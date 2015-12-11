Advanced MA Crossover Alert System

4

The FX AlgoTrader Advanced Moving Average Crossover Alert System is a highly configurable MT4 indicator which incorporates a fully automated alert system for monitoring two trader defined moving averages.

Automatic display of fast and slow moving averages

Integration with Alerts Pro package - Voice synthesized alerts system - allows complete freedom from the screen (requires Alerts Pro package)

Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Weighted Moving Average options.

Configurable calculation price i.e Close, Open, High, Low, Median

Pop up on-chart alerts (configurable)

Option to alert on 'touch' crossovers or physical (printed) crossovers

On chart crossover indicator arrows with configurable styles.

Email alert option


Precision Alert Controls

Traders can control:

  • The minimum time between alerts in seconds (Minimum_Alert_Interval)
  • The maximum number of alerts they want to receive (Max_No_Alerts)
  • When the Alert Counter is reset (Alert_Reset_Time)
  • If the Alerts Counter is automatically reset when a new bar is formed (Auto_Reset_On_New_Bar)


External Parameter List

  • Use in conjunction with Alerts Pro - Alerts Pro is a synthesised alerts module by FX AlgoTrader which produces spoken alerts (supplied separately)
  • Fast Period Moving Average - Defines the period for the fast period moving average
  • Slow Period Moving Average - Defines the period for the slow period moving average
  • Moving Average Calculation Method - Defines the calculation method for both moving averages. Options are: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted
  • Applied Price - Defines the applied price for the calculation. Options are: Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical and Weighted
  • Shift value for Moving Averages - Allows the moving averages to be shifted on the chart x axis (horizontal) by a defined number of periods (candles)
  • Alert when Crossover is Printed - If set to 'true' the system will only generate alerts when a moving average has actually formed... ie it has been printed. If set to 'false' the system will generate signals when two moving averages temporarily crossover.
  • Use MT4 Pop Up Alerts - If set to true the system will generate pop up alerts in MT4 using the standard MT4 pop up and accompanying alert sound.
  • Use Email Alerts - If set to 'true' the system will send signals as an email to the designated email defined in the MT4 Email Options.
  • Minimum Interval between Alerts - Sets the minimum time interval between successive alerts
  • Max number of Alerts - Defines the maximum number of alerts allows with the alert window (not the alert windows is controlled by the Reset options below)
  • Reset Alert Counter after x minutes - Allows the trade to reset the alert counter after a defined number of minutes
  • Reset Alert Counter on new candle - If set to 'true' the alert counter will be reset when a new candle is received
  • Arrow code for Cross Up Signals - Defines the style of the Cross Up arrow codes
  • Arrow code for Cross Down signals - Defines the style of the Cross Down arrow codes
  • System information Alerts - If set to 'true' information alerts will be suppressed.


Installation Guide

To install:

  • Copy the ex4 file into your MetaTrader 4 Indicators folder
  • Open the MT4 Navigator (Use Control & 'N' Keys)
  • Right Click on any indicator in the Navigator folder and select 'Refresh' from the drop down menu.
  • The Advanced MA Crossover indicator will no be displayed in the MT4 Navigator window in the Indicators folder.
  • Simply drag the indicator onto your chart and you're good to go!
Reviews 2
sunnieola
54
sunnieola 2021.06.21 13:36 
 

Fantastic product. Great tool for making money. Thank u

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sunnieola
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sunnieola 2021.06.21 13:36 
 

Fantastic product. Great tool for making money. Thank u

John Brennan
967
John Brennan 2016.10.14 09:45 
 

I've always been a huge fan of MAs so I can see this indicator being a great help for me. I no longer have to watch the charts all day long. But also, the huge bonus for me is I can now have many more charts open at any one time and not having to worry I might miss a trade opportunity. Many thanks

November 2018 update

Not so advanced after all! This is a great indicator but separate shift values for each MA would make for a much better indicator. I was disappointed that I had to find and buy a different developers indicator to achieve this as Crispen was reluctant to make any minor changes to this indicator. For this reason, I decided to reduce my rating

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