫЕ УСЛОВИЯ - Ищите валютную пару, торгующуюся ниже EMA X-периода, а MACD находится на отрицательной территории. - Подождите, пока цена пересечет EMA X-периода, затем убедитесь, что MACD либо находится в процессе перехода от отрицательного к положительному, либо перешел на положительную территорию в течение пяти баров. - Открывайте длинные позиции на X пунктов выше
    GoldTrend Retriever
    Brighton Kukasira
    Эксперты
    Welcome to the Future of Trading: Your Ultimate AI Assistant!   Unleash the Power of AI Trading Welcome to a revolutionary trading experience with our cutting-edge EA (Expert Advisor). Designed with the latest advancements in AI technology, this tool is your gateway to smarter, more efficient trading. Whether you are a seasoned trader or just starting out, our EA is tailored to meet your needs and elevate your trading game. Key Features ·        Advanced Algorithms: Leverage the pow
    Malaysian Support and Resistance
    Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
    Эксперты
    Classic SNR EA Эксперт для MetaTrader 5 | Мульти-символьная торговля по уровням Support & Resistance с трендовой логикой Обзор Classic SNR Breakout EA - это профессиональный торговый робот, который определяет структурные уровни поддержки и сопротивления (Support & Resistance) с использованием дневных точек разворота и совершает сделки на основе ценового действия часового таймфрейма (H1) относительно этих уровней. EA применяет   двойную логику : на восходящем тренде продает при отбое (закрытии H1
    Gold Soverient H4
    Arockia Dinesh Babu
    Эксперты
    Trading Specifications: Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: H4 (Required for optimal performance) Strategy: Swing Trading / Trend Following Minimum Deposit: $1000 (Recommended for proper risk management) Lot Size : 0.01 ·         Within a year, your entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. ·         The current price of $599 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased
    ComplexEuro Edge Pro
    Luke Anthony Coles
    Эксперты
    REAL BACKTEST / LONG TERM PROFITIBILITY Introducing ComplexEuro Edge PRO , an advanced Expert Advisor, meticulously designed 'EURUSD' trading system that specializes in executing high-precision trades by implementing a unique set of strict conditions and technical criteria.  ComplexEuro is unlike other EAs that rely on generic algorithms , martingale/grid or other 'AI' gimmicks that do not work long term. Minimum Deposit : $100 TimeFrame : M1 Pair : EURUSD VPS is recommended Auto Close at weeke
    Aureus Trader
    Divyesh Pandey
    Эксперты
    Aureus Trader is an automated scalping robot for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade actively on liquid forex and crypto pairs with strict risk control and low latency execution. ​ What Aureus Trader does Aureus Trader focuses on short-term price movements, opening and closing trades frequently during high-liquidity sessions. ​ The algorithm uses technical filters to avoid abnormal spreads and low-volatility periods, aiming to capture quick intraday moves rather than long trends. ​ Risk management T
    BTC Breakout Scalper No Grid No Martingale
    Huu Loi Ly
    Эксперты
    Strategy Overview BTC Breakout Scalper Pro is a breakout scalper for BTCUSD M1 that places pending stop orders at high-volatility breakout points, confirmed by RSI filter (12/88 extremes) and ADX M15 ≥ 20 (trending market only). The EA does NOT use martingale, grid, or hedging. Each trade is a single position with predefined SL/TP based on price percentage. Position size scales with account equity via the built-in Smart_Lots algorithm — bounded by your chosen MaxLots cap (.set file). Backtest Re
    Open lock MT5
    Sergey Likho
    5 (4)
    Эксперты
    Советник помогает сократить просадку на счете. Для этого убыточная сделка разбивается на множество мелких частей, каждая из которых закрывается отдельно. Советник может взаимодействовать с другими экспертами. Например, при достижении определенной просадки Open Lock может отключить другого советника и взять работу со сделками на себя. Open lock для MetaTrader 4 доступен по ссылке Алгоритм работы советника использует встречные сделки и большое число открытых позиций, поэтому для работы требуется х
    Gold Hunter Master
    CENK GUNER
    Эксперты
    This Expert Advisor has been specifically developed for Gold (XAUUSD) trading and is structured to operate under high-volatility market conditions. Historical backtest observations indicate stable operational behavior during major market movements over the past year. Based on these results, a minimum account balance of approximately 1,000 USD with a 0.01 lot size is recommended. Using significantly smaller balances may increase exposure to risk and is generally not advisable from a capital manag
    Extensiver
    Syed Oarasul Islam
    Эксперты
    Extensiver is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Extension Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51242 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Extension, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci
    Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
    Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
    Эксперты
    The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
    Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
    Percival David
    Эксперты
    Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
    The Gold Buyer
    Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
