Manual Strategy Tester Assistant

The Manual Strategy Tester Assistant Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to assist traders in testing their strategies manually using the Strategy Tester in MetaTrader 4. This expert advisor provides a user-friendly panel with intuitive controls to set orders, calculate lot size, manage risk, and monitor account balance and equity directly on the chart.

Key Features:

  • User-friendly panel with 5 buttons for easy navigation and control.
  • Risk management functionality: Set the desired risk amount and calculate the lot size accordingly.
  • Set Lines: Automatically displays entry stop and take profit lines on the chart for precise order placement.
  • Order Placement: Open pending orders (Buy Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Limit, Sell Stop) based on the position of the entry line relative to the Ask or Bid price.
  • Remove Line: Quickly remove entry, stop and take profit lines after placing orders.
  • Move to Breakeven: Move the order to breakeven once it is in profit.
  • Delete Orders: Close all pending or opened trades with a single click.
  • Real-time display of balance and equity on the panel for easy monitoring.

By using the Manual Strategy Tester Assistant Expert Advisor, traders can manually test their strategies within the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester, enabling them to fine-tune their trading approaches and validate their trading ideas effectively.


Video Manual Strategy Tester Assistant
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Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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