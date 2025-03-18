MA and EMA Indicator with Alerts MT5

📈 CFN -

Take your chart analysis to the next level with the Multi MA & EMA Indicator for MetaTrader 5 – a versatile, efficient tool designed for traders who rely on Moving Averages and Exponential Moving Averages to interpret trends and make smarter trading decisions.

🔥 Key Features:

✅ Supports up to 5 Moving Averages (MA) & 5 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA):

Easily plot and manage up to 10 customizable averages directly on your MT5 charts.

✅ Custom Colors & Line Styles:

Each MA and EMA line can be assigned a unique color and style for easy identification.

✅ Real-Time Alerts on Price Crossovers:

Get instant alerts (Pop-up, Sound, Push Notifications) whenever price crosses above or below any MA or EMA – ideal for identifying potential entry or exit points.

✅ Flexible Configuration:

Set different periods for each individual MA and EMA (e.g., MA 7, EMA 50, EMA 200, etc.)

Choose between multiple MA calculation methods (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted)

Define applied price type (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.)

One-click option to enable or disable crossover alerts.

✅ Optimized for MT5 Environment:

Handles are used for each MA and EMA, ensuring maximum speed and stability across all symbols and timeframes.

📊 How It Works:

Plot Multiple MAs & EMAs:

The indicator plots up to 5 Moving Averages (MAs) and 5 Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) based on your custom period settings. Distinct Visuals:

Each line is uniquely color-coded and styled for clearer visibility and analysis. Price Cross Alerts:

When price crosses over any MA or EMA, the indicator triggers an immediate alert notifying you of the crossover event.

⚙️ Settings Overview:

MA Periods (1-5) Customize periods for up to 5 Moving Averages EMA Periods (1-5) Customize periods for up to 5 Exponential Moving Averages MA Method Choose calculation type: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Weighted Applied Price Select price type (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.) Alerts Enable Enable/disable crossover alerts

🚀 Benefits:

Perfect for trend-following , scalping , and swing trading strategies.

, , and strategies. Allows multi-average monitoring on any MT5 chart.

Real-time alerts help you stay informed and avoid missing key market moves.