    Эксперты
    Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
    Boring Gold EA Xauusd Trend RSI Strategy MT5
    Mate Patrik Toth
    5 (1)
    Эксперты
    Стратегия Boring Gold (XAUUSD) История создания Boring Gold Я создал этот советник, потому что устал от бесконечного поиска «Святого Грааля». Как и многие из вас, я годами гонялся за высокочастотными ботами, которые выглядели отлично месяц, а потом сливали депозит. Я понял, что институциональная торговля золотом — это не сложность, а дисциплина. Сначала я разработал эту логику для своей ручной торговли на XAUUSD. После 14 месяцев стабильных результатов я закодировал каждое правило в этот советн
    Sun Bin SCF
    Peat Winch
    Эксперты
    Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
    Smart M Quantum
    Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
    Эксперты
    Smart Money Quantum EA Smart Money Quantum is an advanced algorithmic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically to trade XAU/USD (gold) on the M15 timeframe. This system combines Smart Money Concepts (SMC) principles with institutional risk management to capture high-probability movements in the gold market. Key Features Trading Strategy SMC Methodology: Accurately identifies and trades institutional Order Blocks Break & Retest System: Confirms liquidity zones before executing trades RSI
    С этим продуктом покупают
    Scalping Robot Pro MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.46 (138)
    Эксперты
    Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (46)
    Эксперты
    ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.31 (113)
    Эксперты
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    XIRO Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (34)
    Эксперты
    XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.76 (140)
    Эксперты
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (27)
    Эксперты
    Syna 7 - ИИ, который остаётся со сделкой Большинство торговых систем перестают думать после входа. Syna так не делает. Syna 7 — это торговый ИИ-ассистент и автономная торговая система, созданная для того, чтобы участвовать в процессе от анализа до выхода. Она может отслеживать текущие условия, помнить контекст сделки, оценивать новости и волатильность, управлять позициями, координировать счета и продолжать пересматривать решения после открытия ордера. Торговля не заканчивается на входе. Интелле
    Waka Waka EA MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.13 (40)
    Эксперты
    8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
    Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
    Dragoljub Vujcic
    Эксперты
    Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – Высокочастотная алгоритмическая ИИ-система для золота Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 — это высокопроизводительная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для рынка золота (XAUUSD). Этот советник использует передовую мультитаймфреймовую аналитическую систему, сочетающую трендово-импульсный метод с точными фильтрами волатильности и анти-разворота для фиксации быстрых внутридневных рыночных неэффективностей. Попробуйте наши другие советники:  GET ONE F
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.53 (123)
    Эксперты
    Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
    Bitcoin Scalping MT5
    Lo Thi Mai Loan
    5 (5)
    Эксперты
    [ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 Представляем Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – умного советника для криптотрейдинга ПРОМОЦИЯ ПРИ ЗАПУСКЕ: Осталось всего 3 копии по текущей цене! Итоговая цена: $3999.99 БОНУС - ПРИОБРЕТИТЕ ЛИЦЕНЗИЮ НА ПОСТОЯННЫЙ ДОСТУП К BITCOIN SCALPING И ПОЛУЧИТЕ БЕСПЛАТНОЕ ПО ALGO ТРЕЙДИНГ
    AiQ
    William Brandon Autry
    4.87 (38)
    Эксперты
    Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
    Bonnitta EA MT5
    Ugochukwu Mobi
    3.38 (21)
    Эксперты
    Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
    PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
    Abhinav Puri
    5 (1)
    Эксперты
    Точность. Цель. Результат. НЕ ПРОСТО СКАЛЬПЕР — ЭТО СИСТЕМА PythonX M1 Scalper — это не обычный торговый робот. Это специализированная система скальпинга, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1 , с точными входами, умным контролем риска и устойчивой прибылью в долгосрочной перспективе. Тестировался на 9 популярных брокерах с депозитом всего $500 и показал впечатляющие результаты — до $500 000 чистой прибыли , без мартингейла и усреднения. УМНЫЙ ВХОД — ФИЛЬТРЫ, РАБОТАЮЩИЕ ВМЕСТЕ Pyt
    Perceptrader AI MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.67 (6)
    Эксперты
    80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
    BulletProof BTC
    Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
    5 (1)
    Эксперты
    BULLETPROOF BTC — советник Session Breakout для BTC/USD Полностью автоматическая система торговли пробоев сессионных диапазонов для Биткоина. БЕЗ мартингейла. БЕЗ сетки. БЕЗ усреднения убытков. БЕЗ скрытых механизмов "восстановления". Стоп-лосс и тейк-профит на каждой позиции, всегда. 6 профилей риска, настройка в один клик. Проверен на целом годе out-of-sample данных. ------------------------------- ЧЕМ ЭТОТ СОВЕТНИК ОТЛИЧАЕТСЯ: ПРОВЕРКА, А НЕ ОБЕЩАНИЯ ------------------------------- Больш
    Velora MT5
    Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
    Эксперты
    The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
    Minting
    Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
    Эксперты
    ПРИКРЕПИТЕ к графику M1 или M5 для наилучших результатов и быстрых входов и выходов Minting – The Gold Scalper (Lite Edition) — это упрощённый, профессиональный советник, разработанный компанией Ramulo Software Ltd., специально созданный для извлечения прибыли из высокой волатильности и потенциала золота (XAUUSD). Он объединяет интеллектуальную рыночную структуру на основе EMA, определение тренда с помощью ATR, многоуровневый USD-трейлинг и строгий контроль просадки в лёгкую и простую в использ
    EA Miracolo
    Amazing Traders
    Эксперты
    Real monitoring     :   EA Miracolo    1 Real monitoring       :   EA Miracolo     2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a
    Amazing Brain MT5
    Amazing Traders
    5 (1)
    Эксперты
    Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
    Golden Pickaxe MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    3.56 (9)
    Эксперты
    EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
    Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
    Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
    5 (1)
    Эксперты
    Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Профессиональный советник для MetaTrader 5 на базе XAUUSD, сетки, мартингейла, хеджирования и контроля корзин сделок Обзор продукта Super Hybrid EA AI Pro — это торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный преимущественно для торговли XAUUSD. Советник объединяет сеточную торговлю, мартингейл-прогрессию лота, опциональное хеджирование, управление корзиной сделок, контроль торговых сессий, новостной фильтр, фильтр событий Федеральной резервной системы США, защиту от про
    Night Hunter Pro MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    3.92 (37)
    Эксперты
    У советника есть трек: многие месяцы стабильной торговли с  низкой просадкой : All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro  - это продвинутый  скальпер,  использующий умные алгоритмы входа/выхода с фильтрами для определения самых безопасных точек входа в спокойные периоды рынка. Эта система ориентирована на  долгосрочный рост. Это профессиональная система, разработанная мной много лет назад, которая постоянно обновляется и включает в себя последние инновации в области торговли. Ничего модного, никакого т
    XAU Temporal Interference
    Napat Puangjunkum
    Эксперты
    XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
    Scalp Master MT5
    Hari Parajuli
    Эксперты
    Scalp Master Expert Advisor — это полностью автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для скальпинговых стратегий в условиях трендового рынка. Она создана для выявления краткосрочных торговых возможностей на ликвидных рынках с особым акцентом на качество сделок и контроль риска. EA подходит для трейдеров, которые предпочитают системный и основанный на правилах подход без ручного вмешательства. Он лучше всего работает на инструментах с низкими спредами и высокой ликвидностью, включая: XA
    DeepMatrix FX
    Tingting Yu
    Эксперты
    DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
    Swingy3
    Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
    Эксперты
    Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
    Foli Pivots MT5
    John Folly Akwetey
    Эксперты
    Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
    Trade Vantage v5
    Yvan Musatov
    Эксперты
    Представляем   Trade Vantage : Профессиональный аналитик рынка Trade Vantage   — это высокоэффективный аналитический инструмент, который использует специализированный алгоритм для торговли на рынке Форекс и с криптовалютами. Его принцип работы основан на анализе цен за определенный временной интервал, выявлении силы и амплитуды ценовых движений с помощью уникальной системы индикации. Когда тренд теряет свою силу и меняет направление, эксперт закрывает предыдущую позицию и открывает новую. Также
    Gold Catalyst EA MT5
    Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
    Эксперты
    Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — описание для MQL5 Market Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 Автоматизированная двухмодульная система торговли золотом для MetaTrader 5 1. Обзор продукта Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — полностью автоматизированный советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD и других брокерских символов, содержащих XAU или GOLD. Версия 6.0 объединяет два независимых торговых модуля в одном советнике. Каждый модуль отдельно оценивает рыночные условия и использует собственный фиксирован
    PythonX GbpUsd M1 Sniper
    Abhinav Puri
    5 (1)
    Эксперты
    PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper Structure-Based Precision Scalping Expert Advisor PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper is a high-precision Expert Advisor developed specifically for GBPUSD on the M1 timeframe. The system is built around Smart Money Concepts, focusing on market structure behavior to identify high-probability entries with minimal noise. The strategy leverages Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to detect momentum shifts and early reversals, allowing the EA to enter trades with st
    Другие продукты этого автора
    Scalping Robot Pro MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.46 (138)
    Эксперты
    Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.31 (113)
    Эксперты
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Эксперты
    XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
    Scalping Robot Pro MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (11)
    Эксперты
    Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
    XIRO Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (34)
    Эксперты
    XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.72 (43)
    Эксперты
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.76 (140)
    Эксперты
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Wall Street Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    3.89 (18)
    Эксперты
    Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
    Aussie Loonie EA MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Эксперты
    Aussie Loonie EA is a professional trading system developed exclusively for the AUDCAD currency pair. This cross pair is widely recognized for its stable and technical behavior, which makes it particularly attractive for traders who prefer structured and predictable market conditions rather than extreme volatility and sudden price spikes. By focusing solely on AUDCAD, the system is able to adapt precisely to the specific characteristics, rhythm and movement patterns of this pair. The EA operates
    Price Action Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    3.86 (7)
    Эксперты
    Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
    AI Prop Firms MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4 (16)
    Эксперты
    AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
    Wall Street Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (1)
    Эксперты
    Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.29 (42)
    Эксперты
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.83 (24)
    Утилиты
    XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
    FREE
    AI Prop Firms MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Эксперты
    AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
    XIRO Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (7)
    Эксперты
    XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
    DAX Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    Эксперты
    DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
    Price Action Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    Эксперты
    Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
    XP Forex Trade Manager MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.4 (10)
    Утилиты
    Forex Trade Manager MT5 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 5. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
    FREE
    One Click MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (1)
    Утилиты
    One Click Close MT5 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
    FREE
    AX Forex Indicator MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    The AX Forex Indicator MT5 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
    XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    Индикаторы
    The XR Gartley Pattern MT5 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern Indicator, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. List of all our available tools for Traders: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlblue/sell
    FREE
    Multi Pairs Indicator MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    Индикаторы
    The Multi Pairs Forex Indicator is an   advanced trading too l that allows traders to track and analyze the performance of   multiple currency pairs in real-time   on a single chart. It consolidates data from various Forex pairs, providing an at-a-glance overview of market conditions across different currencies and helps you save time. Useful for various trading styles, including scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're monitoring major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, or more exoti
    XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    Утилиты
    Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
    FREE
    One Click MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    Утилиты
    One Click Close MT4 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
    FREE
    XP Forex Trade Manager MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.67 (6)
    Утилиты
    Forex Trade Manager MT4 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 4. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
    FREE
    XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.67 (9)
    Утилиты
    XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
    FREE
    XE Forex Strength Indicator MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (6)
    Индикаторы
    XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT5 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
    FREE
    XE Forex Strength Indicator MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (5)
    Индикаторы
    XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT4 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
    FREE
    XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    Индикаторы
    The XR Gartley Pattern MT4 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss, Timeframe H1. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. List of all our available tools for Traders:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlblu
    FREE
    Фильтр:
    Blvght
    404
    Blvght 2026.06.30 17:35 
     

