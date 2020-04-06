CFNSignals Long Day

Version: 1.1

Developer: CFNSignals - Crusader Network SRL

Overview

Go Long EA is a fully automated trading system designed to open a buy trade every day at a specific time and manage it with customizable stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels, trailing stops, and break-even protection. The EA ensures smooth execution with strict risk management, making it a powerful tool for traders looking for consistent and disciplined trading strategies.

Key Features

✅ Automated Trading – Opens a buy position at a predefined time every day.

✅ Fixed Lot Size – Uses a fixed lot size for consistency, avoiding risk-based lot calculations.

✅ SL & TP in Percentage – Stop loss and take profit are calculated as a percentage of the entry price.

✅ Break-Even & Trailing Stop – Advanced risk management features to protect profits.

✅ Daily Trade Reset – Ensures only one trade per day to prevent overtrading.

✅ Automatic Trade Closure – Closes all positions at a specified time if enabled.

✅ Failsafe Mechanisms – Includes broker stop level checks, sufficient margin checks, and execution filters to ensure safe trading.





1️⃣ Daily Trade Execution

The EA opens a buy position at a specific time based on user-defined parameters.

It will only trade once per day and reset for the next trading session.

2️⃣ Risk Management & Protection

Stop Loss (SL) & Take Profit (TP) are set as a percentage of the entry price.

Break-even (BE) protection moves SL to a safe level once the price moves in favor.

Trailing Stop (TSL) ensures that profits are locked in dynamically.

3️⃣ Automatic Position Closure (Optional)

At the end of the trading session, the EA can automatically close all open positions.

4️⃣ Broker Compatibility & Compliance

The EA checks for minimum stop levels, freeze levels, and free margin requirements before opening a trade to ensure compliance with broker conditions.





🔹 Trade Execution Settings

TradingStartHour Hour to place a trade (MT4 server time) TradingStartMinute Minute to place a trade (MT4 server time) WaitForNewDayHigh If enabled, only trades if price breaks the previous day's high





🔹 Position Sizing & Risk Management

FixedLots The exact lot size for each trade (e.g., 0.1, 0.5, 1.0) TP_Percent Take profit percentage of entry price (e.g., 1.5% TP means TP = Entry * 1.015) SL_Percent Stop loss percentage of entry price (e.g., 1.0% SL means SL = Entry * 0.99)





🔹 Trade Management & Protection

BE_StopTriggerPoints When price moves this many points in profit, SL is moved to breakeven BE_StopPufferPoints Additional buffer points above breakeven when moving SL TSL_TriggerPoints Trailing stop activates when price moves this many points in profit TSL_Points Distance of trailing stop from current price TSL_StepPoints The step size in which the trailing stop moves





🔹 Automatic Position Closure

ClosePositions If enabled, all trades are closed at the set time ClosePositionsHour Hour when all positions are closed ClosePositionsMinute Minute when all positions are closed





🔹 Miscellaneous

OrderComment Custom comment for orders MagicNumber Unique identifier for the EA’s trades ChartComment If enabled, displays information on the chart

Why Choose This EA? ✅ Simplicity & Efficiency – Designed for traders who prefer fixed lot sizes and clear trade management.

✅ Safe & Broker-Friendly – Includes stop level checks, freeze level protection, and margin verification.

✅ Optimized for Performance – Runs efficiently with low CPU usage and fast execution.

✅ Adaptable for Different Strategies – Works well in trend-following and breakout strategies.



