RSI Alert Pro
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 27 November 2021
- Activations: 5
RSI Alert Pro is a highly configurable RSI indicator with rich alerts and RSI level monitoring features.
Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Permitted Values
|Description
|Use Alerts Pro Voice Synthesis module
|true/false
|Provides voice synthesized alerts for Traders with the Alerts Pro module (additional purchase required)
|Enable Push Notifications
|true/false
|If set to true the system will send push notifications to any MT4 mobile platform the trader is licensed for
|RSI Period
|Integer values from 1 upwards
|Sets the RSI Period for the indicator
|Enable Pop Up Alerts
|true/false
|If set to 'true' the system will produce standard MT4 pop up alerts on the active chart when a signal is produced
|Enable Email Alerts
|true/false
|If set to 'true' the system will send email alerts to the designated email address in the MT4 email options tab (Click Tools/Options/Email Tab in MT4)
|Maximum permitted alerts within Alert period
|Integer from 1 upwards
|Allows the trader to limit the maximum number of alerts generated with a given alerts period.
|Alert Counter Reset Time
|Integer from 1 upwards
|Allows the trader to reset the alert counter after X minutes.
|Reset Alert Counter when new candle is detected
|true/false
|If set to 'true' the system will automatically reset the alert counter when a new candle/bar is detected
|Crossover Mode
|Divergent/Convergent
|If set to 'Divergent' the system will produce an alerts when RSI value is greater or equal to the trigger level AND the RSI is moving AWAY from the mean. If set to 'Convergent' the system will produce an alerts if the RSI is less than or equal to the trigger level AND the RSI value in the previous period was higher. Please see screenshots for a graphical description.
|Crossover Type
|Touch/Printed
|If set to 'Touch' the system will produce alerts when the current RSI value touches the trigger levels. Touch type triggers can be temporal meaning that the RSI value may well move away from the trigger level depending on real time price action. If set to 'Printed' the system will only produce alerts when the printed RSI value for the last candle/bar has met the trigger level conditions. Please see the screenshots for a graphical description.
|Upper Trigger Level Colour
|Select From Colour Palette
|Allows the trader to set the colour for the upper trigger level
|Lower Trigger Level Colour
|Select From Colour Palette
|Allows the trader to set the colour for the lower trigger level
|Show Trigger Level Object Descriptions
|true/false
|If set to 'true' the system will display the upper and lower trigger level text if the 'show object descriptions' is selected in the chart common tab
|Alert Signal Colour #1
|Select From Colour Palette
|Allows the trader to set the primary flashing colour for the "ALERT TRIGGERED" signal text shown in the RSI indicator window when an alert condition occurs
|Alert Signal Colour #2
|Select From Colour Palette
|Allows the trader to set the secondary flashing colour for the "ALERT TRIGGERED" signal text shown in the RSI indicator window when an alert condition occurs
|Alert Signal Horizontal Position
|Integer value (default is 400)
|Allows the trader to adjust horizontal position of the "ALERT TRIGGERED" signal text in the RSI indicator window
|Alert Signal Vertical Position
|Integer Value (default is 20)
|Allows the trader to adjust vertical position of the "ALERT TRIGGERED" signal text
|Size of Alert Signal Text
|Integer Value (default is 50)
|Allows the trader to adjust the font size of the "ALERT TRIGGERED" signal text
|Alert Sound
|Any *.wav file stored in the MT4 Sounds Folder
|The system will play this alert sounds when an alert condition is created
|Upper RSI Trigger Level
|Integer Value from 0-100
|Set the level for the upper trigger
|Upper Trigger Level Width
|Normal/Thick/Thicker/Thickest
|Sets the width
|Upper Trigger Level Style
|Solid, Dash, Dot, Dashdot, Dashdotdot
|Sets the line style
|Lower RSI Trigger Level
|Integer Value from 0-100
|Set the level for the lower trigger
|Lower Trigger Level Width
|Normal/Thick/Thicker/Thickest
|Sets the width
|Lower Trigger Level Line Style
|Solid, Dash, Dot, Dashdot, Dashdotdot
|Sets the line style
|Draw Trigger Levels as Rays
|true/false
|If set to 'true' the system will extend the upper and lower trigger levels into the future.
I have purchased many rsi alerts and none are as good as RSI Alert Pro - easily the best rsi alert indicator on the market - since you can alert on cross over or cross back. AWESOME!!!!