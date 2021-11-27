MACD Turbo with Push and Email Alerts

The MACD Turbo indicator provides a highly configurable enhanced MACD indicator with histogram, push notifications, pop-up and email alerts. Traders can customize the MACD calculation parameters to meet their needs and also control the alert system based on their requirements. The alert module produces alerts when the MACD line crosses the 'Watermark' or zero level and also when the MACD and Signal lines crossover. Traders can choose the nature of the crossover modes which can be 'Printed' - where the crossover is physical, i.e. printed on the chart or 'Touch' where the crossover is temporal... It may or may not become physical once the current candle/period has fully formed.


Parameters

  • Use Alert Pro Speech Synthesis: If the client the FX AlgoTrader Alerts Pro system they can receive speech synthesized alerts to reduce screentime
  • Display the Histogram: If set to the 'true' the Histogram will be displayed - it represents the delta between the MACD and Signal line and is very useful for identifying trend changes
  • Histogram Colour: Sets the color of the histogram
  • Histogram Width: Sets the width of the histogram - custom widths are 'Normal', 'Thick', 'Thicker' and 'Thickest'
  • Signal Line Colour: Sets the Signal Line Color
  • Signal Line Width: Sets the Signal Line Width - custom widths are 'Normal', 'Thick', 'Thicker' and 'Thickest'
  • Signal Line Style: Sets the Signal line style using MT4 default options
  • MACD Line Colour: Sets the MACD Line Color
  • MACD Line Width: Sets the MACD Line Width - custom widths are 'Normal', 'Thick', 'Thicker' and 'Thickest'
  • MACD Line Style: Sets the MACD line style using MT4 default options
  • Period For Fast EMA: Sets the period for the fast EMA (default is 12)
  • Period For Slow EMA: Sets the period for the slow EMA (default is 26)
  • Period For Signal SMA: Sets the period for the signal EMA (default is 9)
  • Alerts System Enabled: If set to 'true' the alerts system will be activated
  • Use Pop-Up Alerts: If set to 'true' the system will create on screen pop-up alerts using the standard MT4 alert function
  • Use Email Alerts: If set to 'true' the system will send an email alert to the email address registered in the MT4 Email Options (Tools/Options/Email Tab)
  • Use Push Alerts: If traders have a mobile version of MT4 they can receive push notifications to their device if this parameter is set to 'true'
  • Zero Line Crossover Alerts: If set to 'true' the system will create an alert when the MACD line crosses the 'watermark' or zero level on the MACD chart
  • Alert Interval in minutes: This sets the minimum time between each successive alert
  • Maximum number of alerts allowed before reset: Allows the trader to limit the maximum number of alerts received within a given alert period
  • Alert only on Physical/Printed Crossover: If set to 'true' the system will only produce alerts when the crossover has taken place or been actually printed on the chart. If set to 'false' the trader will receive 'Touch' crossover alerts which may only be temporal.
  • Suppress Alert Counter Reset Alerts: If set to 'true' the system will not notify the trader when the alert counter has been reset on receipt of a new candle/period on the chart.
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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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