Advanced MA Crossover Alert System for MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Advanced MA Crossover Alert System
The FX AlgoTrader Advanced Moving Average Crossover Alert System is a highly configurable MT5 indicator which incorporates a fully automated alert system for monitoring two trader defined moving averages. The indicator is designed to alert traders when two moving averages crossover. The trader has a wide range of control over how the MA Crossover alerts are generated which is detailed below.
Key Features
Automatic display of trader defined fast and slow moving averages
Independent Calculation Options - Each MA can use Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Weighted Moving Average Calculation Options
Configurable calculation price i.e Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical and Weighted.
Option for alerts based on 'touch' (temporary crossovers) or physical 'printed' crossovers (where the crossover has been actually printed on the chart)
On chart crossover indicator arrows
Alert options include:-
Pop up on-chart alerts
Email Alerts
Push Notifications
Precision Alert Controls
Traders can control:
- The minimum time between alerts in seconds (Minimum Alert Interval)
- The maximum number of alerts they want to receive within the current chart period (Maximum Alerts for Period)
External Parameter List
- MA 1 Period - Sets the MA Period for the short term moving average - accepts integers from 1 upwards
- MA 1 Shift - Sets the shift value for MA1 -
- MA 1 Method - Sets the calculation method for MA1 - options are simple, exponential, smoothed and linear weighted
- MA 2 Period - Sets the MA Period for the longer term moving average - accepts integers from 1 upwards
- MA 2 Shift - Sets the shift value for MA2 -
- MA 2 Method - Sets the calculation method for MA2 - options are simple, exponential, smoothed and linear weighted
- Show MA Crossover Points - True/False - If set to 'true' the system will display printed historicla MA Crossover points (does not display new crossovers on formation)
- Alert System Enabled - True/False - if set to 'true' the alert system is active and will monitor the defined moving averages for crossovers
- Popup Alerts Enabled - True/False - if set to 'true' on chart pop up alerts will be displayed when a crossover condition is identified.
- Email Alerts Enabled - True/False - if set to 'true' MT5 will send an email to the email address specified in the MT5 options under the email tab when crossover conditions are met.
- Push Alerts Enabled - True/False - if set to 'true' push notifications will be sent to the designated device defined under the MT5 Option under the Notifcations tab when crossover conditions are met.
- Crossove Mode - Touch/Printed - if set to 'Touch' the system will geenrate alerts when two moving averages momentarily cross either up or down. If set to 'Printed' the moving averages must actually physically print a crossed over condition on the chart for an alert to be generated.
- Maximum Alerts for Period - Integer value from 1 upwards. This parameter sets the maximum number of alerts allowed within the current chart period (the current candle or bar)
- Minimum Alert Interval (seconds) - Sets the minimum number of seconds between each alert assuming the maximum number of alerts allowed in the current period hasn't been exceeded.