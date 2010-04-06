Chart Price Alerts EA MT4
- Yardımcı programlar
- Crusader Network S.R.L.
- Sürüm: 1.0
📢 Price Alert EA for MT4 – Customizable Alert System with Intuitive Chart Interface
The CFN Price Alerts EA is a powerful yet easy-to-use Expert Advisor designed for traders who want full control over price level alerts directly from their MT4 charts. No need to manually set alerts through MT4’s native system – this EA gives you an on-chart interface to quickly set, view, and remove price alerts with flexibility.
✨ Key Features:
- Set unlimited price alerts directly on your chart.
- Visual display of all active alerts.
- Horizontal lines drawn at each alert level.
- Alerts include sound notifications and pop-ups.
- Alerts saved and restored after EA removal or restart.
- Simple, user-friendly control panel.
🔧 How to Use:
-
Load EA on your chart:
- Attach the EA to any MT4 chart (any symbol and timeframe).
-
Input Alert Parameters:
- Price Level: Enter the specific price level where you want the alert.
- Condition:
- 0 = Alert triggers when price crosses above the level.
- 1 = Alert triggers when price crosses below the level.
- 2 = Alert triggers when price touches the level.
-
Add Alerts:
- Enter desired price level and condition.
- Click "Add Alert" to place the alert.
- A horizontal red line appears at your specified level.
-
Remove Alerts:
- Click "Clear All" to remove all active alerts from the chart.
-
Visual Feedback:
- Alerts are listed on the chart, showing price and condition.
- Triggered alerts automatically notify you via popup and sound.
-
Persistence:
- Alerts are saved automatically and reappear if you reload MT4 or reattach the EA.