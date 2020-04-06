CFNSignals Long Day

CFNSignals - Long Day EA for MT4 – Automated Daily Buy Strategy

Version: 1.1
Developer: CFNSignals - Crusader Network SRL

Overview

Go Long EA is a fully automated trading system designed to open a buy trade every day at a specific time and manage it with customizable stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels, trailing stops, and break-even protection. The EA ensures smooth execution with strict risk management, making it a powerful tool for traders looking for consistent and disciplined trading strategies.

Key Features

Automated Trading – Opens a buy position at a predefined time every day.
Fixed Lot Size – Uses a fixed lot size for consistency, avoiding risk-based lot calculations.
SL & TP in Percentage – Stop loss and take profit are calculated as a percentage of the entry price.
Break-Even & Trailing Stop – Advanced risk management features to protect profits.
Daily Trade Reset – Ensures only one trade per day to prevent overtrading.
Automatic Trade Closure – Closes all positions at a specified time if enabled.
Failsafe Mechanisms – Includes broker stop level checks, sufficient margin checks, and execution filters to ensure safe trading.


1️⃣ Daily Trade Execution

  • The EA opens a buy position at a specific time based on user-defined parameters.
  • It will only trade once per day and reset for the next trading session.

2️⃣ Risk Management & Protection

  • Stop Loss (SL) & Take Profit (TP) are set as a percentage of the entry price.
  • Break-even (BE) protection moves SL to a safe level once the price moves in favor.
  • Trailing Stop (TSL) ensures that profits are locked in dynamically.

3️⃣ Automatic Position Closure (Optional)

  • At the end of the trading session, the EA can automatically close all open positions.

4️⃣ Broker Compatibility & Compliance

  • The EA checks for minimum stop levels, freeze levels, and free margin requirements before opening a trade to ensure compliance with broker conditions.
Input Parameters & Their Usage


🔹 Trade Execution Settings

TradingStartHour Hour to place a trade (MT4 server time)
TradingStartMinute Minute to place a trade (MT4 server time)
WaitForNewDayHigh If enabled, only trades if price breaks the previous day's high


🔹 Position Sizing & Risk Management

FixedLots The exact lot size for each trade (e.g., 0.1, 0.5, 1.0)
TP_Percent Take profit percentage of entry price (e.g., 1.5% TP means TP = Entry * 1.015)
SL_Percent Stop loss percentage of entry price (e.g., 1.0% SL means SL = Entry * 0.99)


🔹 Trade Management & Protection

BE_StopTriggerPoints When price moves this many points in profit, SL is moved to breakeven
BE_StopPufferPoints Additional buffer points above breakeven when moving SL
TSL_TriggerPoints Trailing stop activates when price moves this many points in profit
TSL_Points Distance of trailing stop from current price
TSL_StepPoints The step size in which the trailing stop moves


🔹 Automatic Position Closure

ClosePositions If enabled, all trades are closed at the set time
ClosePositionsHour Hour when all positions are closed
ClosePositionsMinute Minute when all positions are closed


🔹 Miscellaneous

OrderComment Custom comment for orders
MagicNumber Unique identifier for the EA’s trades
ChartComment If enabled, displays information on the chart


Why Choose This EA?

Simplicity & Efficiency – Designed for traders who prefer fixed lot sizes and clear trade management.
Safe & Broker-Friendly – Includes stop level checks, freeze level protection, and margin verification.
Optimized for Performance – Runs efficiently with low CPU usage and fast execution.
Adaptable for Different Strategies – Works well in trend-following and breakout strategies.


MA and EMA Indicator with Alerts MT5
Crusader Network S.R.L.
Indicators
CFN -  Multi MA & EMA Indicator for MT5 – with Alerts Take your chart analysis to the next level with the Multi MA & EMA Indicator for MetaTrader 5 – a versatile, efficient tool designed for traders who rely on Moving Averages and Exponential Moving Averages to interpret trends and make smarter trading decisions. Key Features: Supports up to 5 Moving Averages (MA) & 5 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Easily plot and manage up to 10 customizable averages directly on your MT5 charts.
FREE
Galactic Imperium EA MT4
Crusader Network S.R.L.
Experts
Galactic Imperium EA An Expert Advisor that places pending orders at a user-defined entry time each day and force-closes all positions at a specified exit time, capturing intraday range breakouts while avoiding overnight exposure. How It Works Entry Scan & Orders At your chosen hour & minute, the EA measures the high/low over a configurable look-back period. It places BuyStop and SellStop orders just beyond that range. Orders are split into multiple equal lots to minimize slippage and spread i
FREE
Chart Price Alerts EA MT5
Crusader Network S.R.L.
Utilities
Price Alert EA for MT5 – Intuitive On-Chart Alert System The CFN  Price Alerts EA for MetaTrader 5 is a professional, easy-to-use tool designed to simplify price monitoring and trading decisions. It allows traders to set customizable price level alerts directly from their charts—no more manual setup through MetaTrader's native alert system. With a clean, interactive panel, you can quickly add, manage, and remove alerts. Alerts are visually displayed on the chart and saved between sessions, pr
FREE
MA and EMA Indicator with Alerts
Crusader Network S.R.L.
Indicators
CFN -  Multi MA & EMA Indicator for MT4 – with Alerts Enhance your technical analysis with the Multi MA & EMA Indicator – a powerful tool designed for traders who rely on Moving Averages and Exponential Moving Averages to spot trends, entries, and exits. Key Features: Supports up to 5 Moving Averages (MA) & 5 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Plot multiple MAs and EMAs simultaneously on your chart, fully customizable with individual periods. Custom Colors & Styles: Each MA and EMA l
FREE
MTF Trend Hunter EA MT4
Crusader Network S.R.L.
1 (1)
Experts
CFN  MTF Trend Hunter EA – Powerful Multi-Timeframe Trend Trading Tool The CFN  MTF Trend Hunter EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to help traders capitalize on strong trend movements with minimal effort. It combines higher timeframe trend analysis with lower timeframe precise entries, providing the perfect blend of market overview and tactical execution. This EA is ideal for swing traders and trend followers who want a reliable, automated solution to capture the bigger move
FREE
Chart Price Alerts EA MT4
Crusader Network S.R.L.
Utilities
Price Alert EA for MT4 – Customizable Alert System with Intuitive Chart Interface The CFN  Price Alerts EA is a powerful yet easy-to-use Expert Advisor designed for traders who want full control over price level alerts directly from their MT4 charts. No need to manually set alerts through MT4’s native system – this EA gives you an on-chart interface to quickly set, view, and remove price alerts with flexibility. Key Features: Set unlimited price alerts directly on your chart. Visual display
FREE
CFNSignals Turnaround Tuesday
Crusader Network S.R.L.
Experts
Time-Based MT4 Expert Advisor Overview: This Expert Advisor (EA) is a time-based trading system that automatically opens and closes trades based on pre-set days and times. It is designed for traders who prefer scheduled trading, allowing full control over entry and exit times while incorporating risk management features. Key Features: Automated Trading: The EA automatically opens a buy trade at a specific time and day of the week and closes it at a defined exit time. Single Trade Limitation:
No reviews
Reply to review