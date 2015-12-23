RSI Alert Pro

4.67

RSI Alert Pro is a highly configurable RSI indicator with rich alerts and RSI level monitoring features.


Input Parameters

Parameter Permitted Values Description



Use Alerts Pro Voice Synthesis module true/false Provides voice synthesized alerts for Traders with the Alerts Pro module (additional purchase required)
Enable Push Notifications true/false If set to true the system will send push notifications to any MT4 mobile platform the trader is licensed for
RSI Period Integer values from 1 upwards Sets the RSI Period for the indicator
Enable Pop Up Alerts true/false If set to 'true' the system will produce standard MT4 pop up alerts on the active chart when a signal is produced
Enable Email Alerts true/false If set to 'true' the system will send email alerts to the designated email address in the MT4 email options tab (Click Tools/Options/Email Tab in MT4)
Maximum permitted alerts within Alert period Integer from 1 upwards Allows the trader to limit the maximum number of alerts generated with a given alerts period.
Alert Counter Reset Time Integer from 1 upwards Allows the trader to reset the alert counter after X minutes.
Reset Alert Counter when new candle is detected true/false If set to 'true' the system will automatically reset the alert counter when a new candle/bar is detected
Crossover Mode Divergent/Convergent If set to 'Divergent' the system will produce an alerts when RSI value is greater or equal to the trigger level AND the RSI is moving AWAY from the mean. If set to 'Convergent' the system will produce an alerts if the RSI is less than or equal to the trigger level AND the RSI value in the previous period was higher. Please see screenshots for a graphical description.
Crossover Type Touch/Printed If set to 'Touch' the system will produce alerts when the current RSI value touches the trigger levels. Touch type triggers can be temporal meaning that the RSI value may well move away from the trigger level depending on real time price action. If set to 'Printed' the system will only produce alerts when the printed RSI value for the last candle/bar has met the trigger level conditions. Please see the screenshots for a graphical description.
Upper Trigger Level Colour Select From Colour Palette Allows the trader to set the colour for the upper trigger level
Lower Trigger Level Colour Select From Colour Palette Allows the trader to set the colour for the lower trigger level
Show Trigger Level Object Descriptions true/false If set to 'true' the system will display the upper and lower trigger level text if the 'show object descriptions' is selected in the chart common tab
Alert Signal Colour #1 Select From Colour Palette Allows the trader to set the primary flashing colour for the "ALERT TRIGGERED" signal text shown in the RSI indicator window when an alert condition occurs
Alert Signal Colour #2 Select From Colour Palette Allows the trader to set the secondary flashing colour for the "ALERT TRIGGERED" signal text shown in the RSI indicator window when an alert condition occurs
Alert Signal Horizontal Position Integer value (default is 400) Allows the trader to adjust horizontal position of the "ALERT TRIGGERED" signal text in the RSI indicator window
Alert Signal Vertical Position Integer Value (default is 20) Allows the trader to adjust vertical position of the "ALERT TRIGGERED" signal text
Size of Alert Signal Text Integer Value (default is 50) Allows the trader to adjust the font size of the "ALERT TRIGGERED" signal text
Alert Sound Any *.wav file stored in the MT4 Sounds Folder The system will play this alert sounds when an alert condition is created
Upper RSI Trigger Level Integer Value from 0-100 Set the level for the upper trigger
Upper Trigger Level Width Normal/Thick/Thicker/Thickest Sets the width
Upper Trigger Level Style Solid, Dash, Dot, Dashdot, Dashdotdot Sets the line style
Lower RSI Trigger Level Integer Value from 0-100 Set the level for the lower trigger
Lower Trigger Level Width Normal/Thick/Thicker/Thickest Sets the width
Lower Trigger Level Line Style Solid, Dash, Dot, Dashdot, Dashdotdot Sets the line style
Draw Trigger Levels as Rays true/false If set to 'true' the system will extend the upper and lower trigger levels into the future.
Reviews 5
Terry Alan Lamb
596
Terry Alan Lamb 2022.10.21 16:44 
 

I have purchased many rsi alerts and none are as good as RSI Alert Pro - easily the best rsi alert indicator on the market - since you can alert on cross over or cross back. AWESOME!!!!

kanardai
19
kanardai 2020.09.18 12:14 
 

Everything works great. THX

Le Thai Son
372
Le Thai Son 2022.06.26 14:03 
 

i got best support from the provider

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Terry Alan Lamb
596
Terry Alan Lamb 2022.10.21 16:44 
 

I have purchased many rsi alerts and none are as good as RSI Alert Pro - easily the best rsi alert indicator on the market - since you can alert on cross over or cross back. AWESOME!!!!

Le Thai Son
372
Le Thai Son 2022.06.26 14:03 
 

i got best support from the provider

Crispin Scruby
2960
Reply from developer Crispin Scruby 2022.06.27 08:45
Resolution is to adjust Push notification activation and deactivation external input parmaters. So midnight would be 0 and de-activation value would be 23 if you wanted to recieve push notifcations 24 hours a day.
kanardai
19
kanardai 2020.09.18 12:14 
 

Everything works great. THX

Kansas123
113
Kansas123 2019.09.10 05:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Crispin Scruby
2960
Reply from developer Crispin Scruby 2022.06.27 08:47
Please contact support at MQL5.com for assistance.
Thomas Horn
32
Thomas Horn 2017.01.28 14:20 
 

Hello,

for all who works with RSI - this is a must. I work with this indicator and it informs me about changes in RSI. I let it run over many charts in the same time. Stay informed!

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