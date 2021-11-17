Stochastics Crossover Alert System
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 17 November 2021
- Activations: 5
The Crossover Alert System is a highly configurable MT4 indicator which incorporates a fully automated alert system for potential trading signals generated by Stochastic Crossovers. The system has the following features:
- 'Touch' alert option - where the stochastics momentarily touch above or below the trader defined trigger thresholds
- 'Printed' alert option - where the stochastics have acually formed a crossover in the last chart period.
- Email alert option
- Configurable High and Low Trigger Zones - the system will produce alerts using default trigger zones of 20 and 80 but these can be tuned to any level the trader wishes.
- Trigger Level Width, Style & Colour - the trader has full control over the look and feel of the trigger zones
- Show Crossover Points Option - this allows the trader to physically see where physical crossovers which meet the system criteria have taken place.
- Crossover Point Colour controls - traders can control the colour of the crossover arrows
- Standard Stochastics control for 'k Period', 'd period' and 'slowing' to allow for fast, slow and custom configurations
External Parameter List
- Enable Alerts (True/False) - Turns the Alert System on or off.
- Touch Alerts - (True/False) If set to true the system will generate alerts when stochastics momentarily crossover.
- Printed Alerts -(True/False) If set to true the system will generate alerts when the stochastics physically print a crossover on the chart.
- Email Alert - (True False) - If set to true the system will send an email to the designated email address set up in the MT4 email options.
- Low Trigger Zone - Allows the trader to set the lower trigger zone or threshold for stochastic crossover signals.
- High Trigger Zone - Allows the trader to set the upper trigger zone or threshold for stochastic crossover signals.
- Trigger Level Width - Sets the width of the trigger levels drawn in the indicator window - valid values 0-5.
- Trigger Level Style - Sets the style of the trigger levels - valid values are 1-4.
- Trigger Level Colour -Sets the colour of the trigger levels.
- Show Crossover Points - (True/False) - If set to true the system will produce a crossover point when a 'Printed' crossover takes place.
- Cross Up Colour - Defines the colour for Cross Up arrows on the chart.
- Cross Down Colour - Defines the colour for Cross Down arrows on the chart.
- Show Historic Crosses - (True/False) If set to 'true' the system will display historical crossover alerts for all crossover which meet the level criteria set by the trader.
- K Period - Sets the 'k' period for the stochastics calculation.
- D Period - Sets the 'd' period for the stochastics calculation.
- Slowing - Sets the 'slowing' period for the stochastics calculation.
- Up Arrow Code - Allows the trader to define the up arrow code from the Windings arrows code library (see MQL4 Reference for details).
- Down Arrow Code - Allows the trader to define the down arrow code from the Windings arrows code library (see MQL4 Reference for details).