    Great EA so far. The DAX Robot MT5 is very clean, easy to set up, and the strategy is well put together for the DAX 40 on the H1 timeframe. I like that it focuses on trend, momentum, and volatility instead of just randomly entering trades. The built-in news filter is also a big plus because it helps avoid high-impact events and unnecessary risk. The support and setup instructions are clear, and overall it feels like a professional automated trading system for anyone who wants a more disciplined approach to trading.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81832
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.06.30 18:13
    Hi. We truly appreciate your trust and your support. It is always rewarding to see that the work we put into developing DAX Robot is delivering positive results for our users. From the very beginning, our goal has been to create a stable and reliable trading system that focuses on disciplined trade execution, intelligent risk management, and consistent long-term performance rather than unrealistic promises. We are also grateful that you followed the recommended setup and usage guidelines. Every Expert Advisor performs best when it is used according to the manual, with the recommended broker, trading conditions, and risk settings. This allows the strategy to operate exactly as it was designed. We continuously monitor the performance of DAX Robot and regularly work on improvements, optimizations, and new features to ensure that the system keeps adapting to changing market conditions while maintaining the core strategy that has been thoroughly tested. Thank you once again for your excellent feedback and for being part of our trading community. We wish you continued success with DAX Robot, and if you ever have any questions or need assistance, our support team will always be happy to help. Happy trading👍📊
    Lorymia2131
    328
    Lorymia2131 2026.06.30 12:34 
     

    Hi, Dax Robot is a very specific and interesting EA. It was designed and developed on a single Dax 40 Index pair. The EA continuously analyzes the market and attempts to place high-quality trades. I don't need constant chart monitoring; this EA gives me peace of mind with an excellent win rate. Support is always super helpful, and it's also suitable for non-professional traders. I'm very happy with my purchase. This EA will give me great satisfaction. Kudos to the developers. Thanks, MqlBlue.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81832
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.06.30 13:03
    Hi. We truly appreciate your trust and your support. It is always rewarding to see that the work we put into developing DAX Robot is delivering positive results for our users. From the very beginning, our goal has been to create a stable and reliable trading system that focuses on disciplined trade execution, intelligent risk management, and consistent long-term performance rather than unrealistic promises. We are also grateful that you followed the recommended setup and usage guidelines. Every Expert Advisor performs best when it is used according to the manual, with the recommended broker, trading conditions, and risk settings. This allows the strategy to operate exactly as it was designed. We continuously monitor the performance of DAX Robot and regularly work on improvements, optimizations, and new features to ensure that the system keeps adapting to changing market conditions while maintaining the core strategy that has been thoroughly tested. Thank you once again for your excellent feedback and for being part of our trading community. We wish you continued success with DAX Robot, and if you ever have any questions or need assistance, our support team will always be happy to help. Happy trading👍📊
    Nick
    445
    Nick 2026.06.30 11:56 
     

    I've been running this DAX robot for the last few days, and it's been a pleasant surprise. I like that it doesn't jump into trades all the time, it waits for good opportunities and stays patient. The trades have been clean, and the results have been steady so far. It's nice to have an EA that feels calm instead of chasing every market move. Looking forward to seeing how it performs over the next few weeks. So far, I'm happy with it!

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81832
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.06.30 12:06
    Hi. We truly appreciate your trust and your support. It is always rewarding to see that the work we put into developing DAX Robot is delivering positive results for our users. From the very beginning, our goal has been to create a stable and reliable trading system that focuses on disciplined trade execution, intelligent risk management, and consistent long-term performance rather than unrealistic promises. We are also grateful that you followed the recommended setup and usage guidelines. Every Expert Advisor performs best when it is used according to the manual, with the recommended broker, trading conditions, and risk settings. This allows the strategy to operate exactly as it was designed. We continuously monitor the performance of DAX Robot and regularly work on improvements, optimizations, and new features to ensure that the system keeps adapting to changing market conditions while maintaining the core strategy that has been thoroughly tested. Thank you once again for your excellent feedback and for being part of our trading community. We wish you continued success with DAX Robot, and if you ever have any questions or need assistance, our support team will always be happy to help. Happy trading👍📊
    Ответ на отзыв