Chart Price Alerts EA MT5

📢 Price Alert EA for MT5 – Intuitive On-Chart Alert System

The CFN Price Alerts EA for MetaTrader 5 is a professional, easy-to-use tool designed to simplify price monitoring and trading decisions. It allows traders to set customizable price level alerts directly from their charts—no more manual setup through MetaTrader's native alert system.

With a clean, interactive panel, you can quickly add, manage, and remove alerts. Alerts are visually displayed on the chart and saved between sessions, providing complete flexibility and control over your trading strategy.

Key Features:

  • Easily set price alerts directly on the chart.
  • Choose alert conditions:
    • Cross Above
    • Cross Below
    • Touch Specific Price
  • Visual panel for quick alert management.
  • Alerts displayed as horizontal lines with labels.
  • Sound and popup notifications when alerts trigger.
  • Alerts automatically saved and restored after platform restarts.

🔧 How to Use:

  1. Attach EA to Chart:

    • Load the EA on any MT5 chart, any symbol or timeframe.

  2. Input Alert Details:

    • Price Level: Enter the price at which you want the alert.
    • Condition:
      • 0 = Price crosses above your level.
      • 1 = Price crosses below your level.
      • 2 = Price touches your level.

  3. Manage Alerts:

    • Click “Add Alert” after inputting the desired level and condition.
    • Alerts are shown as horizontal red lines with condition labels.
    • Click “Clear All” to remove all active alerts.

  4. Notification:

    • Pop-up and sound notification play when conditions are met.

  5. Persistence:

    • Alerts are saved automatically and restored on EA reload or MT5 restart.


More from author
Galactic Imperium EA MT4
Crusader Network S.R.L.
Experts
Galactic Imperium EA An Expert Advisor that places pending orders at a user-defined entry time each day and force-closes all positions at a specified exit time, capturing intraday range breakouts while avoiding overnight exposure. How It Works Entry Scan & Orders At your chosen hour & minute, the EA measures the high/low over a configurable look-back period. It places BuyStop and SellStop orders just beyond that range. Orders are split into multiple equal lots to minimize slippage and spread i
FREE
MA and EMA Indicator with Alerts MT5
Crusader Network S.R.L.
Indicators
CFN -  Multi MA & EMA Indicator for MT5 – with Alerts Take your chart analysis to the next level with the Multi MA & EMA Indicator for MetaTrader 5 – a versatile, efficient tool designed for traders who rely on Moving Averages and Exponential Moving Averages to interpret trends and make smarter trading decisions. Key Features: Supports up to 5 Moving Averages (MA) & 5 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Easily plot and manage up to 10 customizable averages directly on your MT5 charts.
FREE
MA and EMA Indicator with Alerts
Crusader Network S.R.L.
Indicators
CFN -  Multi MA & EMA Indicator for MT4 – with Alerts Enhance your technical analysis with the Multi MA & EMA Indicator – a powerful tool designed for traders who rely on Moving Averages and Exponential Moving Averages to spot trends, entries, and exits. Key Features: Supports up to 5 Moving Averages (MA) & 5 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Plot multiple MAs and EMAs simultaneously on your chart, fully customizable with individual periods. Custom Colors & Styles: Each MA and EMA l
FREE
MTF Trend Hunter EA MT4
Crusader Network S.R.L.
1 (1)
Experts
CFN  MTF Trend Hunter EA – Powerful Multi-Timeframe Trend Trading Tool The CFN  MTF Trend Hunter EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to help traders capitalize on strong trend movements with minimal effort. It combines higher timeframe trend analysis with lower timeframe precise entries, providing the perfect blend of market overview and tactical execution. This EA is ideal for swing traders and trend followers who want a reliable, automated solution to capture the bigger move
FREE
Chart Price Alerts EA MT4
Crusader Network S.R.L.
Utilities
Price Alert EA for MT4 – Customizable Alert System with Intuitive Chart Interface The CFN  Price Alerts EA is a powerful yet easy-to-use Expert Advisor designed for traders who want full control over price level alerts directly from their MT4 charts. No need to manually set alerts through MT4’s native system – this EA gives you an on-chart interface to quickly set, view, and remove price alerts with flexibility. Key Features: Set unlimited price alerts directly on your chart. Visual display
FREE
CFNSignals Turnaround Tuesday
Crusader Network S.R.L.
Experts
Time-Based MT4 Expert Advisor Overview: This Expert Advisor (EA) is a time-based trading system that automatically opens and closes trades based on pre-set days and times. It is designed for traders who prefer scheduled trading, allowing full control over entry and exit times while incorporating risk management features. Key Features: Automated Trading: The EA automatically opens a buy trade at a specific time and day of the week and closes it at a defined exit time. Single Trade Limitation:
CFNSignals Long Day
Crusader Network S.R.L.
Experts
CFNSignals - Long Day EA for MT4 – Automated Daily Buy Strategy Version: 1.1 Developer: CFNSignals - Crusader Network SRL Overview Go Long EA is a fully automated trading system designed to open a buy trade every day at a specific time and manage it with customizable stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels, trailing stops, and break-even protection . The EA ensures smooth execution with strict risk management , making it a powerful tool for traders looking for consistent and disciplined trad
Reply to review