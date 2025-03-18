MA and EMA Indicator with Alerts MT5

📈 CFN - Multi MA & EMA Indicator for MT5 – with Alerts

Take your chart analysis to the next level with the Multi MA & EMA Indicator for MetaTrader 5 – a versatile, efficient tool designed for traders who rely on Moving Averages and Exponential Moving Averages to interpret trends and make smarter trading decisions.

🔥 Key Features:

Supports up to 5 Moving Averages (MA) & 5 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA):
Easily plot and manage up to 10 customizable averages directly on your MT5 charts.

Custom Colors & Line Styles:
Each MA and EMA line can be assigned a unique color and style for easy identification.

Real-Time Alerts on Price Crossovers:
Get instant alerts (Pop-up, Sound, Push Notifications) whenever price crosses above or below any MA or EMA – ideal for identifying potential entry or exit points.

Flexible Configuration:

  • Set different periods for each individual MA and EMA (e.g., MA 7, EMA 50, EMA 200, etc.)
  • Choose between multiple MA calculation methods (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted)
  • Define applied price type (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.)
  • One-click option to enable or disable crossover alerts.

Optimized for MT5 Environment:
Handles are used for each MA and EMA, ensuring maximum speed and stability across all symbols and timeframes.

📊 How It Works:

  1. Plot Multiple MAs & EMAs:
    The indicator plots up to 5 Moving Averages (MAs) and 5 Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) based on your custom period settings.

  2. Distinct Visuals:
    Each line is uniquely color-coded and styled for clearer visibility and analysis.

  3. Price Cross Alerts:
    When price crosses over any MA or EMA, the indicator triggers an immediate alert notifying you of the crossover event.

⚙️ Settings Overview:

MA Periods (1-5) Customize periods for up to 5 Moving Averages
EMA Periods (1-5) Customize periods for up to 5 Exponential Moving Averages
MA Method Choose calculation type: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Weighted
Applied Price Select price type (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.)
Alerts Enable Enable/disable crossover alerts

🚀 Benefits:

  • Perfect for trend-following, scalping, and swing trading strategies.
  • Allows multi-average monitoring on any MT5 chart.
  • Real-time alerts help you stay informed and avoid missing key market moves.


