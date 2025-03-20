Chart Price Alerts EA MT5

📢 Price Alert EA for MT5 – Intuitive On-Chart Alert System

The CFN Price Alerts EA for MetaTrader 5 is a professional, easy-to-use tool designed to simplify price monitoring and trading decisions. It allows traders to set customizable price level alerts directly from their charts—no more manual setup through MetaTrader's native alert system.

With a clean, interactive panel, you can quickly add, manage, and remove alerts. Alerts are visually displayed on the chart and saved between sessions, providing complete flexibility and control over your trading strategy.

✨ Key Features:

Easily set price alerts directly on the chart.

Choose alert conditions: Cross Above Cross Below Touch Specific Price

Visual panel for quick alert management.

Alerts displayed as horizontal lines with labels.

Sound and popup notifications when alerts trigger.

Alerts automatically saved and restored after platform restarts.

🔧 How to Use:

Attach EA to Chart: Load the EA on any MT5 chart, any symbol or timeframe. Input Alert Details: Price Level: Enter the price at which you want the alert.

Enter the price at which you want the alert. Condition: 0 = Price crosses above your level. 1 = Price crosses below your level. 2 = Price touches your level.

Manage Alerts: Click “Add Alert” after inputting the desired level and condition.

after inputting the desired level and condition. Alerts are shown as horizontal red lines with condition labels.

Click “Clear All” to remove all active alerts. Notification: Pop-up and sound notification play when conditions are met. Persistence: Alerts are saved automatically and restored on EA reload or MT5 restart.



