CFNSignals Long Day
- Experts
- Crusader Network S.R.L.
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 10
Overview
Go Long EA is a fully automated trading system designed to open a buy trade every day at a specific time and manage it with customizable stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels, trailing stops, and break-even protection. The EA ensures smooth execution with strict risk management, making it a powerful tool for traders looking for consistent and disciplined trading strategies.
Key Features
✅ Automated Trading – Opens a buy position at a predefined time every day.
✅ Fixed Lot Size – Uses a fixed lot size for consistency, avoiding risk-based lot calculations.
✅ SL & TP in Percentage – Stop loss and take profit are calculated as a percentage of the entry price.
✅ Break-Even & Trailing Stop – Advanced risk management features to protect profits.
✅ Daily Trade Reset – Ensures only one trade per day to prevent overtrading.
✅ Automatic Trade Closure – Closes all positions at a specified time if enabled.
✅ Failsafe Mechanisms – Includes broker stop level checks, sufficient margin checks, and execution filters to ensure safe trading.
1️⃣ Daily Trade Execution
- The EA opens a buy position at a specific time based on user-defined parameters.
- It will only trade once per day and reset for the next trading session.
2️⃣ Risk Management & Protection
- Stop Loss (SL) & Take Profit (TP) are set as a percentage of the entry price.
- Break-even (BE) protection moves SL to a safe level once the price moves in favor.
- Trailing Stop (TSL) ensures that profits are locked in dynamically.
3️⃣ Automatic Position Closure (Optional)
- At the end of the trading session, the EA can automatically close all open positions.
4️⃣ Broker Compatibility & Compliance
- The EA checks for minimum stop levels, freeze levels, and free margin requirements before opening a trade to ensure compliance with broker conditions.
🔹 Trade Execution Settings
|TradingStartHour
|Hour to place a trade (MT4 server time)
|TradingStartMinute
|Minute to place a trade (MT4 server time)
|WaitForNewDayHigh
|If enabled, only trades if price breaks the previous day's high
🔹 Position Sizing & Risk Management
|FixedLots
|The exact lot size for each trade (e.g., 0.1, 0.5, 1.0)
|TP_Percent
|Take profit percentage of entry price (e.g., 1.5% TP means TP = Entry * 1.015)
|SL_Percent
|Stop loss percentage of entry price (e.g., 1.0% SL means SL = Entry * 0.99)
🔹 Trade Management & Protection
|BE_StopTriggerPoints
|When price moves this many points in profit, SL is moved to breakeven
|BE_StopPufferPoints
|Additional buffer points above breakeven when moving SL
|TSL_TriggerPoints
|Trailing stop activates when price moves this many points in profit
|TSL_Points
|Distance of trailing stop from current price
|TSL_StepPoints
|The step size in which the trailing stop moves
🔹 Automatic Position Closure
|ClosePositions
|If enabled, all trades are closed at the set time
|ClosePositionsHour
|Hour when all positions are closed
|ClosePositionsMinute
|Minute when all positions are closed
🔹 Miscellaneous
|OrderComment
|Custom comment for orders
|MagicNumber
|Unique identifier for the EA’s trades
|ChartComment
|If enabled, displays information on the chart
Why Choose This EA?
✅ Simplicity & Efficiency – Designed for traders who prefer fixed lot sizes and clear trade management.
✅ Safe & Broker-Friendly – Includes stop level checks, freeze level protection, and margin verification.
✅ Optimized for Performance – Runs efficiently with low CPU usage and fast execution.
✅ Adaptable for Different Strategies – Works well in trend-following and breakout strategies.