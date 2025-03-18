MA and EMA Indicator with Alerts MT5
- Indicators
- Crusader Network S.R.L.
- Version: 1.0
Take your chart analysis to the next level with the Multi MA & EMA Indicator for MetaTrader 5 – a versatile, efficient tool designed for traders who rely on Moving Averages and Exponential Moving Averages to interpret trends and make smarter trading decisions.
🔥 Key Features:
✅ Supports up to 5 Moving Averages (MA) & 5 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA):
Easily plot and manage up to 10 customizable averages directly on your MT5 charts.
✅ Custom Colors & Line Styles:
Each MA and EMA line can be assigned a unique color and style for easy identification.
✅ Real-Time Alerts on Price Crossovers:
Get instant alerts (Pop-up, Sound, Push Notifications) whenever price crosses above or below any MA or EMA – ideal for identifying potential entry or exit points.
✅ Flexible Configuration:
- Set different periods for each individual MA and EMA (e.g., MA 7, EMA 50, EMA 200, etc.)
- Choose between multiple MA calculation methods (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted)
- Define applied price type (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.)
- One-click option to enable or disable crossover alerts.
✅ Optimized for MT5 Environment:
Handles are used for each MA and EMA, ensuring maximum speed and stability across all symbols and timeframes.
📊 How It Works:
-
Plot Multiple MAs & EMAs:
The indicator plots up to 5 Moving Averages (MAs) and 5 Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) based on your custom period settings.
-
Distinct Visuals:
Each line is uniquely color-coded and styled for clearer visibility and analysis.
-
Price Cross Alerts:
When price crosses over any MA or EMA, the indicator triggers an immediate alert notifying you of the crossover event.
⚙️ Settings Overview:
|MA Periods (1-5)
|Customize periods for up to 5 Moving Averages
|EMA Periods (1-5)
|Customize periods for up to 5 Exponential Moving Averages
|MA Method
|Choose calculation type: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Weighted
|Applied Price
|Select price type (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.)
|Alerts Enable
|Enable/disable crossover alerts
🚀 Benefits:
- Perfect for trend-following, scalping, and swing trading strategies.
- Allows multi-average monitoring on any MT5 chart.
- Real-time alerts help you stay informed and avoid missing key market moves.