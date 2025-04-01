Predict lows and highs

Introducing Predict Lows and Highs EA, the ultimate automated trading solution designed to accurately forecast market peaks and troughs. This Expert Advisor (EA) is engineered to optimize your trading performance across multiple instruments and timeframes.


Recommended Settings

• Symbol: XAUUSD

• Timeframe: H1

• Minimum Deposit: $1000-3000

• VPS: Strongly recommended for uninterrupted trading


Important Notice

Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. It is essential to test any EA on a demo account or with a small live position before committing larger capital. Market conditions may vary, and proper risk management is vital for long-term trading success.


