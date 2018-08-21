Advanced MA Crossover Alert System for MT5

The FX AlgoTrader Advanced Moving Average Crossover Alert System is a highly configurable MT5 indicator which incorporates a fully automated alert system for monitoring two trader defined moving averages. The indicator is designed to alert traders when two moving averages crossover. The trader has a wide range of control over how the MA Crossover alerts are generated which is detailed below.

Key Features

Automatic display of trader defined fast and slow moving averages

Independent Calculation Options - Each MA can use Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Weighted Moving Average Calculation Options

Configurable calculation price i.e Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical and Weighted.

Option for alerts based on 'touch' (temporary crossovers) or physical 'printed' crossovers (where the crossover has been actually printed on the chart)

On chart crossover indicator arrows

Alert options include:-

Pop up on-chart alerts

Email Alerts

Push Notifications





Precision Alert Controls

Traders can control:

The minimum time between alerts in seconds (Minimum Alert Interval)

The maximum number of alerts they want to receive within the current chart period (Maximum Alerts for Period)

External Parameter List